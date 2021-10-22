Dr. Abhinav Gautam Of Vitruvia: “Passion ”

Passion — you obviously have to have passion to try to change minds and push new ideas out there

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Abhinav Gautam of Vitruvia.

Dr. Abhinav Gautam is an inventor, entrepreneur and musician. Trained as an anesthesiologist, he co-founded Nexus Clinical, an electronic medical records software company focused on alleviating the administrative burden of clinicians, allowing them to focus on helping patients and Carevoyance (acquired by H1) to leverage the power of data science, analytics and geo-spatial visualization tools to improve healthcare administration.

As Co-Founder of Vitruvia, Dr. Gautam pioneered RELIEF® used by the world’s top performers, musicians and professional athletes. As a former competitive soccer player, active tennis athlete and musician he combines his understanding of the human anatomy with his artistic eye to create harmonious and unparalleled results for each patient.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I am a second-generation Indian-American, my family emigrated to the United States from Kashmir when they were very young. They chose to settle in the New Orleans area where I was raised.

I can always remember two things: that I have been an athlete my whole life and that I have had an insatiable curiosity my entire life.

Indian parents have high expectations of their children and I was given three choices, either you become a doctor, an engineer or a doctor. In addition to living up to my parents standards, I also became a physician because of the injuries from being a professional athlete and my innate curiosity. Ultimately, I wanted to better understand my body and how to heal and recover properly to live an optimal life.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

My girlfriend is my biggest inspiration, I have learned so much from her perspective on wellness and the important role nutrition plans play in that. I have always been a highly kinetic person, but she changed the way I approach a healthy lifestyle. Before meeting her, I listened to whatever my coaches would tell me or what I would discover on my own through research.

However, it wasn’t until we met about 8 years ago that I learned how to actualize and achieve more energy than what I thought was possible through various lifestyle changes.

We have to think of our bodies as high-performance, sentient machines — almost like a Formula-1 car that can drive itself. The type of fuel you’re putting into the car is obviously akin to the type of food and nutrients we are putting into our bodies.

For example, drinking Kefir was one of the things that absolutely changed my life. In the morning, I drink an entire bottle. It gives you a phenomenal balance of nutrients — whether it’s the probiotics and protein or the good fats and simple sugars, that you need.

As a physician, I believe in leading by example and showing my patients it is possible to live a healthy lifestyle.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My go-to activity right now is tennis, I’ve always been a tennis player. I absolutely love it.

Due to the stress of living a bicoastal life and running a startup I believe in doing what you can where you’re at, much like (ultra-marathon runner) David Goggins, so I also do a lot of bodyweight exercises like pushups, squats and lunges.

I started adding in a lot of yoga and stretching because I’m always looking for ways to relieve tension.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

Being a physician, I centered my professional life around health. I’m an anesthesiologist by training, but as an entrepreneur, I stumbled upon this new, massive discovery four years ago. The discovery was born out of a necessity because I was in the process of selling one of my other companies and was training very intensely with some professional tennis players.

Most of them were Russian, 10 years younger than me, and we were playing for hours a day, as I was trying to make the second run of the professional tennis tour called The Challenger Tour.

Due to the physical demands of my training, my body felt exhausted while I was very mentally focused and committed. I felt extremely unhappy and started questioning my life choices, “you have all this talent but you’ve spent so much time training to be a doctor, were these years lost?” They weren’t.

I really went on this journey inwards trying to find a way to make myself feel better, I always felt this unrelenting tightness in my body. Overall, I was uncomfortable in my own skin.

That’s when I got lucky and was given access to the most advanced ultrasound machine on the market. It was a high-frequency linear scanner that wirelessly streamed images to the iPad.

On nights that I couldn’t sleep, I would stay up late scanning myself comparing different areas of my body. I started seeing patterns in both the healthy and unhealthy tissue that had never been discussed before. It led me down the rabbit hole of questions like “well, if I see these patterns and I’m pretty sure that this is the reason I am feeling a certain way, is there a way for me to reverse the damage?”

I wanted to discover how to reorganize and reprogram the tissue in my body to make myself feel better. After three and a half years of learning, we were able to develop a proprietary treatment and it was a huge success. I feel very blessed to be where I am today and feel humbled and grateful that I’ve been able to help so many people.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I was first starting to develop this treatment, the biggest challenge I faced was going against traditional approaches to dealing with chronic pain. I felt like I had discovered something that no one else in medicine was paying attention to.

As I was blazing the trail and carving my own path so to speak, there was no reference point or anyone that I could turn to that had done this before. I walked away from the financially stable life I had previously known to become an entrepreneur, it was the most difficult time of my life. I wasn’t sure if it would work, if I could change the mindset of potential candidates and if this would be successful.

But, I think that’s just all part of the process of this journey. When you’re trying to create something that really helps people, you’re in uncharted territory. I will say that all of that adversity led me to resume playing music again which has been incredible, it makes one resilient, like the saying goes, “no pressure no diamonds.”

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Our treatment is very straightforward. We have discovered a way to interact and reprogram the soft tissue in the body, this allows us to help people who had “untreatable” ailments. This could range from people who have pain that can not be corrected by surgery, postoperative pain caused by scar tissue or limited range of motion.

