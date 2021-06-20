Doug Cartwright: “You can’t predict the path”

You can’t predict the path: When we first start an organization we are so set on exactly how we are going achieve our goals When I first started The Daily Shifts, It was just an app. And the idea of just an app was exciting enough to get me moving.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Doug Cartwright.

Doug Cartwright is a speaker, author, and the CEO and founder of The Daily Shifts, an online company dedicated to inspiring lasting transformation of the mind, body, and soul. The Daily Shifts was born from Doug’s personal journey of introspection and healing. Now an app, a master class, and blog, The Daily Shifts has appeared on ABC News, Spectrum TV, and in Psychology Today, among others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I like this question because like anyone else, my childhood had a profound impact on who I am and how my life has played out. Trying to heal the wounds from my childhood and dismantling the traumatic experiences I’ve internalized, has been a big part of my growth and something that I work with my clients on.

For me, it all started with an offhand comment at recess when I was in second grade. The brand of shorts everyone was wearing that year had the size emblazoned on the front of one leg. Mine were an extra- large. We were at recess when a sixth grader wearing a size small walked over, pointed at the label and said, “You’re four grades younger than me and wearing a size three times bigger than me. You really are a little fat boy, aren’t you?” From that day on, I took on the “fat kid” label as truth.

Subconsciously I thought, something is wrong with my body and therefore I am unlovable. That story played out for the next two decades without me even being aware of it. When we carry these traumatic childhood stories into adulthood, they become a filter for all our experiences and start to affect everything we do, and I was no different.

In my early twenties, my skewed self-image drove me to prove my worth through financial success. I made a million dollars by the time I was twenty-four. I got so much validation from being successful in business, it became my entire identity. I spent a lot of time in my early life trying to prove that I was valuable and loveable, by doing all the wrong things, all because some kid on the playground in elementary school told me I was fat. I go into more depth on this in my book, but it wasn’t until I identified this childhood story and began to unpack it, that I realized that I was searching for love, happiness and self-worth in all the wrong places. Once I was able to dismantle my “fat kid” self-image, my entire life changed for the better.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Control what’s controllable” — Darren Hardy

This quote has become my mantra for life. There was a point in my life where I hit an all-time-low, and I used this advice to make a list of things I could control to feel my best. I knew things like journaling, meditating, and spending time in nature were all things that made me happy, so I made the decision to take full control over these habits.

I eventually learned to use this mantra in heartbreak. I couldn’t control whether or not someone else loved me, but I had full control over loving myself. Once I stopped putting my worthiness and happiness in someone else’s hands, and learned to love myself first, my life started to transform.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I would say Optimism, Resilience, and Commitment.

I’ve always been an optimistic person since I was a kid. People just love being around people who are happy, lighthearted, and cheerful. Bringing that type of energy into every situation allows for everyone involved to lighten up and thus usually more likely to get to a desired outcome. When I would knock doors in my early 20s, I would frequently run into people who seemed to be upset when I knocked their door. I usually just shot them a smile and moved on which allowed me to show up as my best self for the next neighbor. If I let someone else dictate my internal state, it would show up directly in my performance. A good reminder is that people like being around happy people.

As far as Resilience, you have to remember that when you commit to starting business, it’s not going to go your way. You’re going to mess up and make mistakes. It will never go the way you planned and you’re going to get a lot of curveballs. When I first started The Daily Shifts there were some mornings I believed I was going to be a multimillionaire and other days I was sure I was going to file bankruptcy. I kept pushing through the hard times and would keep reminding myself that rejection is a part of the process. In 2019 I had a handshake deal to raise another $500k for my business, that was going to boost production for a new product we had in the pipeline. Unfortunately, that money never came through, it would have been easy to quit at the time. Instead, we got creative, stayed resilient, and were able to actually pivot into a better spot without giving up a percentage of the company.

