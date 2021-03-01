Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Don’t make the same mistake twice.

“Fall down seven times, stand up eight”.

When I started my business 21 years ago, I made so many mistakes it would be embarrassing to count.

Here’s a list of just a few:

  1. Skimping on branding – Get to know who you are, what you do, and why it matters. Although my first business provided branding services I put little to no effort into our own. If I had to go back in time, I would have taken the same advice I gave our clients who grew to extraordinary realms and focused on clarity, collaboration, consistency, and call to action.
  2. Selling to everyone – When you sell to everyone, you sell to no one. Running your own business often feels like it’s feast or famine. Being in survivor mode, I sold our services to anyone and everyone. Even Johnson & Johnson doesn’t sell to everyone. Their cold medicine product Triaminic? They focus their marketing efforts on new moms of newborns. Focusing their sole efforts on the new mom, they’ll have a customer for life. My agency Citrus Studios now focuses our services on purpose-driven organizations that do good. Orange & Bergamot markets specifically to creative women entrepreneurs.
  3. Hiring too fast – Speed slows you down. As my agency got busier, I hired everyone and anyone. I didn’t do background checks. I hired family members, friends, and friends of friends, most with no skills that I needed. Steep learning curves and not establishing core values led to disastrous hires — toxic work environments, embezzlement, destruction of company property. . . you get the picture.
  4. Firing too slow – There’s a time and place for empathy. Entrepreneurs usually have an inkling when an employee has to go. I’m always reticent. I wonder: How do they pay their bills? How do they support their family? This is still difficult for me. But I realize, I’m the CEO first and a friend next.
  5. Spending too much $ – Mo money, mo problems. When I made money, I spent it either on myself or put it back in the business. I paid myself too little. Going through three recessions smartens you up fast. I now keep the eye on the horizon in both good times and bad. After coaching from my CFO, and other mentors, advisors/entrepreneurs, you also learn if you don’t pay yourself your numbers, profit and loss/balance sheets are completely off.
  6. Thinking too small – Our limitations are our own. In the first years of my business, I made about half a million dollars, an enormous amount so I thought since my previous job paid me $36K including benefits. After I saw a business owner making $800K in his first year of business, I was shocked. How did he do that? I now realize that we’re the creators of our own life create our own life.
  7. Not meditating – A mind is a terrible master but a wonderful servant. When I was in my 20s, I received a strong intuition, message to continue my yoga and meditation practice. I didn’t. As work got busier and life became more stressful, my practice was all but halted. Looking back, I wish I listened to that little wise whisper. It undoubtedly would have made a huge difference that would have had a ripple effect in the world. I’ve had a steady relentless practice of meditation for the past five years. It’s allowed me to observe my mind, my thoughts and given me the space to direct my life more consciously. I now go slow to go fast. If you don’t think you can quiet your mind. Think again. It’s never too late to start.

Bonus!
The last bit of wisdom I’d like to share which has helped me through the years to be productive is:

When a hard lesson hits me hard in the face, I reflect deeply and analyze thoroughly. I want to learn from new mistakes not repeat the old.

How about you? What lessons have you learned over the years? I’d love to hear from you!

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

