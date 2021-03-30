Doug Hentges of DH Home Solutions: “Persistence”

Persistence- This is crucial when pushing through resistance. For example, sometimes I have a good deal, and a buyer will pass on it. Initially, this will leave me feeling like “is the deal not as good as I thought” etc…but being persistent and confident helps push past the first no to find out many more yeses are coming. Just because it doesn’t work for someone doesn’t mean it won’t work for someone else.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Doug Hentges.

Doug Hentges is a 34-year-old entrepreneur located in Dallas, TX. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a Degree in Marketing. After college, he worked at a corporate job for 6 years before getting laid off and then moved into Real Estate full-time.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My name is Doug Hentges and I am a 34-year-old business owner located in Dallas, TX. After I graduated college from Texas Tech with a degree in Marketing, I started working a full-time 9–5 job as an IT recruiter for 6 years. Although fortunate to be working, I quickly realized that in order to have what I wanted out of life, working for someone else was not for me. I was laid off from this job in 2016 and that is when my journey really started. I decided to take my side hustle at the time to a full-time gig and haven’t looked back since. Feeling uncomfortable, confused, and scared, I pushed on and have now generated nearly 1Million dollars in revenue since getting laid off.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The aha moment for me, was when I was driving in my car one day. I was listening to the radio when I heard an ad for a free workshop in Dallas for learning how to flip houses. It immediately caught my attention because at this time I was on my search for what will be next and knew Real Estate was where I wanted to go. I got so excited that I called immediately and scheduled my free spot! Now I later have learned most of these free courses are mostly intended to upsell courses etc., however it laid the groundwork for an idea that I knew was proven to work. If nothing else, it got me excited about something that was in my vision. That is when I really started to research and network to figure out how to get started.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I feel like in most cases, you are born with the entrepreneurial spirit in you. I was never excited about school, homework, education really because I knew every other way was dependent on others to an extent. Life was limited in many ways. I was always looking for a way out, something different. Hell, I remember calling my dad my sophomore year in college and telling him “this wasn’t for me”. Ultimately, I stuck it out and finished college, but that is when the flood gates opened in my mind. My life was now up to me.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Creating my business mostly came from myself, but without the support of my wife along the way, I would have never made it to where I am. It is crucial to surround yourself with people who believe in you. Entrepreneurship can be a lonely path, so having the right people in your life is a MUST for success.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have had multiple occasions where clients will choose us over competitors even if they offered more money. Why you ask? We believe it is because people trust us, and we have built a reputation that is credible and has first-hand experiences to prove so.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Tenacity- This comes from within. This is something that you just have, or you don’t have. Most successful entrepreneurs understand this character trait is a must to get things done. Action is the most important thing when building a business, and that comes from tenacity. A lot of people get stuck in the thinking mode and never actually do anything.

Patience- Entrepreneurship is a long roller coaster that can beat you to the ground if you let it. Most people get frustrated and quit because they don’t get what they want fast enough and have unrealistic expectations with themselves. Establishing patience in daily tasks and long-term goals is a must for long-term success.

Persistence- There will be times where you will get knocked down and unsure if you can keep going. Always remind yourself how far you have come and if you have gotten this far you can get through what you are currently facing. There is always a way.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I wouldn’t say for me personally but the worst advice in my industry for new people to get started is to pay money for a mentor. Although this has worked for some depending on their background, this is never good advice for someone that doesn’t have the skills yet to be successful. Most of the time there is a huge financial gain for the mentor rather than the mentee. I do believe in networking and establishing connections that can help you, and do believe in mentors, however, the timing for one is crucial. Always have your long-term vision for your business and life in mind. Follow what YOU want for your life, not what OTHER people want for THEIR life.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Provide flexibility. Encourage “you” time, for people to step away from work and take time for themselves and their family. Set realistic expectations with them, providing clear work goals and understanding of what is expected.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