The most important quality I believe is commitment on a large scale. I think cosmically, and have a goal to help raise the vibration of the planet. I am committed to the higher path. By remember this perspective it keeps the day to day easier. I don’t get as flustered when we make mistakes, but also don’t get too excited when we have breakthroughs. Staying committed makes my job easier because I don’t have to keep recommitting myself daily. The decision has been made, now I just need to get out of my own way and allow everything to unfold.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

My first chapter was all about sales and leadership. When I was 20 I was recruited to work in door to door sales. It was 100% commission based with no caps. I remember my paradigm shifting when I was taught about being paid on performance vs time. I soon realized that it was much better for me to get paid based of off my results vs how much time I spent somewhere. This completely changed my life and I became obsessed with all things sales and leadership. I quickly became a top sales rep at my company and recruited many other people to work with me too. By the time I was 24 I had made over a million dollars while still attending college classes. Unfortunately this lead to a very unhealthy relationship with myself.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

The second chapter came after I was a victim to what I call the “Success Void” where my life looked great on paper. Money, cars, trips, girls. But internally I felt this deep void that it was never enough. In 2017, I decided to look a different direction that led me to mindfulness, spirituality, yoga, healing, and psychedelic healing. This allowed me to deal and heal the old parts of my life that I was so desperately trying to hide during my sales career. After experiencing what it was like to live a life full of love enthusiasm healing and joy, I made it my mission to share these truths with the rest of the world.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

On June 10, 2017 my life literally changed overnight. It was my first experience with working with psychedelics. The experience was so enlightening, transformational, and paradigm shattering, that it sparked a spiritual journey into all forms of self-healing and therapy. It was the kick start of a two year journey where I traveled the world working with gurus and trying new techniques to finally help me feel okay inside. My book Holy Sh!t, We’re Alive is an account of all the crazy, weird, synchronicities that led me where I am today. I know love the life I am living and truly enjoy being myself and it’s my mission to help others do the same.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I realized I was carrying a story about myself that was dictating almost every decision I was making. I grew up as the fat kid and hence believed that something was wrong with me and that I was unlovable. That caused me in almost every situation to try and prove and show the world why I was worthy. I would overcompensate in almost every situation trying to gain validation for my insecurities. This made me make decisions based upon what other people thought, rather than living for myself.

After countless meditation, yoga, professional help, psychedelic therapy, and healthy goals and habits, I have overcome this story and for the first time in my life. I truly love who I am. This is a superpower. When you no longer crave validation from the outside world. It gives you the permission and confidence to show up as your truest most authentic self and the courage to share your true unique gifts with the world.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

It’s literally life changing for me and so many people. It’s like you’ve been set free. Recently a private client of mine, let’s call him Trevor, realized that his subconscious story was that he was ugly. So his whole life he craved the validation from others to heal that deep wound. He would buy nice clothes, cars, and seek compliments from women. This created a restless frenzy in his life. Once we were able to diagnose his story using the unique Shift Method, he was able to heal that part of him and now enjoys a much calmer life knowing he is worthy just the way he is.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad without question. He passed away in 2011 but was the most incredible example of living a life of integrity. He always did the right thing and taught me the importance of living a life of integrity at home and at work. He taught me to respect money and to have the courage to go after my dreams. He supported everything I did and gave me the confidence to be my own person. I wouldn’t be where I am today without his positive influence.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

There are so many weird “coincidences” since I committed to this new path.

The first year of my business money was getting tight. I had only $7,000 left to my name and was not even bringing in enough income to cover my monthly personal and business expenses. I’d never stressed about money before, but I was certainly starting to.

Around the same time, I came across an ad from Gerard Adams, the founder of Elite Daily, who later sold the online news platform for $50 million after he got into plant medicine and spirituality. I clicked on it and learned he was forming a mastermind group for conscious entrepreneurs. I thought it looked interesting, so I set up a phone call with his team.

I loved everything I was hearing about the group and how they could help me build my personal brand. It sounded like exactly what my business needed. But the five day retreat alone cost $5,000 dollars.

There was no way I could attend.

But after meditating on it, I couldn’t deny the message my soul was sending me. I had to go to the mastermind, never mind my financial difficulties. So I decided to trust the Universe. I called back and signed myself up. Including the flight and hotel, I was left with $800 to my name.

