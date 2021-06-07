Don’t You Ever Let A Soul In The World Tell You That You Can’t Be Exactly Who You Are – Gemma Walshe

Own who you are no matter what people think. That’s what all the confident people do. They’re comfortable with every part of their personality, especially the ones that others find weird.

Model Gemma Walshe is one who effortlessly manages her online and offline career. The diva is a fashion model and social media influencer who is works for several brands. Gemma Walshe is an extraordinary fashion model who has proved that every woman is beautiful and gorgeous. The model inspires several plus size women to love themselves the way they are.

In a world where we are told that we can be anything we want to be, we cannot be anyone that we want to be. You can be a writer, an artist or an astronaut but you have no choice but to be yourself. Maybe I should say that this is the only wise choice. You cannot pretend to be someone or something that you are not, plenty of people try but they ultimately fail. If you do succeed, you certainly won’t be happy said Gemma.

She says, Many of us also act like someone we are not. Whether you did it to impress a love interest, your boss, or someone else, we have all not been ourselves because we believed it would get us what we wanted. But when you are not yourself, you change. You change who you are and what you are about. You change your thoughts and beliefs and you become someone who tries to please others instead of pleasing yourself. You become someone else instead of being yourself.

She says the more you be yourself, the clearer you know about yourself. You don’t have to know everything about yourself to be yourself. Discovering yourself is an ongoing process in life. It requires you to be aware of your thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. When you are honest with yourself, you will find it easier to identify your preferences.

When it comes to being yourself, there can be a lot of pressure from the outside world as it tries to influence who you are. Living in a society that is constantly developing, it’s important for you to always be yourself from the inside out. When you deeply know yourself and the boundaries that you have set, you are more likely to experience a fulfilling and rewarding life. Without knowing yourself and establishing those boundaries, you can easily be pushed around and end up on a dirt path.

Being true to yourself takes courage. It requires you to be introspective, sincere, open-minded and fair. It does not mean you are inconsiderate or disrespectful of others. It means you will not let others define you or make decisions you should make for yourself. Be true to the very best of who you are and live life consistent with your highest values and aspirations.

Those who are successful in life dare to express their true selves with the wonderful side effect of broadening the perspective of others she quoted.