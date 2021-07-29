downmemorylane

Dr. Chugh, “your patient is ready to be seen.”

I go inside the room and greet Mr. Tran. “How are you doing, Mr. Tran? What brings you to the office? Well, it’s just a routine check-up, doctor, trying to monitor a few pathological findings in my eyes.”

I started reviewing the bulky chart; the pages were brown-yellow, with a stock full of diagnoses. “How long have you been coming to this office, Mr. Tran? Doctor, I have been coming since 1994; it’s been a while.”

I turned the pages all the way back to his first visit in July 1994. I had an archive of notes, with black handwriting on the dull, coarse pages, in my hand. It was as though I was trying to revive history.

***First visit:

July 10th, 1994, the final diagnosis was signed by the primary doctor; however, the handwriting of the notes caught my attention. It was precise and immaculate penmanship all over the chart. I was startled for a few seconds, as it was my writing, and it took me down memory lane when I was a back office assistant.

My responsibilities at that time were primarily pretesting the patient and making sure the charts were complete. I will never forget how I started with an hourly wage in my first job in this clinic when I landed in the USA twenty-seven years back.

I moved to Boston in 1995 for three years for my schooling and landed back in California with a diploma in my hand.

After two decades, I had my white coat, my name tag and examined the same patient as a medical professional in the same clinic which I had left to attain my goals.

What a moment!

Before leaving, Mr. Tran said a few simple words. “I am so proud of you, Monika; no, I mean Dr. Chugh, you will always be my doctor from now on. Thank you for taking good care of me.”

It made me joyous.

It made me emotional.

It was a heartwarming moment.

I was always ambitious and had lofty goals. I wanted to serve the community and be a source of happiness to others.

Being a doctor has humbled me to a large extent. It has taught me the subtle art of balancing between human emotions and applying science at the same time to heal people.

No one is big or small; we all are the same, as created by the supreme power.

***What did I Learn:

Never give up on your dreams.

Life will never be easy; however, we need to be strong enough to break the walls, soften the friction and keep moving forward.

Success is hard-earned, and when you achieve that, do not forget where you came from.

Be thankful.

***My most favorite part:

Listening to my patients and their experiences.

Remember, we all have a story to share.

Life and the universe are always fair, be patient.

One step, two steps, three steps, infinite steps, and the end is triumphant.

NaMāste

#theboldwithinme

Love, peace & blessings