Dorothy Spence of Imaginal: “Hire only people who are aligned to your purpose and values”

Dorothy Spence is a serial entrepreneur, published author, and speaker. She is the founder of Imaginal Ventures Inc and The Purpose Led Business School. Dorothy’s twenty-year experience as a skilled Business and Leadership Advisor has helped countless small and medium enterprises (SME’s) catalyze profitability and asset growth. Her work with scaling purpose-led businesses through building supporting structures, procedures, and workflow systems has gained notoriety in the entrepreneurial community.

Dorothy has been recognized for her innovation and leadership in many ways, including being named the Canadian coach for SheEO and receiving the Top CEO Award, Innovation Award, and Professional Engineers Service Award.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m what you might call a “serial entrepreneur.” I have a passion for starting and growing businesses, and for helping others do the same — especially in a socially forward kind of way. I want to help entrepreneurs stay connected to their purpose while they scale their business as a force for good.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I was attending a training session in London, England, and I remember it just hit me like a ton of bricks… this realization that there was a gap in the market that I had the perfect experience and background to address. People wanted their businesses to be about more than just making a buck (or a quid). I saw this widespread desire for business to be done in a new way, to be purpose-driven, but there just weren’t the systems and structures to make it happen.

But just because I saw the need didn’t mean I jumped on it right away. I was reluctant, to be honest. Having grown four other businesses by that point, I knew what kind of challenge it would mean to start yet another one. And I knew it would be a particularly tough market, because I would be doing something that had never really been done before in bringing purpose-driven practices to small and medium enterprises.

The more I thought about it though, the more I kind of had to get over myself. This was bigger than me. It was about giving back to the business community. I just knew it was connected to my purpose in life and what I was meant to do.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

There are three people who specifically inspired me to start the journey within conscious business: Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia; Lynne Twist, the author of the Soul of Money; and Fred Kofman, who wrote Conscious Business.

These three have really inspired and informed the way I view business starting well over a decade ago. After reading their books, I realized how businesses can — and should — be a vehicle for positive change in the world.

That was the philosophy that created the foundation of our methodology and business growth platform. It was pretty radical at the time — we’re talking about an era where the idea of the 99% was really just starting to take hold, before Occupy Wall Street protestors were encamped all over the nation. This idea that a business could actually do the right thing, that it could be responsible to more than just the shareholders, was considered fringe and “hippie.” Having a company consider its responsibilities towards the community, the environment, and really anything else besides the bottom line was not mainstream business. Not at all. There were maybe 100 or 200 B-Corps at the time; that was something that was just starting to exist as well. But through the works of these three individuals, I realized that purpose-driven, values-led, trustworthy organizations could succeed in this world.

Even then, for a small business to do that was a very large task. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) just couldn’t gather the confidence and resources to build these great companies the way larger corporations could, and that’s not even getting into how many corporations were just paying lip service to being purpose driven.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We’re human-centric by design. We want to inspire SMEs to grow in a way that’s sustainable and renewable in the long run, and our approach is comprehensive and dynamic in a way that’s just not found elsewhere in the market. There’s a lot of caring going on in the business, and how you include the human dynamics in business systems and structures is really key to us.

The lack of human-centric employment is really creating a disconnect between people and their employers, their company cultures. And it affects our health, our performance at work, and all sorts of other things. There are a lot of ‘woke’ people walking around in the world, but they go to these businesses that are anything but. If you’re reading this you might be one of the millions of people who tries to live in a socially conscious manner but you work for a company that just doesn’t share your same sense of values. But everyone needs to earn a living, so what choice do we have, right?

Well we’re making it so that you do have a choice. We’re working with businesses to create human-centric cultures, and to attract top talent where there’s a connection and alignment to what the business is doing.

The pandemic actually illustrates this point pretty well. Any system under pressure is going to reveal its cracks, and the pandemic really put all of our systems under stress. For most businesses, and for our society in general, those cracks showed up in how we treat people.

How we, worldwide, need to come out of this pandemic is as a much more aware and sensitive culture. And that includes our business culture. People are tender right now — they want to work in environments where they feel like they’re genuinely cared about and where they can thrive. It’s more difficult for larger businesses to have the degree of flexibility that’s being asked. It’s causing the workforce, especially younger workers, to seek out SMEs that meet those needs, leaving bigger businesses behind.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Right now, my working life is focused on training businesses to become truly human-centric and to start doing more good for the world. I expect that one of the big changes we’ll see in the coming months is a lot of churn when it comes to employment. The way certain companies treated their people during this stressful time was not kind, and as we get the stability of a post-pandemic world we’re going to see those people leaving the jobs that didn’t treat them with respect and compassion. They might not have been able to give up the safety and security of their jobs during the pandemic, but maybe they can now.

