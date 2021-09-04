Dr. Abigail Hirsch Of Lin Health: “Laugh, praise and smile”

Laugh, praise and smile. Your attitude will be contagious to your team. And, in the moments when you do need to step in with a firmer re-direct, everyone will notice the contrast and be quick to respond.

Abigail Hirsch, Ph.D., is a psychologist by training but an entrepreneur by trade. She launched her own digital health company, Power of Two, right after wrapping up her academic career, and followed that up by helping found a behavioral digital health tool that was acquired by Livongo (which was acquired by Teladoc, a 23 bn+ dollars company). Most recently, Abigail launched her newest project, Lin Health, which she is building with more passion and gusto than ever.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I’m the daughter of a psychologist and an entrepreneur. I think I grew up with both in my blood, but after much deliberation about what to do with my life, I found myself studying for a Ph.D. in psychology because I thought being an entrepreneur would be too stressful to do while also trying to raise a family.

Lo and behold, I founded my first company, a digital health tool for building relationships, right out of graduate school. Since then I’ve helped launch a digital behavioral health company (myStrength, exited to Livongo, now owned by Teledoc) and more recently founded Lin Health, an integrative digital health solution for chronic pain.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

Actually, I think it is the fact that it is a constant effort for me to live a wellness-focused lifestyle that is my all-in motivation. For many people, there is some aspect of wellness that is relatively easy and a zillion parts that are hard. My next-door neighbor and I laugh about this all the time. Pretty much nothing gets me stressed out — but eating or exercising how I want to day-in and day out is a real effort. And for her, exercise and salads are like breathing. But stress, oh boy. It wallops her all the time.

So, it’s the fact that on the one hand I see what a blessing the parts of wellness are that come easily to me and at the same time, I know just how crazy hard it is to build up the parts that aren’t as natural that drives me to build products that help others increase their wellness.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My go-to is my husband and my kids. For me, making sure my routine includes time to decompress with my loved ones is the key to everything else. Ok, plus lavender syrup in my spritzer water. I know, that’s a bit weird, but I just love it.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

A few years ago, I came across some incredibly troubling information about pain. It affects 50 million Americans and is widely considered untreatable by the medical community. But I refused to believe that these people were subjected to a life of suffering without answers. So I began digging and eventually came across Dr. Howard Schubiner’s work. This was the first time I could envision a way to treat chronic pain. So, I tried out the model on my family members. And would you believe that I fixed my dad’s decades-long shoulder problem in a matter of minutes without even touching him? Well, it happened.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I just founded Lin.Health, a holistic, integrative care model for chronic pain — that is 100% digital so people can access world-class care, from their recliners. True story, when we were looking for funding for this venture, we got asked by multiple MDs working with digital health venture capital companies, “why would you ever want to work with THOSE people, they’re just seeking drugs or disability claims.”

I was shocked. I had never heard patients talked about in such a horrible manner. And, I am so excited to get to work every day with THOSE people. It turns out THOSE people are survivors, fighters, mothers, husbands. . . basically wonderful people who the medical community has not delivered for. I can’t tell you how exciting it is to wake up every day and know we get to keep helping people, many of whom have struggled for so long, finally get on the path to better.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

It’s insane that at least 1 in 5 Americans are struggling through their days with chronic pain. Especially because the latest neuroscience research shows an incredibly high proportion of chronic pain is treatable. We hear every day from grandmothers in too much pain to pick up their grandkids, moms who want nothing more than to be able to stand at the stove long enough to make a nice dinner for their children, and young women who have stopped heading down a career path because all they can do is tread water in an ocean of pain.

I’m on a mission to change this. And the team at Lin is making it happen.