Right before I was about to leave for the mastermind, an investment group called me in and told me they had an incredible offer for me. They wanted to buy my entire company out for $1.3 million, including a contract paying me a salary of $200,000 a year for the next four years. There was only one catch: they were going to rebrand The Daily Shifts as their own app and I would be working for them. The Daily Shifts as I knew it would be dead.

I could have grabbed that $1.3 million and clung to it like a life raft. My bank account was almost totally drained. But it was still the easiest no I’ve ever given. I didn’t even consider the deal or take a day to debate it. I just knew it wasn’t right and there was something better out there for me if I trusted my gut.

When I look back at this moment, I like to view it from a birds’ eye perspective. There I was, with not even $1000 to my name, turning down a seven-figure offer. Why? I can’t explain it. I just knew the Universe had bigger plans for me.

So I declined right then and flew directly to L.A. for the mastermind. My first night there, I had to walk home from dinner because I couldn’t afford a Lyft. I’d been balling out at my former company, and now here I was basically broke. I called my buddy JT and burst out laughing. He laughed along with me and told me to keep believing in my brand.

In the weekly calls leading up to the actual event, I was always more of a behind-the-scenes kind of guy — probably because I didn’t want to be vulnerable and put myself out there. But at the mastermind, Gerard convinced me I needed to be up front and center, and also that part of my business offering should be taking on private clients. I spent the rest of my time there mapping out what my coaching program would look like.

I’d only been home for three days when a former colleague from my old job reached out. He said he’d seen me change, that it seemed like I’d really found out who I was, and he wanted to affect the same kind of change in his own life. I told him about my coaching program, and he signed up for it immediately. That meant I’d already recouped the full $5,000 I spent on the mastermind.

The following week, the same thing happened again with another former colleague. Ten days after returning from the mastermind, I’d already received $10,000 from my investment. The Universe always responds to effort!

When I was down to my last $800 in the world, I followed my intuition and was rewarded for it. It was actually fun waiting to see how everything would shake out. And I knew it would be fine because I went out and did the work. This was the start to my new coaching business.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I struggled with believing in myself my whole life. As I mentioned before, I grew up feeling insecure, unlovable, and unworthy. It’s been a constant struggle. But after a lot of self-healing and self-reflection, I learned to trust myself and not accept the limitations I was putting on myself or allow others to put on me.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I’ve been lucky to have great mentors, friends, and family my whole life. I’ve always felt confident that they would support me regardless of what I was doing. But I think the biggest factor was that I supported myself. I am confident in my abilities and I trust the Universe has a bigger plan for me. I know that if I put in the work with integrity , truly wanting to help others, that I can not fail. While it’s so important to have a strong support system, you have to start with yourself.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Shortly after my experience on June 10, 2017. I came across a spiritual mastermind in the Mountains in Eden Utah.

I applied for a spot, put another five grand on my credit card because I just knew I needed to go. At the time, I was still a Mormon sales bro and I felt like no one I knew in my normal life could relate to what I was going through. The idea of joining a community of people who had gone through similar experiences seemed like it might help me make sense of my newfound knowledge. I got accepted and drove the forty minutes to camp. But instead of finding my new tribe there, I was an absolute fish out of water. I felt so uncomfortable and like I couldn’t relate to anyone. I was the only one from Utah; most of the rest of the group was from outside the country.

This super hippie type lady with flowing armpit hair asked me what my rising moon sign was and when I told her I didn’t know, she looked at me with disgust.

“How can you not know your sign?” she asked, shaking her head and walking away. By this point, I was thinking, what the hell am I doing here? I’m bouncing.

I decided I’d listen to that night’s speakers and then leave first thing the next morning. One of the first people to talk that evening was Kristen, who had just written a book about how not to suppress your emotions. Her teachings were centered around embracing your feelings of fear instead of fighting them. The message really resonated with me.

After the program was over, I found myself walking right next to her. As we headed back up the dirt path to tents nestled among the aspen trees, I heard a voice tell me, “You came here to meet her.” I decided I should listen to it.

