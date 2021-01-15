Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Don’t Rip Up the Rule Book – Burn It Instead

If we were all the same, if there was no thinking differently from the rest, where would Mozart, Steve Jobs and the like be in the world?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If we were all the same, if there was no thinking differently from the rest, where would Mozart, Steve Jobs and the like be in the world?

If we didn’t have people with Cojones, I can tell you the world wouldn’t have evolved, developed and improved for the better. There would be no beautiful newly written music and even genres, no new technology, no new cures for disease, etc. Any revolution and evolution is derived from people thinking outside the box, being bold and having Cojones. In fact, I would go as far as to say Cojones is the foundation for the development of the world as we know it. All the people in history who have gone forward with their ideas or inventions or findings have shown and highlighted the Cojones Code to make themselves a success, and we’ve been lucky that they have.

Have you heard of the word gaudy? Well, it’s derived from the work of the Catalan modernist Antoni Gaudi, best known for his architectural design of the church of Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. Today he is lauded, but while alive he was derided, with his work considered loud and not accepted (hence the word gaudy). But he stuck to his optimism and faith, largely in himself and his ideas, and this church particularly is one of the main tourist attractions in Barcelona and is revered. He’s a classic example of someone who didn’t just rip up the rule book. He literally burned it.

Many of Steve Jobs’ ideas failed or were derided, but now Apple, at the time of writing, is the most valuable company in the world, with the famous original iPhone literally single-handedly changing everyone’s lives.

Have you had ideas that you were sure were the makings of something, but because it didn’t conform to so-called normality, you didn’t move forward with them? I bet. Remember any great idea that isn’t acted upon to fruition is nothing more than a dream, and it doesn’t matter if you fail, as the only failure in life is the failure to try.

I’ve posed the question, where would the world be without some of the above people and more, who have shown balls and Cojones?

But, here’s another question, can you imagine where the world could be if even more people had the Cojones to bring their ideas to fruition? Possibly light years ahead of where we are in every sense.

I therefore encourage you (within the legal limits of course) to think outside the box. If you want to be the same as everyone you will still be valuable as a human being, but if you think differently from others that makes you potentially invaluable. To do that entails going against the grain, and adhering to this commandment.

    Keith Fraser, Speaker, podcast host and author

    Keith Fraser is the founder and pioneer of Cojones, the cheeky yet profound code for living successfully and authentically. He is also a Master Practitioner of NLP as well as an exponent of Transactional Analysis (TA) furthering his deep understanding of the art of persuasion and what makes people tick. Keith has a wealth of experience in business, sales, and property investing, as well as entertaining and inspiring audiences internationally with his mix of straight-talking theories and hilarious anecdotes. Keith is the host of Cojones TV, where he has interviewed Arsene Wenger, Ross Kemp, Sarah Willingham and Alastair Campbell to name but a few, and he is also the co-host of the Rock 'n' Roll Tennis Podcast with Former British Number 1 Tennis player John Lloyd. Keith is the author of recently released "Cojones". 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Your Thoughts Are Boring and Common

    by Juan David Campolargo
    Work Smarter//

    Switching Careers + Finding The Courage To Do So: My Story

    by Elaine Sir
    //

    Lessons from Mozart On How to Unlock Your Inner Creative Genius

    by Mayo Oshin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.