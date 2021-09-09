Dr. Alan Thomalla: “Communication “

A highly successful psychologist must have well-honed communication skills. In treatment they must have good interviewing and therapy techniques. These are different from conversational skills but those are important too. Highly successful psychologists need effective public speaking skills to be able to address groups of people. They also need good writing skills. Whether it is a proposal, a treatment summary, a research paper, a book… psychologists need to be able to communicate information in clear and concise ways through the written word.

Dr. Alan Thomalla is a graduate of the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign where he received his doctoral degree in Educational Psychology. He is a licensed psychologist of more than 25 years and is currently registered in multiple states. Dr. Thomalla has a clinical, consultation, and forensic practice wherein he travels and Zooms about the country helping people and programs to engage in practical healthy living.

I grew up in an apple orchard in Decatur, Illinois. It was a small non-commercial orchard; more like a grove really, but it was magical, and it was home. Our house was surrounded by the apple trees with neighboring woods and fields making for a great mystery land to explore as a boy. I was the youngest of four brothers who were all expected to abide by the canto, ”Whatever you do, do all for the glory of God.” I went from thinking “maybe I should be a minister” to knowing I could better serve a broader variety of people by being a psychologist.

I went to Illinois State University for my undergraduate degree. I think I started as a music composition major, then switched to philosophy, and then to art. Back in the day I was more passionate than practical. At some point I began to panic because I realized I was preparing to be a starving artist. Fortunately, I worked as a paraprofessional peer advisor which exposed me to working in the residential life center, academic advisement center, and the counseling center. These were all very good experiences, but I found that working along side the psychologists and social workers in the counseling center was the most interesting and rewarding work I had ever been exposed to. When I finished, I ended up with a double major in art and psychology. This put me on a trajectory to enter graduate school.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

I remember one Thanksgiving my great grandfather on my mother’s side, “Barny,” was sitting across from my grandfather on my father’s side, “Frank.” My great grandfather fought in Germany with the Allied Forces and my grandfather won the iron cross fighting for Germany. These two men, on opposing sides in the first great war, were now sitting across from each other breaking bread together and watching American football. Enter my older brother, “So Barney,” he asked, “Did you kill a lot of Germans during the war?” The hum of chatter in the room quickly died down and the cutlery ceased to clatter. The room fell silent save for one short audible gasp from my mother. I remembered that Barney started with a low soft laugh. He looked my brother in the eye and said in a loud clear voice that everyone could hear, “Well Sonny…I don’t know that I killed anyone, but I sure bruised a lot of Germans by the rocks I kicked up running from them.” The room exhaled a collective sigh of relief as the hum of chatter and clatter resumed. In my mind, Barney was a rock star. In that one sentence he diffused a bomb in the most gracious and humble manner anyone could imagine then went back to nibbling at his cookies. I was about eight years old, but I realized in that moment, I want to be THAT guy. I didn’t want to be the guy who issues divisiveness. I wanted to be the guy in the room who can heal an entire family by uttering a single sentence.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

I walk a lot. Sometimes it’s taking the dog around the block. Sometimes it’s hiking up to the Falls in Sinks Canyon outside Lander, Wyoming. I find that when I walk I can either meditate or solve problems. Sometimes, I do a walking meditation and turn my problems over to my unconscious to resolve. I can tell that it works because any time I feel stressed I am compelled to do some walking and I always return with a new idea, flash of insight, or a better attitude. The fact that it’s good for me and burns a few calories is just icing on the wellness cake.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I did not start living a wellness lifestyle then decide to make healthcare my career. I decided to pursue healthcare upon the promise of a respectable career path. When you are in your twenties it feels like you will last forever so personal health is not the first priority. I was fortunate that I worked in the counseling center as an undergraduate. I was exposed to people helping others to make profound changes in their lives. I guess I was one of them. I always had a lot of stress in my life and my supervisor Dr. Bob Berger gave me a book about adult children of alcoholics. That one book did a lot to change my stress load and my career path. As time progressed, I found that I needed to become healthier if I truly wanted to be genuine with people. It is a journey not a destination and I am still traveling. In my practice I find I feel better if I practice what I preach and that’s where integrity and real respectability are developed over time.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

In order to be a fully licensed psychologist you have to complete one-year of post-graduate supervision. The day after I completed my required supervision I naively went into private practice because I legally could do so. I quickly learned, however, that just because you can legally do something does not make you qualified to do it. I quickly realized that graduate school and supervision taught me about the treatment of anxiety, depression, addictions, psychosis, etc. but offered nothing on contracts, marketing, accounts receivable, or anything about the technical aspects of running a business. I had to take an honest look in the mirror and found myself totally unprepared and ill-equipped. I had to swallow my pride and reach out to some very generous mentors and ask for their help which eventually set me onto the right trajectory.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I work a lot with people who struggle with psychological confusion subsequent to trauma. They may suffer with perceptual conflicts and have trust issues. Many have tried to self-medicate with drugs or alcohol. Sometimes they are not noticed by the system until they run afoul of the law. I have found that if I can make a genuine connection with people who have developed a defensive and reactive lifestyle, they can often begin to address their trauma and start to occupy a more positive and proactive life. These are the people who make my work worthwhile and rewarding. People are so appreciative when they can transition from anger and resentment into hope and confidence. It is truly what makes my work so rewarding. I am the one who has learned gratitude along the way.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

When Covid Hit, my family and I were fortunate that I had work. We knew a lot of people though who lost jobs and struggled just to put food on the table. We got involved in some food drives which were appreciated but just skimmed the surface of the problem. Then I came across some US Department of Agriculture statistics that made my jaw drop. 12% of our population, mostly children, go to bed hungry each night in a country where more than 33% of the nation’s food supply is thrown away each day. These numbers have even gotten worse since COVID. We put together a free guide to help people build food security and find free food. This guide has been expanded into a book entitled, “Community Interventions to Build Food Security.”