First, building trust comes from taking action and getting in the game. After earning some business and having some success you can build your credibility. Providing firsthand reviews from past clients is the #1 way to show instant credibility and trust. Remember, it’s the little things done right over and over again that add up to make your company succeed.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Competition is getting worse by the day across all industries. It’s easier than ever to start or duplicate a business, so making yourself standout from a credibility standpoint is a MUST.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Trying to scale their business too fast. Most people want it now and can’t wait for tomorrow. They jump in spend tons of money just to find out they had no systems and process to handle the business or wasted their money on marketing that didn’t work. This can lead to early burnout and financial distress.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

This is 100% accurate. I am ten folds more successful than I was 5 years ago, but I will still find myself coping with the extreme highs and lows of entrepreneurship. As an entrepreneur, you are constantly wanting more. As you want more, your goals and expectations rise with it. When your expectations aren’t met you still get hit with the same low feeling from a setback as you felt when you first started. (Hopefully) As time goes on you learn to cope with the highs and lows better. The main difference of this compared to a “regular job” is consistency. What is there to worry about when you live in your safety net everyday with consistent income and nice comfy benefits? That’s the difference. Entrepreneurs know that if they don’t go hunt, they won’t eat. They must provide for themselves and family to live.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Absolutely. Like most businesses, a lot of continued business comes from follow-up. I had a client who was selling me their house. As we got into the details of the deal, we found out there were 2 major title issues that had to be cleared first. Long story short, this took over a year to clear up. We finally closed on the house after a year of back and forth and follow up and turned out to be one of my biggest deals ever. This definitely left me with one of the “high” feelings of entrepreneurship. Those are the highs that stick with you and remind you that you are on the right path when the low times hit.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Sure. There will be situations where business just declines, and you feel helpless. Trust me it’s ok. After years of working on my marketing and refining my craft, there are still slow times and times where you feel like it’s never enough. When you feel like you have done all you can, remember patience. This will pass. As long as you don’t give up, anything will pass and work itself out.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I focused on what I could control. I spent time on anything else on my business that could be made better while the other stuff worked itself out.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Patience- As mentioned, entrepreneurship is a long, long journey. Establishing patience, in the beginning, will help your endurance as a growing entrepreneur.

Expectations- patience and expectations go hand in hand. Setting the correct expectations with yourself with help keep you on the right path, however, if you are not making much progress your expectations might need to be adjusted.

Persistence- This is crucial when pushing through resistance. For example, sometimes I have a good deal, and a buyer will pass on it. Initially, this will leave me feeling like “is the deal not as good as I thought” etc…but being persistent and confident helps push past the first no to find out many more yeses are coming. Just because it doesn’t work for someone doesn’t mean it won’t work for someone else.

Action- Nothing happens without action and action is the single most important thing you must do in order to succeed. A lot of people get stuck in the analysis phase where they just read and research over and over again but are hesitant to take the first step forward with action. As long as you are stuck in this mode, you will get nowhere. It is imperative that it set a strict schedule of action items and due dates for them.

Resilience — the ability to overcome hard times when you are at your lowest is the greatest trait you can have as an entrepreneur. If you carry this trait, you will get through anything that life and entrepreneurship will throw at you. Understanding this and proclaiming this is who you are will keep you relentless on your pursuit of freedom.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

IMO resilience is the ability to overcome hard times and push through when the odds are stacked against you.

Resilient people all seem to have similar character traits. They tend to be, go-getters. People that want more. People that don’t just settle for a mediocre life. People who want to give back and want to encourage change and have a greater impact on the world. These people typically understand the life is not just about them.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I feel I have always had the go-getter mentality in me. Whether it was competing in sports, or selling things to raise money, I always gave it my all and I think that has carried over into entrepreneurship.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes. Remaining positive is critical to maintaining your emotions when things go wrong. Becoming negative can ruin you and break you down faster than anything else. Reminding yourself that this too shall pass, helps keep the anxiety lower. Mindset plays a huge role in the success and failure of an entrepreneur.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

This is simply because keeping a positive energy relays onto others around you and so on. When you create a positive environment, it will lead to positivity among individuals and workers. Positivity can travel much farther than people think. Positivity can have an impact in enormous amounts especially when done continuously.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“In order to succeed, you must fail”.

This is the definition of entrepreneurship and how I have based the foundation for my journey.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!