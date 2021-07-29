downmemorylane

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
If you can dream, you can achieve. I chased mine. I fell. I failed a bunch of times. I rose. I knew the path would be challenging, but the end would be glorious. Do not ever give up!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Dr. Chugh, “your patient is ready to be seen.”

I go inside the room and greet Mr. Tran. “How are you doing, Mr. Tran? What brings you to the office? Well, it’s just a routine check-up, doctor, trying to monitor a few pathological findings in my eyes.”

I started reviewing the bulky chart; the pages were brown-yellow, with a stock full of diagnoses. “How long have you been coming to this office, Mr. Tran? Doctor, I have been coming since 1994; it’s been a while.”

I turned the pages all the way back to his first visit in July 1994. I had an archive of notes, with black handwriting on the dull, coarse pages, in my hand. It was as though I was trying to revive history.

***First visit:

July 10th, 1994, the final diagnosis was signed by the primary doctor; however, the handwriting of the notes caught my attention. It was precise and immaculate penmanship all over the chart. I was startled for a few seconds, as it was my writing, and it took me down memory lane when I was a back office assistant.

My responsibilities at that time were primarily pretesting the patient and making sure the charts were complete. I will never forget how I started with an hourly wage in my first job in this clinic when I landed in the USA twenty-seven years back.

I moved to Boston in 1995 for three years for my schooling and landed back in California with a diploma in my hand.

After two decades, I had my white coat, my name tag and examined the same patient as a medical professional in the same clinic which I had left to attain my goals.

What a moment!

Before leaving, Mr. Tran said a few simple words. “I am so proud of you, Monika; no, I mean Dr. Chugh, you will always be my doctor from now on. Thank you for taking good care of me.”

It made me joyous.

It made me emotional.

It was a heartwarming moment.

I was always ambitious and had lofty goals. I wanted to serve the community and be a source of happiness to others.

Being a doctor has humbled me to a large extent. It has taught me the subtle art of balancing between human emotions and applying science at the same time to heal people.

No one is big or small; we all are the same, as created by the supreme power.

***What did I Learn:

Never give up on your dreams.

Life will never be easy; however, we need to be strong enough to break the walls, soften the friction and keep moving forward.

Success is hard-earned, and when you achieve that, do not forget where you came from.

Be thankful.

***My most favorite part:

Listening to my patients and their experiences.

Remember, we all have a story to share.

Life and the universe are always fair, be patient.

One step, two steps, three steps, infinite steps, and the end is triumphant.

NaMāste

#theboldwithinme

Love, peace & blessings

    Monika Chugh, Doctor

    NaMāste,

    A resident of Fremont, California, I was born and raised in New Delhi, India, and the Middle East. Doctor by profession with an undying love for blogging and sharing my personal experiences with the world on different topics. Married and a mother of two kids I consider my family as my biggest treasure. Compassion, tenderness, gratitude are attributes that I strongly believe are essential for any healthy relationship. An active Rotarian, nature lover, fitness-yoga enthusiast, domestic violence advocate, in my free time you will often find me reading, sitting in my Zen- my courtyard with my laptop, or in a cafe sipping coffee working on my writing. If I can heal someone somewhere on this planet with the magic of my pen I will consider myself one blessed soul.

    My Mantra- Be affectionately detached to all!

     

