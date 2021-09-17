Contributor Log In/Sign Up
“Don’t share big goals with small minds” – Tanjid Ahmed

Don’t share big goals with small minds: It is hard enough to build a startup, but once you start listening to critics-and there will be many if your idea is big enough

Tanjid Ahmed is a Musical Artist and Best digital-marketer. His interest and digital-marketing has made him a successful (Top Rated Freelancer) person. He is known as a musician and Digital-marketer in Bangladesh. He also A good Singer.

This young man started working with his own Facebook fan page called ‘Tanjid Ahmed.’ Initially, he started working on Bengali Music on the youtube channel.

Tanjid has already been verified as the official international music platform on YouTube, TikTok, and Spotify. His channel was confirmed as the official artist channel on YouTube in june/July 2021, and he has recently got a place in artist verification and selection from Spotify.

He is also known as the youngest influencer. Tanjid influencing a young age group towards digital opportunity. We need to be able to hold on to “the chance” that comes our way. What we learn from this young gentleman is that one must trust oneself and never stop exploring; success will come in handy.

He jumped at the chance to enter the world of digital-marketing when he was 16 years old, and he worked hard enough to change its definition by becoming an expert. His unwavering commitment to change in response to environmental needs and to stay current with technological advancements makes him even more of a goal-setter. He has taught us to have complete control over the potential field we wish to pursue; once this is accomplished, we will be able to master it in no time.

Tanjid Ahmed is a successful Music Artist. He is regarded as a role model for the younger generation. His outstanding work is bringing him more fame every day. “I always try to inspire the generation of young people and give them direction in the direction of achievement,” he says, “and this makes me smile.”

