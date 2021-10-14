Dorothy Spence: “Support”

Support: Make sure you have emotional, physical, financial, and spiritual support in your life, whether through friends, community, or family, to accomplish your dreams and vision of your life.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women,” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love, and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dorothy Spence.

Dorothy Spence is an engineer, serial entrepreneur, author, speaker, and the founder of Imaginal Ventures and The Purpose Led Business School. Dorothy’s 20-year experience as a skilled business and leadership advisor has helped countless companies catalyze profitability and asset growth. Her work with scaling purpose-led businesses through building supporting structures and systems has gained distinction in the entrepreneurial community, including being named the Canadian coach for SheEO and receiving the Top CEO Award, Innovation Award, and the Professional Engineers Service Award.

Dorothy was one of four women (out of a class of 80) in her graduating class from Dalhousie University’s engineering school, and was a pioneer in building technology-focused companies, including a nationally deployed healthcare platform. Throughout her career, she has focused on creating environments where non-traditional entrepreneurs can thrive and become successful business leaders.

Imaginal Ventures is the culmination of her decades of experience, fusing her background in technology with her passion for entrepreneurialism and leadership.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born the year the man landed on the moon, and I think that’s a very significant time for technology and accomplishment. I was raised in Montreal in an era of civil unrest, then our family moved to the Maritimes in the east of Canada when I was still young. I’ve always had big and bold dreams for myself and the world.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

In high school I asked my guidance counselor about taking engineering. She told me girls can’t be engineers, so I decided that was going to be my career. After working a short while as an engineer, I realized that it wasn’t going to be a career I was going to enjoy or excel at, so I entered the world of business and entrepreneurship; that felt much more like a place I belonged. My first business was a health tech company, where I was a co-founder and CEO with another woman engineer. We grew into a national technology company, with a very high profile across Canada. She and I traveled internationally and were pioneers in our field; the company sold after only seven years. I’ve always had an orientation toward commercializing technology — it satisfies both the creative part of me and the business junkie that I am.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was working as a consultant assessing the Asian market for a health tech company based in the US. When we went into Hong Kong and China to do our market research, we discovered some things that told us our product wouldn’t fly. We had a pendant that seniors wore around their necks to alert families if there was a problem. There were significant cultural differences, such as that in Hong Kong, elders live with their families. Also, if you wear something for protection, the belief is that you’d attract that kind of misfortune. We realized that it would not be a good cultural fit. Unless you went over and really met with people, you’d never understand the nuances of their market.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Knowing myself: I realized that working in large organizations is not of interest to me. The systems are too hierarchical and political; I tend to want to change them or blow them up. Working with my mind: Having my mind be flexible and not rigid, open to many more possibilities than I would have thought; whatever I create in my mind is what I’m going to create in my life. Growing social capital: Creating strong relationships and really paying attention to the quality of those relationships has come back many, many times when I’ve needed to lean on those people. Being able to count on the relationships and knowing I could trust them has really benefitted me and the work we do.. The social capital I’ve built up over many years wasn’t something I’d planned, but it’s really come back many times to be hugely important. We spend too much time thinking about financial capital, but social capital measures our relationships and the amount of trust we’ve built up in the world. When we say we’re going to do something, people count on us to do it.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

There’s a distinction between feminine and masculine energy, which isn’t locked to gender. Lots of men have more feminine energy than masculine and vice versa. We have been raised in a patriarchal, hierarchical system for 5,000 years with more of an emphasis on masculine energy. I believe that strong women represent the integration of feminine and masculine energies, but we as a society don’t know whether we can trust that paradigm shift yet. We haven’t built up a whole collection of beliefs, myths, systems, and structures that support that integration. I believe we are moving from a hypercompetitive business environment to a hyper-collaborative one. We don’t know the rules or the playbook for what that hyper-collaborative environment looks like or what impact it will have. The familiar feels safer. Hierarchical, hypercompetitive systems, beliefs, and ways of managing business are much more familiar. We need a collaborative business environment because we’re destroying the earth and marginalized groups of people and we’ve seen those cracks during the pandemic. We can’t continue to consume at the level we’re consuming, ignoring our social responsibilities and we can’t afford to accept business as usual anymore.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I worked for a natural products company where the leader was a bully. He pitted members of the leadership team against each other. We worked in a very toxic culture with a focus on systems and structures, and no focus on people. Eventually, all the best people left and there was no curiosity about why these people were leaving. The same thing is happening in our culture today in “The Great Migration.” Right now, 40% of workers in the tech industry have left or are about to leave their job. They’re leaving because these companies aren’t showing any flexibility and taking care of their needs.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

I don’t think it’s up to the woman to make people feel comfortable around her. Find an environment where you can be yourself. Definitely don’t change to try and make people feel more at ease around you.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We know we need more feminine energy in how we relate to each other, and how we run and grow our businesses. Yet we have this unease because these powerful women aren’t familiar to us with their new models and ways of thinking about things. But this is what we need to recreate our society.

