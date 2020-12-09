Don’t Let Your Struggles And Pain Go To Waste.

I used to believe that pain and struggles were worthless and unnecessary part of life. Who would want to go through pain and struggles anyway? After going through so much in life, I could honestly say that I would not want anyone to go through what I went through. The question is, are we immune to struggles and pain? You might not experience what I’ve experienced, but I am certain you have your own stories. Perhaps, your story is about your physical, emotional, or even spiritual struggles. Now, it all depends on whether you want to tell your stories or not. Some may be too painful to share. However, I believe that struggles and pain should not go to waste.

I’ve fallen and had been broken so many times before, but somehow I’ve been put back together several times, piece by piece, cracks visible and roughness felt. Despite those flaws, today, I stand beautiful and robust. Some may look at me today and see someone who was once broken and now stood with a sign that says, “fragile,” or “handle with care.” What they fail to realize is that I am still standing, and my experiences are what made me strong. Thanks to the one who created me. I have a creator who molded me to be something beautiful and wonderful from the moment he decided to breathed life into me. Unfortunately, life brought challenges in my life, and many times, those challenges left me broken. However, God picked up the pieces and glued them back together to show how magnificent an art I still could become. I was put back together, stronger for His purpose.

Struggles and pains are inevitable; they are part of life, and it is up to us how we deal with them. Do we run and hide in fear, or do we face them with tenacity and strength? Don’t get me wrong, at times exhaustion creeps upon us, and many times, we will face defeat, but that’s okay; we are human, after all. What’s important is that we know how to get back up.

As Helen Keller once said, “The struggle of life is one of our greatest blessings. It makes us patient, sensitive, and Godlike. It teaches us although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming of it.”

Let’s continue to fight, and fight not only for ourselves but for those who cannot fight for themselves – yet! Don’t let struggles and pain go to waste. Use them as your source of strength and empower others. There will always be storms in life. Instead of drowning in them, why not be ready for them to come? Swim through the struggles and when you reached the other side, show others how you got there; inspire and empower. Do not let your struggles and pain go to waste.

I hope this empowers you today! 🙂

Originally posted @jennifersenne.com