Don’t Rip Up the Rule Book – Burn It Instead

If we were all the same, if there was no thinking differently from the rest, where would Mozart, Steve Jobs and the like be in the world?

If we didn’t have people with Cojones, I can tell you the world wouldn’t have evolved, developed and improved for the better. There would be no beautiful newly written music and even genres, no new technology, no new cures for disease, etc. Any revolution and evolution is derived from people thinking outside the box, being bold and having Cojones. In fact, I would go as far as to say Cojones is the foundation for the development of the world as we know it. All the people in history who have gone forward with their ideas or inventions or findings have shown and highlighted the Cojones Code to make themselves a success, and we’ve been lucky that they have.

Have you heard of the word gaudy? Well, it’s derived from the work of the Catalan modernist Antoni Gaudi, best known for his architectural design of the church of Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. Today he is lauded, but while alive he was derided, with his work considered loud and not accepted (hence the word gaudy). But he stuck to his optimism and faith, largely in himself and his ideas, and this church particularly is one of the main tourist attractions in Barcelona and is revered. He’s a classic example of someone who didn’t just rip up the rule book. He literally burned it.

Many of Steve Jobs’ ideas failed or were derided, but now Apple, at the time of writing, is the most valuable company in the world, with the famous original iPhone literally single-handedly changing everyone’s lives.

Have you had ideas that you were sure were the makings of something, but because it didn’t conform to so-called normality, you didn’t move forward with them? I bet. Remember any great idea that isn’t acted upon to fruition is nothing more than a dream, and it doesn’t matter if you fail, as the only failure in life is the failure to try.

I’ve posed the question, where would the world be without some of the above people and more, who have shown balls and Cojones?

But, here’s another question, can you imagine where the world could be if even more people had the Cojones to bring their ideas to fruition? Possibly light years ahead of where we are in every sense.

I therefore encourage you (within the legal limits of course) to think outside the box. If you want to be the same as everyone you will still be valuable as a human being, but if you think differently from others that makes you potentially invaluable. To do that entails going against the grain, and adhering to this commandment.