If you look at any societal structures, the level of trust has significantly decreased in the last few years, especially in pandemic years. But trust stabilizes our society. We don’t trust large corporations, politicians, religion — all our traditional structures. Whenever you see polarity in society, that’s the calling for new models to emerge. Powerful women representing feminine energy must become co-partners with the men in leading our businesses.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Most women could tell you a story about the rite of passage into management: a man asking us to sleep with them and asserting power over us. I can tell you that exact story from my own experience. The president of a company told me that if I slept with him, he would promote me to VP of sales. I’ve worked with a lot of women and sadly this story is universal. Then you go to a lawyer for your legal options, and their recommendation is not to make it a legal issue or people will remember you as the troublemaker and forget the man involved.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The biggest challenge for women leaders is one of identity. Research has shown behaviours and beliefs about capability in business leadership have a gender bias. There is an identity shift that’s required for women leaders. This identity shift is further complicated by fewer women in leadership roles to model. Women won’t necessarily lead in the same way as men so it’s difficult to picture what the leadership role would look like. Becoming a leader requires “trying on” different ways of leading and discovering what feels the most comfortable. Women need to be supported to step into more expansive roles in leadership. Asserting yourself, managing conflict, and understanding positional power are all elements of this identity discovery process for women.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

When I graduated from engineering school, we were the first generation of women who expected and wanted to have a full-time career. So when I had children, I had to have a conversation with my husband about who was going to be the primary caretaker and who was going to be the primary income earner, because we were both engineers. We chose a non-traditional route where he became the primary caretaker (while working full time as a teacher) and I became the income earner. When that flipped, it created a struggle between us. When those assumptions changed, we were familiar with our existing roles so we needed to renegotiate what those roles were.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I was always the “masculine” one in our relationship. My husband has always been more comfortable with me in the lead and making more money than him. When that flipped, struggle came because there were expectations and requirements for my income based in the life we had co created. I was getting burnt out and fried, when I really needed to take a step back and evaluate my life. We worked through having young children and balancing it all. As part of being that first generation of career women, those role models just weren’t there for these new roles we were stepping into. We needed a new paradigm for being in partnership with each other.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe that beauty starts from the inside. I live by a philosophy of real prosperity: a state of being of inner prosperity that radiates outward. This state of being creates a well of being including health, ability to give and receive love, and connection to a higher purpose. From this state of being, outward prosperity is created. When you create beauty from the inside out, there’s a radiance, contentment and joy that is palpable. You attract people to you. This is beauty. My appearance is important by making conscious choices that signal what’s of value to me. For example, I’m valuing casual, smart and comfortable clothing as I continue to work from home. I will put more effort into my appearance when I’m more public facing. It has a strong cultural influence on how I’m treated and I pay attention to that.

How is this similar or different for men?

Men don’t need to think about it as much. Your appearance should be congruent with your internal state.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Thrive: In order to thrive, live an examined life. Understanding yourself, your triggers, how to take care of yourself. What are the foundational elements in your life that support you in thriving? For example, for me it’s daily meditation, my diet, daily exercise, and a good night’s sleep. Know that you are enough: The ‘not enough conversation’ begins as soon as we wake up. It can sound like “did I get enough sleep?” “Do I have enough energy for today?” “Did I exercise enough?” Be aware of the first conversation you have with yourself as soon as you wake up and shift it to paying attention to what you’re grateful for in your life. Support: Make sure you have emotional, physical, financial, and spiritual support in your life, whether through friends, community, or family, to accomplish your dreams and vision of your life. Personal growth and transformation: We have a saying that businesses don’t transform, people do, and leaders go first. You cannot expect anyone on your team to go further or deeper than you’re willing to go yourself. In my experience, every dollar I’ve spent on my personal development has been returned many times over in my business. Gratitude: Notice the sufficiency of your life. What you pay attention to will grow. Whenever I’m feeling impatient or angry, I know there’s probably entitlement sitting underneath that, and I know how to start flipping that to thinking about all the amazing people I’m grateful for who have contributed to my life. This is a key way to build that social capital I was talking about. People can tell the difference when you share a relationship with them versus when you feel entitled to their business or their friendship or their love.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

While not alive, a person who I would love to connect with is Buckminster Fuller, a futurist who said that in the 1970s we crossed a line where there was “ enough” in the world for everyone to eat and have housing, and it was really an issue of how we distributed that. He coined the phrase “sufficiency” based on the fact that there is enough. As a futurist he was able to see where we are right now, then use that insight to generate many significant, beautiful insights and ideas about some of these new operating models we’re going to need in the world.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.