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

In my opinion, it all starts with ethics. I believe empathy is an essential characteristic that all psychologists need in order to be successful in working with people. I learned that unless I was willing to sit down with a person in their pain while they are stuck there, I will never be available to them when they are ready to make a move beyond their current circumstance. In order to have empathy for others I also learned that I had to let go of personal preconceptions and prejudices about certain groups of people. You have to explore, who makes me uncomfortable? Criminals? Unclean people? smart aleck teenagers? I found that I could not have empathy for people if I was simultaneously judging them. Empathy is a characteristic that requires you to challenge and to change yourself.

Another important characteristic I have had to master in my career is Determination. I used to think of determination as just working hard. It is true that determination often requires hard work but, if you are determined to pursue things in your life consistent with your values, it feels more like hard or vigorous play. I learned the secret of determination is identifying the goals you must have to “determine” your success. There is hidden magic in language. Determine comes from the Latin dētermināre “to remove or set boundaries.” You set goals because if you have not set a destination you will end up someplace other than where you want to be. Your goals set the boundaries of your success. After you set your goals, keep reviewing them and visualize your accomplishments as though you have already achieved them. You create success through such determination.

The ability to network has also been a critical characteristic in building success as a psychologist. When you are supporting people in creating or maintaining wellness you cannot meet all of their individual needs. Mental health is part of wellness but so is spiritual health, social health, physical health, etc. You need to have connections and work cooperatively with other professionals because the people we serve generally require multifaceted support.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe that human beings are wired to heal themselves. We often interfere with that process by obsessing over material things and consuming ultra-processed food. We tend to clutter our minds, poison our bodies, and alienate our spirits which sets the stage for a confusing downward spiral. Wellness is being honest with ourselves and making life choices to fill our minds with positive uplifting messages, our bodies with the appropriate fuel so we can run well, and our souls with joy. Nurture your mind, body, and spirit so your being will illuminate the path to the healing it already knows.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Let’s consider a parallel. Your car is designed to work well under specific conditions. It has electronic control units (ECU) that gather information and send out instructions so the vehicle will optimally operate when you start the engine. It also runs on a particular type of fuel for which it was designed. Now imagine that you inserted anxiety into your car’s ECU system that sent out new instructions like, “First send electricity to all feedback systems, no wait…, maybe prime the fuel injection system first, but wait… the emissions are so important maybe check those oxygen sensors first…” your vehicle would sputter and buck. Now imagine that you filled your gas engine with diesel fuel the last time you filled up. How far do you think you would get down the road? When we fill our minds with worry and anxiety, our bodies with ultra-processed food, and our souls with regret aren’t we doing just that? We need positive energy, good fuel, and joy to be well and to prosper. Ultimately, you have to ask yourself do I want it to be a priority in my life to be well and prosper? If it is, what do you need to do to build these things into your life?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Many of the companies I work with are reviewing everything. They are asking themselves, if people can work from home and be productive during COVID perhaps we should revisit our policies requiring people to show-up to work each day from 9–5 at a central location. Maybe there’s a way we can spend less on rent and utilities. They are looking at the quality of their benefits. For example, when an EAP program claims to save them money but actually encourages people to tap into their insurance benefits, maybe we have the wrong EAP. If talent avoids us due to our non-compete agreements and we spend money to enforce them, perhaps we need to rethink incentives. Perhaps if we pay people more for their loyalty and exclusivity upfront, we can draw better talent and retain them in the first place.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I am a psychologist so the five things I recommend, to assure a highly successful career in psychology, include: Credentials, Ethics, Expertise, Communication, and Interpersonal Abilities.

#1 Credentials —

In order to be a psychologist in the US you need to complete an American Psychological Association (APA) accredited doctoral program or one that meets their training standards. Once a person graduates, they can seek an entry level position and obtain basic licensure as a psychologist-in-training. Even still, they must then complete twelve additional months of supervision by a fully licensed psychologist.

#2 Ethics —

Honesty is the quintessential ethic that all psychologists need in order to be successful in working with people. You cannot help anyone if they don’t trust you. The best way to get people to trust you is to be honest with them. Would you tell your secrets to someone who was less than honest with you? Other ethics are just as important, and the field requires on-going ethical training in order to work as a psychologist.

#3 Expertise —

Highly successful psychologists tend to develop expertise in a few specific areas. No psychologist can be expert in all areas, but they may develop expertise in areas that set them apart. This may be in research, forensic psychology, psych testing, etc. Highly successful psychologists will remain within the boundaries of their scope of practice.

#4 Communication —

A highly successful psychologist must have well-honed communication skills. In treatment they must have good interviewing and therapy techniques. These are different from conversational skills but those are important too. Highly successful psychologists need effective public speaking skills to be able to address groups of people. They also need good writing skills. Whether it is a proposal, a treatment summary, a research paper, a book… psychologists need to be able to communicate information in clear and concise ways through the written word.

#5 Interpersonal Abilities —

Finally, psychologists need to be able to motivate and influence people in positive ethical ways. Psychologists should not make decisions for people. On the other hand, a positive genuine smile coupled with active listening, honesty, and supportive feedback develops the trust people need to feel unjudged, and make good decisions for themselves. These skills are also needed to foster positive interdisciplinary relations and to influence healthy public policy.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We are launching a free podcast in October. I have been challenged to use my unique perspectives and creativity to inspire and support people to engage in and achieve practical healthy living, free of disease.

