Don’t stop learning until you die

The key to success is dedication to life long learning - Stephen Covey

Learning is the continuous process. You can’t stop learning after you got a degree or two. There is a Tamil note saying ” Kattrathu Kaiazhavu , Kallathathu Uzhagallavu” Meaning what you know is less, what you don’t know is more. Simply saying there is much to learn. Going to school, college getting a degree is not enough. Keep updating yourself, aware of what’s happening around you.

Learning is the fuel to run in life’s marathon, fuel for professional, career race. When we lack in the learning process, we are out of fuel stock. And stand or stuck in the middle. We can’t compete with others. Learning is not only the education, learn life skills, career oriented skills, creativity skills, DIY skills lots are there to learn. Keep learning, keep improving. Life is once live the best and make yourself best.

