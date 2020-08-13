Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Don’t lose Hope

I just wanna say don’t loose your hopes. Keep trying your luck until you achieve what you want. Hurdles comes on your ways but that will make you a stronger person so that when you achieve your goal you gonna remember your hurdles & cherished that u did it… Just keep focusing on hard work.. […]

I just wanna say don’t loose your hopes. Keep trying your luck until you achieve what you want. Hurdles comes on your ways but that will make you a stronger person so that when you achieve your goal you gonna remember your hurdles & cherished that u did it…

Just keep focusing on hard work.. Then one day you will achieve what you want.. And as i say we can do anything if only we have the ability & determination to do it & get it truly.

Avoid your haters who are coming on your ways to distract you, bully you, degrade you. Just keep your eyes stick towards your goal then one day you will be successful.

    Aysha Aquil, MBA in progress at Jinnah University for Women

    Working for youth & empower others to help them to live a happy life

