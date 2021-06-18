Doug Hentges of DH Home Solutions: “Confidence ”

Confidence — Being a digital marketer can really test your confidence at times when changes happen to your platform and results take a hit. Remind yourself how good you are at what you do and why you started.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Doug Hentges.

Doug Hentges is a 34 year old Entrepreneur located in the Dallas, TX area. He owns a local home buying company, DH Home Solutions, and has become an online PPC marketing expert while building his company to generating over $1M in business revenue. He has also managed PPC ads for other Real Estate Investors, and has recently started again to help other investors in this tough market we are facing. He has a beautiful wife Audrey, and 90LB English Bulldog, Tank.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Well, I actually got into Digital Marketing from trying the countless marketing strategies for my core business in Real Estate Investing. I naturally gravitated towards PPC/Google Ads to generate sellers leads for my business, and basically got obsessed with learning the platform. Fast forward 5 years of learning the ins and outs and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal ad spend, I now can use this skill to help other investors. I realized I could do what I did for my own business for others. It was then I started my digital marketing company and continue to help other investors over the years.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I’ve learned some very tough lessons when it comes to marketing. I’ve spent thousands on things to find out it just didn’t work. That’s part of learning though isn’t it? Fortunately, one of my early mistakes didn’t cost me too much money. I had purchased a list to cold call but had a couple of the filters wrong when I ordered my list so I found out soon after that it was all wrong! Making a mistake like this early when not much money is spent is an invaluable learning lesson. I’ve never made that mistake again!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My wife has been by my side every step of the way and I would not have the success or be who I am today without her support and encouragement. It’s very important to have at least someone in your corner because entrepreneurship can be a lonely place at times, and it will help especially during rough times.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have had multiple occasions where clients will choose us over competitors even if they offered more money. Why you ask? We believe it is because people trust us, and we have built a reputation that is credible and have first-hand experiences to prove so.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Tenacity- This comes from within. This is something that you just have, or you don’t have. Most successful entrepreneurs understand this character trait is a must to get things done. Action is the most important thing when building a business, and that comes from tenacity. A lot of people get stuck in the think mode and never actually do anything.

Patience- Entrepreneurship is a long roller coaster that can beat you to the ground if you let it. Most people get frustrated and quit because they don’t get what they want fast enough and have unrealistic expectations with themselves. Establishing patience in daily tasks and long-term goals is a must for long term success.

Persistence- There will be times where you will get knocked down and unsure if you can keep going. Always remind yourself how far you have come and if you have gotten this far you can get through what you are currently facing. There is always a way.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Actually yes! I just started managing Google Ads campaigns for other Real Estate Investors that are in a group that I am part of. Finding off market properties recently has become harder and harder. My goal is to use my expertise to help other investors get some inbound seller leads coming in to get business moving.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

-Not understanding how the different moving pieces work together.

-Setting campaigns up incorrectly, ultimately wasting marketing dollars.

-Spending too much before getting the experience to close sales.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

Create attractive ad text > send to URL that clearly explains what your customer is looking for and how you’re the right place > obtain form info or (product sale) > convert lead into $ if has not already.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales? From my experience, Google Ads.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Don’t scale until you see positive results.

Know your numbers, and what all of the moving parts mean.

Competition can be stiff. Make sure your sales/acquisitions part of your business is constantly being worked on and made as efficient as possible.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Know your audience

Have a platform that is trusted and has the features you need

Stay consistent with remarketing

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

If you are running Google Ads, you can easily leverage the campaign you have already built on Bing (now Microsoft Ads). You can copy your Google Ads campaign and move it right into Microsoft to start reaching even more targeted clients.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Results — You simply need credibility and that starts with showing what you can do and what you have done on the platform you are offering services. Patience — There are a lot of hurdles to overcome when working as a Digital Marketer. Knowing this and setting the right expectations with yourself will help keep you calm when things hit the fan. Confidence — Being a digital marketer can really test your confidence at times when changes happen to your platform and results take a hit. Remind yourself how good you are at what you do and why you started. Structure — Make sure you are organized, and your accounts/campaigns are structured in a way that they can be easily duplicated to save yourself valuable time. Flexibility — Things are always changing with digital marketing and you must be able to adapt to new ways and strategies or you will be left in the dust.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I find a lot of the information I need from youtube.com. These days you can almost find anything you need on the internet. It’s up to you to put it to work and actually do the work.

How can our readers further follow your work?

IG: @theflipwiz

DH Home Solutions

https://www.dhhomesolutions.net

https://www.facebook.com/DHhomesolutionsREI

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!