“Don’t seek perfection. ” With Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated & JP Piccinini

Don’t seek perfection. Instead be obsessed with the constant pursuit of progress. As Perfection doesn’t exist, and if it did… too soon it would be disguised in the form of complacency. I am all about progress, process improvement: action toward the next level. Those who seek perfection always get left behind due to paralysis by analysis.

As a part of our series about “Optimal Performance Before High Pressure Moments”, I had the pleasure of interviewing JP Piccinini.

JP Piccinini is the CEO of Vesuvius Holdings — a private equity firm that owns JPAR Real Estate Franchising, one of hottest franchises in the USA according to INC. He is the founder of JPAR Real estate Texas’ #1 Independent real estate company. Vesuvius is constantly researching acquisition to add to its portfolio from tech to commercial real estate. Mr. Piccinini serves as the CEO as well as Chairman of the board of directors of Vesuvius.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Ihad a great and most unique childhood. I grew up in Naples, Italy until I immigrated here to the USA at age 13. I lived in what I call a family compound along with my grandparents, uncles and aunts, and about 20+ cousins. I was the third oldest cousin. Think of a 4 story building, 8 condos, and everyone lived on top of one another! Made for a very close knit Italian family and some great memories.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as an entrepreneur or business leader? We’d love to hear the story.

I don’t believe anyone that is a successful Entrepreneur can attribute one person as their main source of inspiration.

For me it was the American Dream that inspired me, and everyone who has achieved it to this day. Of course, so many successful people crossed my path, and I sponged off every single one of them.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Well I would have to go back to the opportunity presented to be in the USA. My father for getting his family from Naples Italy to Texas. After that — it was on me to not waste the opportunities that crossed my path. Funny thing though, I have always done the opposite of what my father has advised me other than stay in the US and attend college. After that, if he told me something — I would do the opposite. It turned out ok. Sorry Babbo.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

SO MANY mistakes, but so many lessons learned. I learned in business to not have a 50–50 partner. That was my first mistake…most awful working partnership ever. I believe the last 50–50 partnership that worked was Lewis and Clark Expedition. You must always lead or let someone else lead in business.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Don’t do it for the money. I hear “We are gonna make so much money.” It’s a major turn off frankly. Money should not be a driving factor for your venture — but instead a byproduct of your passion, knowledge, mastery, sweat and dedication to whatever it is you are called to pursue.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

As a young entrepreneur, I remember reading “Success is a Journey Not a Destination” by Brian Tracy. Great story and parallel to what starting a business and reaching your goals is like. Also I read“Shoe Dog” recently. If you don’t cry at the end of this book, you have no soul. Phil’s story about Nike is one for the ages. Legendary stuff.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Don’t seek perfection. Instead be obsessed with the constant pursuit of progress. As Perfection doesn’t exist, and if it did… too soon it would be disguised in the form of complacency. I am all about progress, process improvement: action toward the next level. Those who seek perfection always get left behind due to paralysis by analysis.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

In a world of remote working…and productivity and connectivity challenges in a workforce — we are developing a SaaS solution that will make Zoom, FB, MS Teams look like a 1995 software. The new way corporations will work is what we are working on…exciting tech stuff.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As a business leader, you likely often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to cope with the burden of stress?

Let it go. Don’t fall in love with it. Stuff happens. Failure is the likely outcome. You will live.

Aside from being able to deal with the burden of stress, can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

Solid sleep. Be yourself. Understand it likely has to be a relationship match before it’s a business fit.

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques, meditations or visualizations to help optimize yourself?

If you do, we’d love to hear about it. : I visualize the outcome, literally what I want it to look like in 1 year or 5 years. Helps me paint the picture to my team.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

Only one I know of. Live and die by your calendar. DAILY.

We all know the importance of good habits. How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

From my early engineering days, I have always treated everything as a project. From inception to production — it’s just a manila folder in my archive. You have to learn to have multiple manila folders in your file cabinet and be able to manage multiple projects at any given time. Of course I am referring to your mind. I do keep a notebook with me and write things down I want to accomplish daily.

What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

Success based reward system. Bad habits develop when one isn’t truly engaged or serious about the project or business. Quit when that happens, or pass on the torch.

As a business leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Selling homes after a while as a REALTOR just becomes second nature. Finding the home, negotiating, closing — it was just a process flow, and I was really good at it. Again one manila folder at a time represented one family needing a home.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

STOP being a victim of society and making excuses. If I could inspire a movement, it would be for young Americans to get off social media. Be thankful for how good they’ve got it living here and get back into the real social world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

@ElonMusk Tell me when and where brother.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow Vesuvius Holdings. https://vesuviushld.com/ It’s about to blow up.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.