The digital integrative pain clinic that we are scaling is changing both the healthcare world and the lives of individual pain patients. No longer do patients have to bop from clinician to clinician, receiving contradictory, or at least discordant, information. Instead, all of their care — PT, medications, psychotherapy, sleep coaching, nutrition, vocational training, etc. — is all under one roof. Patients can access this all online, meaning they can get the care they need when and where they need it. And, the cherry on top, is that patients can now get a health coach who will be their partner along their pain journey — ready to help users implement their care plans, listen to their struggles, and cheer on their successes every day.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Every day I am truly blown away by the successes that our members are making. For example, just today, I was reviewing the progress of a woman who came to Lin for help with a broad set of pain syndromes including Lupus, migraines, and debilitating back pain. For the first time in years, she’s gone two weeks without having a migraine. What makes that so interesting? Well, what’s fascinating is that she actually did this with no medications. She’s just transformed her life in a whole bunch of little ways that have made a huge difference in both her quality of life and her quantity of pain. For me, seeing this kind of magic (of course, it’s not magic, it’s hard work with lots of support) is the most interesting thing ever.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Vision: you need to have a clear idea of what you want to build. When we first started building Lin, we knew we wanted to help people in pain. But how? After clarifying that we wanted to have a company with both best-in-class digital health tools and real, compassionate people interacting with our users, we were ready to start forming the company. Empowerment: both of self and others. To build something from scratch requires a healthy dose of belief in your idea and the ability to execute it. But you can’t do it alone. Leaders inspire others to help power the ship and paddle with them in as inspired a way as possible. Inspiring our employees to feel a part of building Lin has yielded some of our best features. In fact, one of our early employees actually helped us come up with our name. One day, we were discussing our value proposition — how we wanted to provide a place where people in pain could come get the resources they need to get better. And in the midst of chatting, someone shouted out “we are like a lin!” Turns out that there’s this word that means the place at the bottom of the waterfall where all the water collects. It is the calm at the end of the storm where you can get what you need. I had never heard of the word before, but it was perfect. Humility: the flip side of the empowerment coin. It is crucial to try your absolute best to build your company in the way you think it should look. But we are all human. We all make mistakes. It is ok to try something and for it to not work out as planned. But being able to admit that, learn the right lessons, and try something new and better will help you succeed. It will also help your teammates feel empowered to try new creative ideas themselves that might just be better than the ones you came up with on your own.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness means, well, simply that you are living your life well. That you are doing things you love. That you are taking care of your body in a way that feels great to you. That you build a lifestyle that rocks your world and let’s you do a ton of the things that bring you joy, happiness, and satisfaction.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Shortly after founding Lin, both my father and my brother, a bit sheepishly, asked if we might be able to help with their frozen shoulders. Unknown to me, the two of them both had for decades stopped doing things they loved — like playing squash, swimming, and tossing a ball with their kids/grandkids, because of long-standing shoulder pain.

Well, thanks to the tools we use at Lin, they are both pain-free and swimming, tossing, and squashing again! So here’s why to focus on wellness — and more specifically, to not give up on your life when there’s pain that isn’t healing. Don’t give up, because most of this kind of pain can be fixed!

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Number one rule at Lin. Keep it positive. Keep it supportive. Keep it fun. Ok, it’s three pieces, and they add up to a culture that enables employees to thrive — even in a pandemic.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Trust your instincts. They are your superpower. I’m not saying ignore data, data is super important. And I often have a hunch far before there’s clear data to support something. This is true for staffing, for product design, for business approaches . . . . Build a team you adore. The best part about being a founder is that YOU get to pick who surrounds you. Pick people you trust, you like as people, and who you know do what they do far better than you ever could. Work your tail off, but don’t be a superwoman. There’s no question that founding a company is a massive project that just takes oodles of hours, no matter how good your Getting Things Done skills are. But your team needs you also to take care of yourself. Delegate and trust others so you clear time to re-group and replenish. Appreciate your family. They are doing a lot to make it possible for you to found this company. While you may be with them fewer hours, make sure the ones you are with them are loaded with positivity and warmth. Laugh, praise and smile. Your attitude will be contagious to your team. And, in the moments when you do need to step in with a firmer re-direct, everyone will notice the contrast and be quick to respond.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My greatest wish is that every physician, behavioral health specialist, physical therapist, and nutritionist would learn about modern pain science. Too many people out there are hearing things from well-intentioned providers who are accidentally making their patients’ pain worse — when, a simple switch to sharing current understandings of pain, could empower patients to hop on the train to better!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Yup, calling out loud and clear to Lady GaGa. Fibromyalgia IS TREATABLE!!!! Come help us tell the world. Even more important, come help us get hundreds of thousands of people who as you know are suffering terribly into warm, supportive caring integrative, pain-science informed care.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can start working with Lin and follow our blog here for tips on managing chronic pain, the newest in pain research, and to learn how the integrative model of care we use works and is changing the healthcare game in the US.