We’re already seeing this in the remote work revolution. Almost three quarters of office employees in the US were working from home at the height of the pandemic. Surveys show that roughly 60% of them don’t want to return to in-office work, so what are businesses going to do about that? Apple and other tech companies started calling people back for a certain number of days per month and saw a massive number of resignations as a result.

The companies who will win and get top talent are the ones who are very clear in what they stand for, what their values are, and how they treat their people. But you can’t fake it. After the past year and a half, there will be a heightened awareness of who’s actually walking the walk. No more lip service allowed.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I have a sense of adventure, which you need for this journey. You have to be ready for surprises and unpredictability, otherwise you’re going to find growing a business is probably more excitement than you want in your life. If you think doing the right things will get the right outcome, you’re not ready for this at all. Don’t get attached to the ups and downs, which can be extreme for an early stage company. Just keep your mind on the goal and know that you will see all sorts of things along the way.

I believe it’s vital to have the right mindset of curiosity and openness to learning. Everything I experience is an opportunity to learn something about myself and others — who I am, and who I am in relation to others, and to really understand the psychology and motivation of other people.

I’ve learned that being a business owner means having an ability to trust, starting with self trust. I’ve learned to believe in what my instincts are telling me without necessarily having a rational thought about why I would think that way. Learn how to build trust in relationships, and show up in a way that builds trust with other people rather than just viewing everything as a transaction.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I’ve been asked about this a lot by the entrepreneurs and business owners I work with. I always ask what kind of journey they want to go on, and whether or not they see investment funding as something they’d be interested in based on that journey.

So many young entrepreneurs think investment money is going to ‘save them’ and solve all their problems, like letting them hire who they want. But only about 1% of businesses are funded by VC, and it’s not just “secure some venture capital and this pixie dust will be sprinkled all over me.” It’s a very specific, clear, and intense journey. For some businesses, it is absolutely the right journey, but that doesn’t mean it’s right for everyone.

Honestly, there are all sorts of options in the spectrum between bootstrapping and venture capital. We have equity crowdsource funding and other cool emerging models, and there’s more money flowing into entrepreneurial businesses from these than from VC.

Whatever your journey, you need to find aligned investors. If your investors aren’t aligned with your business model and your philosophy, they will assert their power in order to make the changes they think they need to make to get the results they need for the people they report to. Remember, venture capitalists also have bosses. I can’t tell you how many businesses had to go away from their sustainable growth model because investors weren’t aligned with it.

Examine the different options for fundraising — foundations, private investors, social impact funds, family offices, angels, equity crowdsourcing… the list goes on. There are lots of different mechanisms, and you are responsible for delivering a return to those investors no matter what type you take. With that comes a responsibility to also grow a great company.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Find the philosophy that you’re going to base your business and decisions on. Start with examining yourself, your personal philosophy, principles, and values, and how you want them to show up in your business. There are thousands of decisions to be made every day in the business and if you can’t keep them in context of a guiding philosophy you’re going to become exhausted and set adrift. Your values are your north star, your navigation guide for your decision-making. Hire only people who are aligned to your purpose and values. Startups often lack the confidence to do this, or haven’t always figured out who they are at the time they’re bringing in people. This is especially true when the team first reaches the area of five to nine people, which I call the ‘startup failure black hole.’ Any hiring mistake you make at this time is critical, as the wrong choice can set your business back months, if not years. Business owners, particularly new business owners, get lots of conflicting and unsolicited advice. Early businesses are like teenagers, experiencing all sorts of rapid growth and strange new feelings, with a lack of real clarity as to what’s going on and who they are. And yet they have to make major life choices. Many early stage companies tend to get overwhelmed and have difficulty digesting or following it all. The sooner you can get a solid sense of identity and figure it all out, the better off you’re going to be. Many early stage companies suffer from a lack of clearly defined roles for their team members. How many startups actually brag about, “everybody does a little bit of everything!” That doesn’t make you scrappy or charming; it means you’re not hiring with a clear vision. Most early hires are people that the founder or founders know. They know they need help so they bring on their friends or people they’ve been referred to, because there’s no way they can do a more rigorous recruiting method. So they end up with a lot of people and aren’t always sure who’s doing what. They overspend in some areas and are under-resourced in others. Basically, they’re doing it backwards; you need to build functional roles for people at each stage of growth, and have a clear plan of who you’re hiring and at what point. This leads to my last piece of advice — planning! Going through the process of planning and making conscious choices doesn’t mean your plan will work perfectly, but it gives you the ability to step back and look at how to respond to any situation rather than being in a reactive state at all times. Plans will never ever be right, but they give you confidence in what you need to adjust along the way. Many SMEs don’t take the time to make the plans they need. It’s all about confidence and collective identity — understanding who you are.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The roles of founders and CEOs running an investor company are VERY different, and being a founder does not mean you need to become the CEO of a publicly traded company. There’s this widespread belief that IPO is the only real goal, which often comes from the definition of success being growing a billion dollar business, and this reinforces the belief of high growth above all else. A lot of people think being the founder means your job is to take it to IPO and beyond, but that isn’t necessarily the definition of success.

