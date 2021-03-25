Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Don’t let the pandemic ruin your peace and calm – Wellness activities by Dennis Begos

Dennis Begos

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Dennis Begos
Dennis Begos

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has created havoc in everyone’s life! The virus attack caused increased deaths and also made people fall sick. Other than that, it had a severe impact on the world economy. On one end, people were losing their jobs, and on the other end, many people were witnessing salary cuts. That is not all! To date, people fear to move out of their house, thinking that they might just get affected by the virus. However, the current vaccination drive did bring some solace, but the new virus strain’s news added to the stress and mass dilemma again.

All these impact the daily life course and fills it with fear and anxiety! Many people have lost their peace and calm because of this ongoing pandemic stress. Hence, it is essential to opt-in for health and wellness activities to lead a balanced life.

Guidelines by Dennis Begos

Humans can’t reside long in uncertainty! When fear grips the mind, it can ruin mental peace and affect the way we lead life. Neither can you think creatively, nor can you focus on your work. Hence, it becomes evident to follow a few wellness activities that might help get back to the correct life flow. Dennis Begos shares some useful guidelines.

1. The “Om” chant

Stress and fear can unsettle the mind! It can make a person feel restless at work and perplexed all the time. Hence, it is essential to free the mind from fear and stress. One of the best ways to do this is through chanting. Over the years, the famous “Om” chanting has been considered potent by yoga experts and holistic healers in balancing the mind. The vibrations of the “Om” chanting help the mind to recalibrate itself and release excess stress. It also fills the mind and body with great positivity.

2. Meaningful conversations

Fear and stress ruin the capacity of the mind to focus on meaningful things! Hence, getting engaged in meaningful conversations about life and your career with a dear friend is an excellent way to move beyond your stress. You can meet your friend outside your house, maintaining all the safety protocols. If you want, you can also organize virtual conversations on video calling apps that are very easy to operate. This sharing helps you to let go of your inner turmoil and focus on other useful things in life.

3. Paint a mandala

You don’t have to be an expert to paint a mandala! You can order a mandala coloring book and add the colors in the already drawn mandala shapes. It’s one of the best ways to calm down your stress and anxiety. Mandalas have a healing effect on the mind. When you are coloring the mandala, you have to decide on the colors and maintain synchronicity. Hence, you must get engrossed in the activity ultimately. With daily practice, you will become an expert in coloring the mandalas.

The stress of the pandemic can ruin your mental peace and calm. However, if you follow the guidelines mentioned above, you can lead a balanced life.

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. Read about his grant and scholarship.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Dennis Begos gives us basic wellness guidelines for the COVID-19 outbreak

    by Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Why is it the best time to get into wellness activities? Dennis Begos shares useful views

    by Dennis Begos
    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Generic wellness guidelines for good health during the pandemic by Dennis Begos

    by Dennis Begos

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.