Dr. Adam Goodcoff of The Med Life: “I think to compensate for lack of our other sense we tend to ask more questions”

I think to compensate for lack of our other sense we tend to ask more questions. The things we would sense can be asked either directly or more indirectly. For example, if you are having chest pain, in person I often don’t ask a patient to “rate this out of 10” because I find that far less helpful than my own assessment which takes into account vital signs, appearance, exam findings, history and so forth. When we can’t get those answers in person we can ask pointed questions to help fill those gaps.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Adam Goodcoff.

With a background in healthcare and emergency medicine, Dr. Goodcoff provides easy to access education during a time during times when global restrictions have limited in person learning. He continues to be featured on many major news networks including CNET, US & World News, Yahoo Business, FOX, Newsweek, NBC, and more!

Can you tell us a bit about your 'backstory' and how you got started?

Absolutely! My story actually starts back in College. Believe it or not, I wasn’t the “Ideal” student. I like to have fun with my friends more than I enjoyed hitting the books. That said, I thankfully realized pretty early on that I was going to have to change that. The question was “Is it too late for me to turn this around, can I really still become a doctor?”. I decided to start a tumblr to chronicle my story of trying to get into medical school. Fast forward to the end of college and I had gotten accepted into medical school my first year applying but of note, I had found over 1,000 readers who wanted to follow my story on tumblr. This was the first time I saw the power of social media. Jump to my third year of medical school. I wanted to find a way to give back to the pre-med and medical community. Me and my best friend, from growing up decided I should launch a YouTube channel. When we were having trouble getting views, he suggested I start an Instagram. Let’s just say the rest was history. We gained over 10,000 followers in our first year and I continued to fine-tune my content. Next came TikTok and that it was really changed my life. Over 1 Million followers in my first year and the opportunity to educate over 1 Billion viewers around the world… and here we are!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the social media boom in medicine has by far been the most interesting and exciting opportunity for me. Along with telemedicine we are seeing an increase in the general public turning to their main social media channels for reliable and trustworthy sources for medical education and information. This was especially pertinent around the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination. Social media has also given me some incredible opportunities to showcase some of the incredible components of healthcare like the time I got to vlog my day with a Life Flight Medical Helicopter!

Can you please give us your favorite "Life Lesson Quote"? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Luck is Where Preparation Meets Opportunity”. I think this quote sums up the way success works. Everyone needs a little bit of luck, the right connection, the right place right time etc. That said, you need the behind the scenes work to capitalize on that opportunity.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This one goes out to my best friend and business partner, Josh Optiz. As friends growing up I would have never imagined what we have been able to achieve on social media today. Josh is the man behind the scenes spending hours editing videos, creating graphics, setting up partnerships and motivating me to push a little harder to make content after 28 hours on call for Trauma. My family, my girlfriend and my friends have all been tremendously supportive but Josh has been in the trenches through the ups and downs!

The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

I think there are some intangible components in both body language along with your other senses that you cannot get virtually. The odor in the room, the emotional tone of a patient or family, their physical posture or attitude. Those are things that are much more readily perceived in person compared to over a video camera. I think we are trying to develop work arounds for this but sometimes nothing substitutes human touch.

Can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Remember that doctors have trained for years in physical exams and interviewing. We are not just asking questions or performing maneuvers. We take the patient in as a whole. When listening with a stethoscope to bowel sounds we can simultaneously press on your abdomen to see if there is underlying tenderness. While interviewing you we are evaluating your respiratory rate, your level of alertness, your eye movements. After just a few seconds, we have completed a rapid assessment of you as a whole. Are you “Emergently Sick or Not Sick”. Especially in emergency medicine this is our primary question we must answer and it can be more challenging over a video interface.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your "5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Telehealth offers the “smaller” follow up opportunities that we miss in the ER. Let me give you an example. A patient comes in for chest pain. They are otherwise healthy but very concerned about the possibility that they may be having a heart attack. Despite lab tests and a normal looking ECG, some patients are still apprehensive about going home. Telehealth offers the chance for a physician to check in 6 hours, 1 day, 1 week later to see if the chest pain is improving or resolved. This could save the patient having to wait hours in an ER to be evaluated for follow up.

In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I think our telestroke or neurology robots are a great example of how telemedicine works really well in the ER. We can wheel in the telestroke machine at any hour of the night. If for some reason a doctor cannot be in the room to facilitate an in-person exam, the “robot” has a stethoscope that staff can place where needed to provide the remote neurologist with the physical exam finding they need. I think the perfect system will get closer to what we see in surgery with the DaVinci robot system. Doctors will be able to sit down and take control of precise joysticks to allow for exact movements and accurate physical exam maneuvers and maybe even one day interventions.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

I always tell my patients “tell me in your words why you are here today”. This really puts the ball in their court and lets them give a really good narrative of what brought them to the point where they decided they needed help. Especially when not in person, I think it is very important to determine what the specific complaint is that drove a patient to seek care. As I described above, without being in person, we have to ask a lot more questions that we could normally infer the answers to. This means potentially less time during a visit. The more focused we can be, the better in the virtual space.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I see some HUGE opportunities for VR in the way of medical anxiety down the line. Many patients suffer from white coat hypertension, essentially high blood pressure in the setting of a doctors office or literally the white coat of a doctor. Imagine being able to jump into a virtual reality simulation where your doctor is just your best friend testing your blood pressure and instead of being on that cold exam table paper, you are at home on your couch or maybe even on a beach! The opportunities are endless. I think there is also big opportunity to de-sensitize patients to components of healthcare that they fear wether that be surgery or an MRI.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

I truly embrace innovation in medicine and our daily lives. I think there are certainly aspects of telemedicine that leave room for concern and sure, if a tele “robot” could do it, couldn’t an AI powered version do the same? I don’t personally think the answer is yes to that just yet. Even if we “can” have AI robots treating patients, I don’t believe the patients themselves are ready for that.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It’s cheesy but give people the benefit of doubt. This is incredibly hard but there was a fantastic paramedic I used to work with that was the ultimate example of this. One week on a Monday he came into work with a brand new Jeep. That same week, on Friday, he Pulled up with a huge scratch on his rear fender. Someone had hit his car in the parking lot and scratched the fender pretty bad. After asking him what happened he told me the person who hit is very sparkly and obviously brand new Jeep didn’t leave any insurance information, no phone number, nothing. I said “why aren’t you angry”? He replied: I am sure they are having a much worse day than me, I am fortunate that I can afford to fix this and who knows, maybe this would have put them over the edge financially. Embody just 10% of his positive energy in your life and I guarantee this world will would be a better place. Give people the benefit of doubt, you never know what they are going through.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me @seethemedlife on Instagram and TikTok! You can also find my YouTube channel, The Med Life which has lots of interesting content as well! Thank you all for taking the time to read this and thank you for having me today.

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.