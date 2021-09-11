Dr. Abigail Hirsch: “Smile”

Smile. Really, just put a smile on your face. Smiling on the outside leads to smiling on the inside.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Abigail Hirsch.

Abigail Hirsch, Ph.D., is a psychologist by training but an entrepreneur by trade. She launched her own digital health company, Power of Two, right after wrapping up her academic career, and followed that up by helping found a behavioral digital health tool that was acquired by Livongo (which was acquired by Teladoc, a 23 bn+ dollars company). Most recently, Abigail launched her newest project, Lin Health, which she is building with more passion and gusto than ever.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m the daughter of a psychologist and an entrepreneur. I think I grew up with both in my blood, but after much deliberation about what to do with my life, I found myself studying for a Ph.D. in psychology because I thought being an entrepreneur would be too stressful to do while also trying to raise a family.

Lo and behold, I founded my first company, a digital health tool for building relationships, right out of graduate school. Since then I’ve helped launch a digital behavioral health company (myStrength, exited to Livongo, now owned by Teledoc) and more recently founded Lin Health, an integrative digital health solution for chronic pain.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Actually, I think it is the fact that it is a constant effort for me to live a wellness-focused lifestyle that is my all-in motivation. For many people, there is some aspect of wellness that is relatively easy and a zillion parts that are hard. My next-door neighbor and I laugh about this all the time. Pretty much nothing gets me stressed out — but eating or exercising how I want to day-in and day out is a real effort. And for her, exercise and salads are like breathing. But stress, oh boy. It wallops her all the time.

So, it’s the fact that on the one hand I see what a blessing the parts of wellness are that come easily to me and at the same time, I know just how crazy hard it is to build up the parts that aren’t as natural that drives me to build products that help others increase their wellness.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My go-to is my husband and my kids. For me, making sure my routine includes time to decompress with my loved ones is the key to everything else. Ok, plus lavender syrup in my spritzer water. I know, that’s a bit weird, but I just love it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

1 . Oh my. Well, I think the funniest mistake we’ve made at Lin is what we fondly call the great SMS disaster. I came to work one morning to find our entire dev team in a bit of a state of panic. Basically, they’d turned on our ability to send SMS for the first time, and in testing it, had accidentally triggered a closed loop that sent 10,000 SMS messages to the developer who was doing the testing!

So, this was one of those moments where it was so clear that how I reacted was going to have a huge impact on our team. After a quick internal pause, I just started laughing. And then the dev team started laughing. Once we’d all had a good chuckle, I just reinforced that mistakes happen sometimes, to all of us. And that what matters most is not that we made a mistake, it’s that we all stay positive and focused on fixing the issue and then preventing the same mistake in the future.

Now when we hit bloopers, all someone has to say is “at least you didn’t send 10,000 SMS’s” and the whole atmosphere lightens so we can just get back to problem fixing.

2. Well, it really wasn’t so funny at the time, but I used to have 2 clients who I saw back-to-back and always got their names confused. Once I was halfway through a therapy session with one, when she asked me why I was calling her the wrong name all session. We had a good laugh, and I learned to keep a notebook, with the client’s name written in bold, in my hands, not just on the computer!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Every day I am truly blown away by the successes that our members are making. For example, just today, I was reviewing the progress of a woman who came to Lin for help with a broad set of pain syndromes including Lupus, migraines, and debilitating back pain. For the first time in years, she’s gone two weeks without having a migraine. What makes that so interesting? Well, what’s fascinating is that she actually did this with no medications. She’s just transformed her life in a whole bunch of little ways that have made a huge difference in both her quality of life and her quantity of pain. For me, seeing this kind of magic (of course, it’s not magic, it’s hard work with lots of support) is the most interesting thing ever.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Vision: you need to have a clear idea of what you want to build. When we first started building Lin, we knew we wanted to help people in pain. But how? After clarifying that we wanted to have a company with both best-in-class digital health tools and real, compassionate people interacting with our users, we were ready to start forming the company. Empowerment: both of self and others. To build something from scratch requires a healthy dose of belief in your idea and the ability to execute it. But you can’t do it alone. Leaders inspire others to help power the ship and paddle with them in as inspired a way as possible. Inspiring our employees to feel a part of building Lin has yielded some of our best features. In fact, one of our early employees actually helped us come up with our name. One day, we were discussing our value proposition — how we wanted to provide a place where people in pain could come get the resources they need to get better. And while chatting, someone shouted out “we are like a lin!” Turns out that there’s this word that means the place at the bottom of the waterfall where all the water collects. It is the calm at the end of the storm where you can get what you need. I had never heard of the word before, but it was perfect. Humility: the flip side of the empowerment coin. It is crucial to try your absolute best to build your company in the way you think it should look. But we are all human. We all make mistakes. It is ok to try something and for it to not work out as planned. But being able to admit that, learn the right lessons, and try something new and better will help you succeed. It will also help your teammates feel empowered to try new creative ideas themselves that might just be better than the ones you came up with on your own.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

The first book I published is called The Power of Two. Basically, it is a dummy’s guide to how to build a marriage/relationship that is chock full of joy and good times. And, as my husband often jokes, given that I wrote it very early in our marriage, we’ve been the #1 beneficiaries of all that joy.

