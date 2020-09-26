Don’t procrastinate, Take action..

Procrastinate the killer of our ability, Killer of our success, the killer of our enthusiasm, our curiosity. Yes if we procrastinate we are killing ourselves and our abilities and everything. If one hour, one day we delay or postpone it affects the another hour , another day and all your works get collapsed, overloaded. Yourself be in the burden with lot of stuffs on the table to finish.

Never procrastinate just do whatever you plan for the day, plan for the hour just do it. Take the 2 minutes rule, whenever you feel low. Start right there after 2 minutes, set your mind to do, be willing to do. Time and tide wait for no man. No time nor days wait for us, we have to chase if we want to shine. Keep that in mind. Don’t be a time consumer, be a smart worker and take action to shine bright.