We’ve had an amazing track record of transforming lives by giving people their mobility back. As an example, we’ve had numerous people with knee injuries who had to limit their lives due to pain. Following our treatment, they have completely regained their active lifestyle. Now they can exercise, play sports and dance without issue.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Now we’ve got four years of incredible data and an incredible amount of patients who have gotten better. We are now actively in the process of scaling our business to be able to disseminate this treatment all over the world. We’re starting first within the United States and will be training other physicians and opening new clinics.

Another exciting thing born out of this project, we’ve created a piece of artificial intelligence software that analyzes the ultrasound image as a trained physician would. We’re teaching the machine to be able to look at these ultrasounds in a highly sophisticated way.

Our goal here is to provide an entire new class of soft tissue surveillance tools for society that allows us to monitor people’s health in a cost-efficient way. It will also allow us to determine how effective/successful things like physical therapy, surgeries, etc. are to people in terms of soft tissue change.

We are also working on an exciting, top-secret project that could change the way we treat rare diseases.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits I believe are necessary for our success have been curiosity, optimism, and an unrelenting passion.

Curiosity is kind of obvious. With the rigorous tennis training involving tons of cardio and weight training, I was living life with constant aches and pains all while intuitively feeling something was off with my body. I was never satisfied with the answers from my colleagues. It wasn’t until my curiosity led me down the rabbit hole myself that I started to understand and decode my body in a way that had not been done before.

Optimism allowed me to take that leap of faith, believe in myself and leave my comfortable high-paying job as an anesthesiologist and jump into the unstable world of a startup. Our startup began with just Christian Seale, my dear friend, and myself bootstrapping our idea. Even during many setbacks along the way, our trust and strong belief in our potential to revolutionize medicine kept us going.

The last characteristic is unrelenting passion, similar to the Mamba Mentality from my biggest inspiration, the late Kobe Bryant. I try to live every day with this incredible sense of urgency and intensity, visualizing things to happen before they happen. I have always had this unwavering belief that what I was doing was going to change the world and is going to change the World now. I had no choice but to stick with it, even in the most counterintuitive of times, because I was very passionate about my work.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is the state of being in good health and actively pursuing this goal. It’s the state of proactively optimizing oneself.

Wellness can be subdivided into five main categories: physical, emotional, social, spiritual and intellectual. So really, if you think of yourself as a multi-faceted diamond, wellness it’s proactively polishing all of those facets to give yourself the most amount of luster.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Human beings are all the same — we all want to feel good, we all want to achieve our dreams, we all want to exist in an optimized state. The opposite of wellness can be thought of as suffering and lets just think of wellness as positive energy and suffering as negative energy.

I think we can all agree that the gift of life is absolutely magical and furthermore, health is a blessing. So, living in the moment is the only way to truly be in flow and actualize one’s dreams and it’s hard to live in the moment and be in flow if your body and your mind, if your wellness is compromised.

Again, if you think of yourself as a car, the less tuned up you are, the less successful you are going to be in the race.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

This has been one of the most trying times in modern history. I think when any crisis like this happens, you have to deconstruct things to what is the real issue here. During these times, mental health issues were exacerbated because of various scenarios like losing a job or working remotely while trying to homeschool children. This created instability and brought these wellness concerns to the limelight.

Whether that is allowing people to work remotely or having corporate wellness initiatives that reward employees for exercising and taking care of themselves, I think as a small business owner we have to do whatever we can to take care of our team. It’s also important to have direct outlets or contact information for employees to discuss their mental health situation in an anonymous way that makes them feel safe and comfortable.

Our collective wellness and individual wellness has been existentially assaulted by this virus and we are constantly having conversations in our team at Vitruvia about how to support one another.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Expertise — Having expertise in something, and that doesn’t have to necessarily be a career. It could be a life experience, overcoming some massive amount of adversity in a non-traditional way, that has allowed you to overcome the odds. Passion — you obviously have to have passion to try to change minds and push new ideas out there. Collaboration — — I think one of the smartest things one can do is find the person that’s the closest in knowledge to yourself, and try to understand from both their wins and mistakes. Positive Mindset — Attending Tony Robbins’ events have changed my life. They’re pretty incredible and transformative in terms of where he takes you and how he restructures your own belief system. Because at the end of the day, to be really successful you have to have clarity and a tremendous amount of self-belief while being able to channel one’s energy in a focused way. Embrace Failure — I think fear of failure is one of the biggest things in our society that holds people back. You have to reframe that and realize that there is no such thing as failure, it’s just learning. The only way you can fail is if you don’t try. You have to try your hardest, to be able to understand where you’re coming in short so you can learn from your mistakes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We have started the movement of realizing the importance of connective tissue and fascia health. We want to provide people with a tool kit both physically and nutritionally, that allows them to keep the most important organ in their body, tissue, alive and well.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to sit down with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, because I can guarantee that I could make both of them not only feel a lot better but also allow them to continue competing at a high level for several years to come.

Aside from that meeting, Joe Rogan would also be incredible, simply because he is a highly curious individual and he has a platform with a captive audience. I think it would be great to discuss with him some of the research that I’ve discovered and include some of my high-profile patients in the conversation to make it interesting.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please visit our website at vitruvia.co or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn at @VitruviaLife.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!