But more seriously, at Lin Health we see how pain can sap all the joy out of life for people. It is unfair enough to have to cope with pain. At the very least, at Lin, we help people find how to bring joy back in all kinds of little ways. For example, one of our members is gardening again for the first time in years. And for her, this brings incredible joy.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

We’ve known for a long time that more income does not translate to greater happiness. But I think there’s more going on. I believe we have accidentally created a culture of stress when we meant to create a culture of excellence. So, we train our kids, starting at far too young an age, that they should excel, they should compete to win, but the way we do this is breeding stress and strain all around.

What happened to play hard because that’s FUN. Or study hard because that’s FASCINATING? We need more of this kind of attitude.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Joy and happiness are not things that someone out there gives you. They are positive emotions and states that you create from how you approach everything. I remember watching my aging grandmother, with late-stage Alzheimer’s sitting on a sunny bench in the courtyard of the facility she was locked into. Instead of being annoyed, or angry, or trapped feeling, she just would sit, and stretch out her arms, pull up her pant legs to her knees, and breathe deeply. She would tell whoever was with her, “what a magnificent day. Have you noticed how wonderful the sun feels today?” This is joy. Experiencing pleasure in all these simple pleasures of living.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Looking outwards is the biggest anti-happiness trap around. When people look outwards and worry that other families look so perfect, or cars are so fancy, or holiday was so cool, this is a recipe for a happiness disaster. To give a specific example, for many of our members at Lin, part of their pain experience is a sense that it’s not fair that everyone else is pain-free and they are suffering so much. While this is certainly true, dwelling on this kind of outward comparison is guaranteed to leave one down, and as an aside, usually ends up in pain that gets worse as well.

By contrast, looking inwards builds joy. Waking up and saying, wow, I just love these people, especially because we are all so not perfect. Or, boy, my old clunker car and I sure have been through a lot together, that beast has soul! Or, the day we went hiking last week was so refreshing. This kind of inward appreciation and gratitude cultivates happiness. And this is also true, as an aside, when one is coping with pain. Our coaches work a ton to help our members learn to look inwards and focus on the gifts in their lives, especially the simple ones, “Wow. I was able to garden some today, what a gift.” This kind of approach not only builds happiness, it also has a lovely side benefit of helping along the path out of pain.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?”

Smile. Really, just put a smile on your face. Smiling on the outside leads to smiling on the inside. Tell people around you what you appreciate, enjoy, and love about them. Take a few minutes, a lot of times a day, to enjoy something. Maybe it’s your morning coffee. Or the light on a tree on your way to work. Or, pausing for a moment to feel satisfied when you wrap something up at work. Or just winking back at a star. Believe that happiness is made, not granted. Because it is! Try new things. Doing new things, be they little, like walking a route you don’t usually take or big, like picking up a new hobby, new things are refreshing. This breath of fresh air is the perfect current for a moment of savoring. And these moments are how happiness is made.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

First, don’t ignore it. So often, we try to respect people’s privacy by turning the other way when we suspect someone is struggling. Likewise, it so often feels easier to ignore the struggle, than to risk getting pulled into the morass.

When our friends and family are struggling, sometimes it can be hard to even sort out what is happening. A gentle mention, “Hey, I’ve been noticing that you seem a little down/muted/grey . . . ? How are you feeling these days?” goes a long way. And then a bit of warm encouragement to think about what is pushing them down (depression almost always goes with feeling defeated by something) and what they might be able to change.

If this isn’t enough, do be frank that depression is treatable. Help them reach out for professional help.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Well, given that 1 in 5 Americans are currently coping with pain that persists, and that a TON of this pain can be radically reduced, and often eliminated, I’m for a movement to let folks know that persistent pain does not have to be silently endured forever. Let’s conquer pain in America. This is the mission we are on at Lin Health!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Calvin Johnson! @calvinjohnsonjr we LOVED your Hall of Fame Acceptance speech. Your message about what you can learn from pain and who working through it can positively impact your life is something that our members work on daily as they take steps towards getting better. We would love to work with you on bringing your attitude and lessons learned to the millions who are suffering from pain.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can start working with Lin and follow our blog for tips on managing chronic pain, the newest in pain research, and to learn how the integrative model of care we use works and is changing the healthcare game in the US.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!