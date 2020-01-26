Don’t try and get your old self back

“If only I could go back to how I was when…”. Whether it has to do with emotional states or physical characteristics, binding ourselves to something that was months or years ago, creates a sense of mourning for the thing that we have lost. A few miles after departing from a former self that may very well have been “better” in our perception from what we now are, we turn back and we throw an imaginary rope towards that direction.

This way we know, we are still that person. We still have the option to go back to what we were, to reverse the damage and to dig deep to find ourselves again. Yet, it is in the exact act of throwing that rope backwards, that we are tying ourselves onto something with no momentum. We are building a circumstance in which we believe that we are securing ourselves a place to return to, while we may actually be preventing ourselves from moving forward.

The past can be reframed in our imaginations and may have many readings yet it remains behind us. Remembering what was as a way to motivate ourselves to find that person again may work but it may also turn into a source of rumination, guilt and shame for losing it in the first place or for not being able to get back to it as fast as we thought we could.

Expectations are a future- oriented concept but when mixed with our past, they are drained from their vital energy. Whether what we used to do or who we used to be felt better than what now is, going after our past versions will take us- at best – only as far as we went back then.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be looking to return to who we left behind. Perhaps we should be opening ourselves to surprise and to the future and perhaps we should untie ourselves from these older, better versions. Perhaps we should walk forward and be eager to find out what our next versions are going to feel like. One may experience a memory but a memory should not be holding one away from continuing to experience life itself. Perhaps we should stop sacrificing our todays and tomorrows in pursuit of getting ourselves back. Let’s not get anyone back. Let’s proceed to see who is coming next.

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @daphnespyropoulos