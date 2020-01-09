Log In/Sign Up
Don’t Set New Year’s Resolutions, Do This Instead!

Setting yourself up for success simply makes more sense.

By

Some studies estimate that 90% of all New Year’s Resolutions fail within the first two weeks of the New Year. 

The message? 

New Year’s Resolutions don’t work. 

You know what does? 

Goal-setting. Rewarding yourself for achieving small (and big) goals. Creating a new desired habit to replace a habit you’re trying to get rid of. 

I’ve personally interviewed over 5,000 influencers, including everyone from Jack Canfield to Les Brown to Lisa Nichols to Bob Proctor to JJ Virgin to the late Zig Ziglar. One thing I have discovered is that most influencers don’t set resolutions. For a reason.

The takeaway?

So, don’t set New Year’s Resolutions.

Instead, write your goals (including habits you want to create, things you want to ‘resolve’ to start or stop), and decide on the rewards you will give yourself to carry you through until your new actions become a true habit. 

Oh, and don’t wait until New Year’s Day to start. Do it instead on any other day of the year. And don’t wait until the first of the month or the first of the week. 

Start now, or start 10 minutes from now.

This is why. When you start on the first day of the year, or week or month, you are building up way too much anticipation and pressure around this. You are making it a THING. 

It’s okay to start on Tuesday at 9:30am, or Saturday at 7pm. Just start. That’s the most important thing. 

Also, it’s okay if you have a set-back. It’s okay if you mess up while trying to eat healthy. It’s okay if you miss an exercise day.

It’s more important that you get back on the horse after falling than that you stay on the horse perfectly forever. 

Hopefully you’re seeing a trend here? 

What I’m saying is to do what has enjoyed more success. New Year’s Resolutions are typically failed from the start.

I mean, trying to eat healthy the day after partying until after midnight? Good luck.

What has a better track record? Well, anything else really. 

But let’s focus on what I’ve shared here as this has a much better track record than New Year’s Resolutions. 

1. Set (written) big and small goals.

2. Decide on the rewards you will give yourself when you achieve each goal. This is super important when you get near the stage where most people quit (before it becomes a true habit)

3. Push yourself past the point where it becomes a habit by delivering on the rewards you have decided upon. Little known fact, it isn’t 21 days to create a habit – it’s 66. Source: The One Thing. So make sure you have rewards in place to keep you moving forward for more than a couple of months, not just a few weeks.

4. Don’t worry about starting at a certain time or on a certain day.

5. Be okay when you have a set back. The long game is way more important than the short game, but many people use the small mis-step as a reason to give up. Don’t be most people. 

6. Celebrate…

Corey Poirier, Keynote Speaker at bLU Talks

Corey Poirier is a multiple-time TEDx, MoMondays and PMx, Speaker. He is also the founder of bLU Talks, host of the top rated Conversations with PASSION, Get Paid To Speak and Lets For Influencing shows, founder of The Speaking Program, and he has been featured in multiple television specials.

A columnist with Entrepreneur,  Forbes magazine, Medium, he has featured in/on CBS, CTV, NBC, ABC, is a Forbes Coaches Council member, and is one of the few leaders featured twice on the popular Entrepreneur on Fire show.

He has also interviewed over 5,000 of the world’s top leaders and is a multiple-time International bestselling author.

One of his recent talks took him to New York City where he had the extreme pleasure of speaking to At-Risk Youth at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Boys & Girls Club and more recently The Harvard Graduate School of Business.

A father to his young son Sebastian, boyfriend to Shelley and a father to 2 fur-babies, Corey is also a practicing Yogi and Rock Recording of the Year Nominee.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
