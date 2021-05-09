Doug Hentges of DH Home Solutions: “Have your contractors before buying the property”

Have your contractors before buying the property. Trust me you do not want to be scrambling to find contractors after you buy the house. Time is money so it’s important to have a plan and your team lined up prior to closing on the investment property. Make sure you get referrals and vet out every contractor.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Doug Hentges.

Doug is a 34 year old Entrepreneur based out of Dallas, TX. He is founder and Owner of DH Home Solutions, a local home buying company in Dallas Fort Worth. Doug graduated from Texas Tech in 2019 with a degree in Marketing. He has a beautiful wife Audrey, and hefty English Bulldog, Tank.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I have always had an interest in Real Estate. I think it was the idea of all the different real estate strategies and that I can work for myself, which is part of the bigger picture, that really drew me to Real Estate. I took a couple classes in college for Real Estate but really didn’t know what I wanted to do until I stumbled across Real Estate Investing years later.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Sure! One story that sticks out to me is that I had a deal where both of the owners of a house were in prison! This can be pretty tricky to maneuver through. I had no contact with them and was strictly working with the “Aunt” who was the sister of one of the owners. The whole deal took about 6 months with all of the back and forth and trying to coordinate the owners to sign with the prison notary, and for the prison to get us the paperwork etc…but it was a learning lesson to say the least!

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“in order to succeed, you must fail”. This is the epitome of entrepreneurship and something I have carried with me through my journey as an entrepreneur. Learning from first-hand experience and failure is the best form of education for growth.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I have been spending a lot of time recently working on my marketing and building my local presence so we can help more homeowners sell their house fast to a legit no hassle home buyer.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe my company stands out from others because we are transparent and hands on. We will explain step by step what will happen, and it’s exactly what will happen. I also believe people trust us. Along with all of the credible reviews we have, they can go to my website, see my face and know exactly who they are going to talk to when the phone is answered.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife and I have only been married for a year however we have been together for almost 9 years and has stuck by my side every step of the way. There is no way I would be where I am without her support and encouragement through all of the ups and downs. It’s definitely important to have the right people in your corner.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance: Tough times will hit; will you be able to push through and keep going? That’s where perseverance comes into play and trust me you will need it. You will be tested over and over again in numerous situations. If you really want it bad enough you will persevere through and find a way.

Patience: It’s really about finding the balance between doing everything you can and being patient. It’s a struggle, I know! Trust me I feel it every day. As entrepreneurs we want more, more, more. It’s hard to sit back sometimes, let the dust settle and get back at it. Sometimes we feel like our hands are tied and we just want to do more. Reminding yourself that this is a long, long game, will help keep yourself in the right headspace. DO NOT compare yourself to anyone.

Tenacity: This is the drive inside that got you started in the first place. That feeling that wakes you up every morning ready to tackle the day and get started on whatever it is you are working on. Having tenacity keeps you going and keeps your energy levels at the right places needed through the highs and low. Tenacious people are ok with failure and often welcome it, as they know if used correctly it can be a vital tool for success.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

The ability to help and save people in distressed situations. A lot of the territory with my business comes with people that might be in a financial hardship or a distressed situation. Being able to come in and get them out from their bad situation with a cash offer on their house is extremely satisfying and part of why we do what we do. The many different investing strategies and opportunities keeps my excited about real estate. There are different strategies that can be used during different market phases and stages in your career, and I find real estate very attractive as a profitable business model if done successfully. Real Estate is limitless and that’s why I love it. Freedom. The number one reason I love real estate. It gives me the freedom to do whatever I want whenever I want, and I don’t have to report to anyone. I can spend endless quality time with family and can leave for vacation whenever we want to. How much I make is up to me, and that’s how I prefer. This was the main reason I have always been drawn to the entrepreneur side even growing up.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

There are lots of unknowns in the future and just like many other businesses, changes in the economy can cause massive changes in the real estate industry.

Competition with bigger institutional buyers and “iBuyers” with lots of $$ backing seem to be appearing more and more. It doesn’t cause concern for me at this point, but it has certainly caused a disruption in the industry.

Investing strategies that are proven to be positive for people in all positions in a transaction, from the investor to the bank to the community can be affected negatively from political changes.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Be transparent and open to talk to. Let your team know that you have their backs and support them every step of the way. Building trust and having communication are key to having a successful working environment and business.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Have your contractors before buying the property. Trust me you do not want to be scrambling to find contractors after you buy the house. Time is money so it’s important to have a plan and your team lined up prior to closing on the investment property. Make sure you get referrals and vet out every contractor. Know your numbers (purchasing and selling). If you do not know how to calculate repair costs and how much it will sell for after the repairs are done, don’t even think about buying a house to flip yet. You MUST know your numbers before closing on any sort of investment property. Have a plan and timeline for everything. If you don’t, things can spiral out of control quickly. Most of the time you will have holding costs as you are flipping it (if using a loan) so the longer you wait on each step of the project the farther it pushes back the entire timeline and eating at your profit by the minute. Always push for things to get done but never cut corners. Cutting corners can cost you in the long run and can leave a negative image on your company and brand. Always have the long-term vision in mind when making decisions. Always expect rehab budgets to be more than originally planned. Majority of the time unexpected issues and costs will come up throughout the project. If you expect for these things to happen, you won’t be as thrown off emotionally and financially when things do happen.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

Underestimate repair costs and overestimate what they can sell it for after they fix it. Knowing your numbers is one of the most important, if not the most important part when it comes to flipping houses.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Go look at as many houses as possible. Take pictures and videos and ask people how much they think the repair costs are. Have a contractor go with you on appointments and give you a quote. The best way to learn as fast as possible is first-hand experience.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to be able to offer a program to teach veterans how to get into real estate investing with little to no money. I think veterans deserve just as much or more opportunity than anyone else.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram @theflipwiz

I am Founder and Owner of DH Home Solutions. A local home buying company located in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX. You can find my business at https://www.dhhomesolutions.net for more information on it!

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.