I thanked Kristen for her talk and asked what she did in addition to writing and speaking. She told me she was a fear specialist who worked one-on-one with clients. It turned out she lived only ten minutes away from me, so I immediately bought a five-pack of coaching from her website. Instantly, that anxious “I don’t belong here” energy released.

The next morning, I put all my stuff in my bag, drove home, and booked an appointment with Kristen. The next week, we met and I told her my whole story. I was so scared at the time because I’ve never experienced anything like that before.

Then she looked at me deeply and said, “Don’t be scared. This is actually really exciting because you’re waking up. This is only going happen once in your lifetime.”

Kristen instilled a deep sureness within me I hadn’t had since my June 10 experience. She brought me back down to earth and let me know me I was going to be okay. She flipped my fear into excitement.

She told me to pay close attention to how the world was unfolding because I was about to experience a lot of synchronicities. Whether that was through people I met and she advised me to follow my curiosity. She said those things would basically be the spiritual universe telling me it loves me, and I’d be rewarded for listening to my hunches. She turned my awakening into a game, and I can’t thank her enough for that.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

You can’t predict the path: When we first start an organization we are so set on exactly how we are going achieve our goals When I first started The Daily Shifts, It was just an app. And the idea of just an app was exciting enough to get me moving. Today it is an app, blog, online course, 75 page workbook, newsletter, 21 day challenge, and now a book. I would have never imagined it would have turned into this, but we kept the intent the same. To help raise the vibration of the planet. You’re going to screw up: I’ve made a lot of mistakes along the way. I used to beat myself up over them. When we first got started I made a 15K hiring mistake. As a tight young start up, it was devastating for me for a long time. But once I accepted the fact that screwing up is a part of the process it allowed me to move past it. And I’m absolutely sure I’ll make bigger more expensive mistakes in the future, and that’s okay! Let people work their magic: Most everyone around you is doing their very best given their circumstances. I used to get frustrated with other’s performance because it didn’t look like how I imagined it in my head. Everyone has a unique skill set and when people feel safe to be creative and take risks, it usually allows for a much better result that initially anticipated. When I first started my blog, I had a pretty strong strangle around it. But after I met a great writer, I gave her my trust to create beautiful content. And she has written much more effective articles than I personally ever could. Sleep with your phone outside your room and don’t check it for 1 hour after waking up. I used to lay in bed scrolling for at least an hour. Delaying when I actually would fall asleep. When I woke up first thing is to check my email. If I came across something that seemed urgent, it would literally set the tone for an anxious day. When I put my phone away, I take charge of my life and my emotional state. It’s the best habit I’ve started in my life. Healthy mind and body = better performance: When we feel our best, our personal relationships are more meaningful. We are more creative. We are more fun to be around. We perform better at work, and are more likely to succeed. Do what you need to do to get in alignment. For me that means morning mediation and a hard stop at 3pm for a quick 20 minute yoga stretch. I also stay “annoying” hydrated. This keeps my performance high and those that work with me, like to be around me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Focus on healing yourself first. You can’t change the world until you change yourself. No one can do this work for you. You can’t hide from it. You can distract yourself at times, but eventually your disturbances will come to the surface. Learn to deal with them and your entire life will change.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I am a big fan of Naval Ravikant. He seems to be an infinite source of wisdom. Almost everything he says speaks to me spiritually, physically and in a business sense. I love his scientific approach to making decisions. You can tell he is truly fulfilled internally and I love that he is sharing the same insights with the world. I don’t think anyone else has combined the spiritual and business worlds better than he has.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

People can follow my work in a variety of ways. First, they check out The Daily Shifts . We have a website, app, master class and blog that is inspired by my personal journey of introspection and healing and dedicated to helping people find inner peace and happiness.

They can also follow us on Instagram at @thedailyshifts.

Second, I’m really excited that on August 10th, I’m releasing my book, Holy Sh!t, We’re Alive, which follows my personal story — a psychedelic journey into meditation, silent retreats, astrophysics, neuroscience, philosophy, and all forms of self-healing. Throughout the book, I share how I shifted my perspective on life — and hopefully it helps others learn how they can shift theirs too. You can also follow me on Instagram at @doug_cartwight

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!