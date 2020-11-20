Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Doug Dennerline of Betterworks: Company Culture Matters, Make Sure to Do​ Your Research

As CEO and Chairman of Betterworks, Doug Dennerline brings deep experience leading high-growth Enterprise Software companies and businesses. He was previously CEO of Alfresco Software. For three years was President of SuccessFactors until he led the company acquisition to SAP for $3.4 Billion. Doug spent eleven years in senior roles at Cisco, where he ran the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As CEO and Chairman of Betterworks, Doug Dennerline brings deep experience leading high-growth Enterprise Software companies and businesses. He was previously CEO of Alfresco Software. For three years was President of SuccessFactors until he led the company acquisition to SAP for $3.4 Billion. Doug spent eleven years in senior roles at Cisco, where he ran the U.S. $9.8 billion dollar enterprise business. Doug also served as CEO of Webex following Cisco’s acquisition of one of the first SaaS platforms on the Internet.

What is your business and what do you do? 

Betterworks has the industry leading  platform which combines OKR, Conversations, Feedback & Recognition (CFRs), Engagement, and Calibration solutions that enables companies to tap into the power of combining strategy and agile execution for business growth. The company is backed by Kleiner Perkins, and is the only OKR/CFR platform endorsed by OKR pioneer John Doerr. Betterworks is used daily by employees and managers in 119 countries in 20 languages.

What sparked your vision to launch your business? 

Companies know that traditional performance management processes, like annual reviews, don’t work and dolittle to change performance.  With 50% of the workforce being millennials who want constant feedback, progressive CEOs and HR Leaders need to put in new processes that will change the company performance and get their people working at the highest level.

What has been your favorite failure and what did you learn?

I left a many year career to join a new company and I didn’t investigate the culture with the diligence I should have.  I had very poor experience and felt like a fish out of water.  I lasted 9 months. Since then I have taken great care to investigate the culture of the companies I went to

What was your most memorable day of your career and why?

Getting ready to go on stage at the Cisco Sales meeting where the team 7000, account managers, systems engineers, and supporting staff and I was the leader and keynote.  High pucker factor presentation!

How do you continue to learn so you stay ahead in your industry?

First, I talk to people in the company and ask what’s working and what’s not. Second, I talk to customers and validate what I’m hearing.  I spend time on competitor’s websites, I talk to industry analysts, I talk to employees I know that have left my competitors, I read transcripts of my competitors earning calls. Competitive leadership only last 18 months so you must innovate to stay ahead.

What is some bad advice you hear in your industry or with entrepreneurship that people should avoid?

I see some companies are implementing software to make sure their employees are working, like keyboard capture, and taking pictures at random times with their laptop camera.  Focus on results and accomplishment, not big brother oversight. 

Where can readers find you on social media?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dougdennerline/

    Jeremy Straub, Investor, Entrepreneur, Podcast Host, Author at Upreneur, Thrive Global

    Jeremy Straub, CRPC, CFS® is the CEO of Coastal Wealth, a financial planning firm that manages over $10 billion in assets for over 200,000 clients. Straub is a financial industry thought leader who brings energy and passion to helping people preserve wealth. He quickly ascended to the top of the financial planning industry at a fortune 500 before leaving to establish Coastal Wealth in 2016 while still in his 30’s. He quickly grew the business into the 27-office, 450-person dream team he has today. Straub is also an active volunteer with SCORE in Broward County, where he helps entrepreneurs start, develop, and grow their businesses. In 2019 he launched Upreneur, a popular podcast in partnership with SCORE to share lessons learned from successful entrepreneurs. Straub is a regular business & financial expert, regularly featured on CNBC, US News, Business Insider, and more.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    To create a fantastic work culture imagine the best possible outcomes and organize to achieve them, withDeidre Paknad and Phil Laboon

    by Phil La Duke
    Attractive aged businesswoman, teacher or mentor coach speaking to young people, senior woman in glasses teaching audience at training seminar, female business leader speaker talking at meeting
    Community//

    Creating Scalable Solutions to Help Your Business Grow

    by David Finkel
    Community//

    “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became the Founder of SipTequila”, With Chris Barbin

    by Carly Martinetti

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.