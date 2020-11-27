Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Don’t Start Your Day This Way

Setting boundaries isn’t just about how you relate to others; it’s also about how you establish habits and manage yourself every day.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Bed and candles
Setting boundaries isn’t just about how you relate to others; it’s also about how you establish habits and manage yourself every day.

Barry’s Start

Barry is startled awake as his alarm jangles loudly. He waits a minute for his heart to stop racing. He rolls over and picks up his cell phone. It’s 6:01 a.m. He scrolls briefly through the news; pandemic numbers are on the rise, many more deaths reported, judges are making crucial decisions about ballots right before the election, and the two opposing parties are throwing fisticuffs in every direction and at every level from government to local rallies.

Barry sighs in disappointment. He doesn’t know what he expected. He wants to get out of bed, but all the bad news is depressing, and he feels like rolling over and trying to go back to sleep. But one final thing before he does; he checks his work email and what he sees there makes him bound out of bed and rush to the laptop in his home office. There he sits, hunched over his keyboard for the rest of the day, harried, stressed, and fighting one fire after the next.

Dante’s Start

Across town, Dante comes to consciousness. No need for an alarm when he sets aside sufficient time for rest. He lays there with eyes closed and listens to the sound of his heartbeat and his breathing. He says a word of thanks for the comfort of his bed and his wife snoring beside him. Before opening his eyes, he does a tension exercise – inhale slowly, intentionally identify and tense every muscle in his body from toes to forehead, hold the tension, slowly release. After doing this three times he opens his eyes. He notes how much darker it is at 6:00 a.m. these days.

Picking up his cell phone he pads over to the bathroom, listening to an inspirational song that makes him feel good. Teeth clean, he sits down on his meditation pillow. He scrolls to his affirmations and recites them. Then he reads his Bible, followed by his Mindful Ninjas reflection for the day and spends time praying and reflecting on the day’s topic. He also ponders the most important things he must accomplish today and visualizes himself having that difficult conversation he needs to have with Joe.

By the time he sits down at his desk at 8:00 a.m., he has had a quick workout, showered, shaved, had his morning coffee and quick breakfast. He is pleased at how much more time he has in the mornings now that he is working from home.

The Takeaway 

Often when we think about setting boundaries, it’s in the context of limiting the impact of toxic relationships in our lives. But the most effective boundaries are the ones you set for yourself and relate to your own behavior. Your cell phone is not the problem; it’s how you use it. How you begin your day can set the tone for the rest of it. This week, be intentional in getting enough sleep and setting a healthy routine to start your day.

5 Steps to Guilt-Free Self-Care

Taking time for yourself is not selfish nor should you feel guilty about it. It is especially important in your darkest seasons, when you need to be most centered in order to weather the storms that seek to destabilize you. Ensuring your own wellness is also the best assurance that you will be able to help and serve others. Consider adopting the following 5 steps:

1. Get enough sleep. It’s easy to lose that discipline when you’re home all the time. Authorities on sleep suggest that adults need 8-10 hours of sleep daily. Yes – that much! If you are not sleeping enough, begin by carving out space on your calendar for adequate rest.

4. Wake up unaided. This is time when you are just focused on you. Spending time in meditation or in being mindfully focused on yourself can positively impact your day. While you can do this at any time and should ideally take mindful breaks throughout the day, starting the day with a period of meditation can center you and equip you to face the day from a place of greater peace and calm.

2. Be intentional with your phone. Similar to abandoning good sleep habits, it is easy to abandon good eating habits because you are home all the time. Mindless snacking while parked on the couch binging on TV shows is an easy habit to slide into. Resist! If this proves difficult, create hurdles between you and your temptations. For example, don’t buy junk food and bring it home.

3. Limit the information that accesses you. By default, you had a consistent daily routine when you had to leave home to work. You woke up at a certain hour, hopefully took time for prayer or meditation, perhaps you worked out, consumed the news or some other information, got dressed, left home, and began your workday. Working from home appears to make those routines unnecessary, but many of them are more necessary than ever to prime you for a productive workday, even if your new “job” is looking for a new one and staying positive during the search.

5. Put yourself first. More than ever we are reminded daily that even though we all receive an equal daily portion, tomorrow is not promised for any of us. Give yourself permission to enjoy the luxury of time. Even if you just sit still alone for five minutes each morning and breathe, get started.

Conclusion

When times are tough, it is counter-intuitive to be still. The temptation is to kick everything into overdrive – your pace, your thoughts, your emotions. And yet this is when taking time for stillness and introspection is most critical.

    Spiwe Jefferson headshot

    Spiwe Jefferson, Attorney, Certified Mindfulness Practitioner

    Spiwe (pronounced "Spee-way") Jefferson is a successful attorney and certified mindfulness practitioner who authors inspirational publications empowering you to live and work to your highest and best purpose each day. In addition to working on her first book on mindfulness, she authors a weekly blog, Mindful in 5, teaching busy readers with no time how to apply mindfulness in their daily lives starting with just 5 minutes a day.

     

    In her legal practice, Spiwe represents Fortune 500 companies in courts across the United States and is recognized as one of America’s Top 100 Civil Defense Litigators®, America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®, and Top 100 National Black Lawyers. Among numerous civic activities, she is patron fellow of the American Bar Foundation and past president of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers.

     

    Spiwe has been a student of mindful meditation for over 14 years. She was inspired to launch Mindful in 5 in response to a growing trend of anxiety, loneliness, and disillusionment that many accomplished professionals experience in the workplace - even at what should be the apex of their careers.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Dyro Story: his Transformation from Burn-Out to a Fresh Start Touring with Martin Garrix

    by Nora Oravecz
    Community//

    Business Strategist Shea Alderete Reveals How He Avoids Stress And Dominates His Day.

    by Johnny Medina
    Community//

    “If you don’t prejudge a situation, you’ll be good no matter what”, with Heathyr Frances

    by Drew Gurley

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.