It is, however, a belief set that can cause you to lose sight of what you’re creating and get stuck chasing fundraising. You think, “it’s got to be a massive opportunity for a VC to put money into it,” and you forget that many businesses succeed without VC money at all, and that small successes turn into bigger ones. Having that spark of inspiration and the desire to build your own business is really a magical thing, and if you get bogged down in the opinions of others you will lose the magic you started with. Building a business is hard, and if this happens it’s incredibly difficult to put in the work anymore.

Another problem I see is overspending in certain areas and not spending in other areas. I see lots of businesses overspending in marketing before really understanding the market fit for their project. I get it, you’re under pressure and everyone thinks, “get more sales in and the problem will be solved!” But not everything is a revenue issue, and chasing sales with blinders on will keep you from investigating things and finding what the real source issue is.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

People think that if you’re not putting in 20-hour days, you’re not doing everything you can for your business. This is another myth that has been accepted by far too many entrepreneurs as a reality. I don’t buy it. I take long trips that are essential to my health and I encourage my team to do the same thing. My best thinking isn’t in front of the computer, it happens out in nature, on a travel adventure, or when I’m meeting new people or trying new things. If you know what’s important, and cut out all the noise and nonsense and actually work efficiently, you can accomplish incredible things without burning yourself out along the way.

I think a lot of this can be traced all the way back to the industrial revolution. That’s when we first see the concept “work” and “home” really start to split. We built all these societal structures to handle this separation of work and home over the past 200-plus years — offices, punching a clock, reporting in, all the structures to support the ‘efficiency’ of industry. And I think a lot of these sorts of myths are being busted by the pandemic, which is really the first time since then that we as a society have no separation between being at work and being at home. It lets us ask ourselves what’s really important.

Now we say, “okay everybody stay at home and connect through your tech, we trust you,” and it’s really been a big wake-up call. Do I really want to spend three hours a day commuting? Can I actually create these structures for efficiency in my home? A lot of my social energy came from the workplace before, so now where do I get that? These are big questions as we re-emerge. We’re seeing a massive migration from big cities into smaller places, a lot of people moving closer to their families. It’s been a real look at what we value when we’re not stuck in this trap of commuting and checking in.

What are the possibilities that are going to happen now? This is where early stage companies can have a real advantage… if they actually listen to what their team members are saying. It’s all about human-centric design — when do we put personal relationships ahead of business transactions? And that starts with how you as an entrepreneur treat yourself while starting your company.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A global awareness and respect for real prosperity! In the western world most of us have inner poverty and outer prosperity. There are a lot of more developing countries where I’ve experienced more inner prosperity and outer poverty. Real prosperity is a sense of contentment, peace within ourselves, and fulfillment and joy in all aspects of our lives — all coming from within rather than from any external factor. Real prosperity starts as an inner state. It then comes out in an outer form; I’m connected to what I meant to do in this world. There’s a sense of real prosperity that comes from knowing that the work I’m doing is what I’m meant to do and that it’s meaningful for the world.

The opposite of this feeling is a sense of scarcity, of not having enough. It’s a big, cultural, toxic myth that we have. We see it in our relationships with money and material objects, but it also includes the sense of not knowing enough, not being enough, not having enough connections. It is really toxic within us, and we bring it into our businesses very easily. We can flip that to a sense of sufficiency by knowing there is enough and we are enough — if we take the time to enjoy the fullness of our lives and the fullness of the relationships we’ve formed in our business with our team members and clients.

This all connects back to bootstrapping. The only way to change our relationship with money is to change our relationship with spending. Looking at our gnarly, twisted relationship with money and the power we give it is critical for an entrepreneur. We need a sense of giving, gratitude, and celebration — how many times do entrepreneurs pass important milestones and just let them go without gratitude because they’re “not enough?” Oh we made our first sale but that’s nothing, oh we’ve hired a team of five but we need to get to ten?

Look at the money saved during the pandemic by those who were fortunate enough to remain employed. Suddenly we didn’t have as many options for spending it, as all sorts of entertainment options, restaurants, and everything else shut down. And now we’re seeing this red-hot housing market, as people are asking “where can I spend this money?”

Where we put our money shows what we value. Our money habits show what we unconsciously believe and value. Knowing what you value as an entrepreneur will help you spend your money wisely.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Yvon from Patagonia! He does the right thing and just doesn’t care what others think of him. He sees the world and what he believes he needs to influence and change, and he doesn’t give up. If something needs to be changed he doesn’t sit there and complain, he does something about it. He’s in his early 80s and just as energized today as he’s always been. I want that lunch meeting with him, and I’m going to get it someday soon!

