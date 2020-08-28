Don’t Neglect Your Health During COVID-19

No one expected 2020 to be such a challenge: a pandemic, unemployment, quarantine, children out of school and all the safety precautions we must consider. Worrying about the wellbeing of loved ones adds anxiety. All of this can take a significant toll on your physical and mental health. It’s essential to stay as active as possible. While relaxation is a must, make sure you don’t adopt a sedentary lifestyle. In this unpredictable time, how can you remain healthy?

Stay Connected

Humans are social beings. Most people need regular interaction. Just a simple phone call with a loved one can make all the difference during a stressful time. In-person social activities aren’t safe. You may even be out of work, further limiting your interactions. Fortunately, these days there are various ways to connect with others. They may not be as fulfilling as in-person communication, but they’re better than nothing. Get together with a friend or multiple friends via video chat. Surprise a loved one with a phone call. You can also arrange in-person meetups where you practice social distancing (e.g., picnics) and implement other safety precautions.

Maintain Good Nutrition

Navigating through life during COVID-19 is stressful. It’s easy to fall into “emotional eating,” hence the term “the COVID 15,” meaning that people are gaining weight during quarantine from being sedentary and overeating. Opt for healthy foods like fruits and vegetables, lean meats, nuts and Greek yogurt. You may also want to add supplements to your diet to benefit your overall health or address a specific issue. Take advantage of an advanced restorative probiotic coupon to improve your gut health or try energy-boosting vitamins.

Get Enough Sleep

Worrying about everything that comes with a pandemic isn’t conducive to sleep. However, sleep is vital to everyone’s health. The required amount of sleep depends on the individual, but adults should typically get seven or eight hours. Without enough good sleep, your organs won’t function at peak levels and your immune system won’t fight off diseases as easily. During a pandemic, it’s especially important to maintain a robust immune system. Try a nightly bedtime routine an hour before you need to go to sleep. A winding down period (e.g., getting into bed, avoiding electronics and relaxing with a book or meditating) will make a significant difference in your ability to drift off and stay asleep. Also, keep the same sleep/wake routine every day.

Get Proper Physical Activity

During this time, when your schedule has gotten out of whack, you may not be staying active. Maybe you can’t go to the gym due to the safety risks or lack of membership funds. It might seem impossible to get a good workout while still social distancing, especially if you live in a bigger city; the parks and trails will usually be busy. You can always find ways to get outside and avoid crowds, though. Try a hike somewhere obscure, yet safe. If nothing else, you can just walk around your yard. You can also do aerobics, sit-ups and push-ups at home. Any amount of activity is better than none.

Maintain Your Health

Doctor’s offices may be closed to the public right now, but you still need to do everything possible to manage your health. These days, there are many telehealth options. If you’re having a problem, you can voice or video chat with a doctor. Make sure that your prescriptions don’t run out before refilling them. Also, take your medications consistently and as directed.

Pamper Yourself

Many people, especially parents, feel that taking time for themselves is selfish. It’s not at all. If you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of others. If you’re stressed, you need to get away and treat yourself. Take time to indulge in a hot bubble bath, watch a funny movie, meditate, or work on a hobby that you’ve wanted to master. You’ll feel better, and it’ll probably be apparent to everyone around you.

Your wellbeing is essential; don’t take it lightly. By staying healthy, it’ll be easier to get back into your daily life when regular routines resume. In the meantime, find ways to stay productive and positive.