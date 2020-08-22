“Don’t let success get to your head” With Tyler Gallagher & Andrea Lisbona

“Don’t let success get to your head, don’t let failure get to your heart”. As an entrepreneur, you will face many ups and downs, life is a cycle and you do not have to let success get you to believe you are better than anyone else. I come from an entrepreneurial family; had a good life and then lost everything when I was young because of an economic crisis. So it’s good to be true to yourself, to be humble, to work hard every single day and to love what you do. That’s what in the end makes a good and meaningful life.

As a part of my series about strong female leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrea Lisbona.

Millennial entrepreneur Andrea Lisbona is setting out to disrupt the stale hand sanitizer industry. Inspired by innovators such as Steve Jobs & Emily Weiss who married great function with great design, Andrea developed Touchland, a revolutionary brand of hand sanitizers that combine sleek, functional packaging with non-sticky, moisturizing, luxurious-feeling formulas that come in eight amazing scents.

Lisbona ran a Kickstarter campaign in July 2018, which resulted in the brand reaching 450% of its initial fundraising goal and more than 1,300 pre-orders for the product in just one month. By the time the brand officially launched in November 2018, that number had increased to more than 1,500 people on the waiting list. Today, the brand is beloved by influencers and celebrities.

Andrea is from Barcelona and relocated to Miami in 2018 in order to manage the growth of Touchland from the US. She holds an MBA from ESADE and was a featured expert speaker at the European Commission.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

We wanted to create solutions that would make life easier, happier and healthier. We started with a focus on a critical yet antiquated industry: hand sanitizers. If the simplest way to stay healthy is by keeping your hands clean, how was it possible that all solutions in the market were so out of date? The industry was full of solutions that were terrible for skin hydration; left sticky residue, and a lingering strong smell of alcohol. We wanted to change that.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

What amazes me the most as a leader is something you cannot predict or control: market response and customer engagement. This is the fuel for any company to grow and it’s something you cannot buy or manage. Since we launched Touchland, what fulfills me the most is how people have engaged with the brand, and all the support we received. Our customers are so proud and happy to be part of the Touchland family.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Believing that if you work hard, things will happen the way you expected… especially on the manufacturing side. As a startup with a goal to disrupt a 20-year old commoditized industry through design, smart technology and experience, I learned it’s always good to surround with partners that have the manufacturing experience and know-how to support growth. The universe of manufacturing is tough, and it never goes the way you expect. So, if you’re thinking of having a product manufactured, I would recommend to get a partner that knows all details, phases and obstacles of manufacturing in mass scale.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are passionate in what we do. You must stand out as a company and a brand in everything you do. From design and concept development to customer experience, how you stand out is critical. A company is like a puzzle, so in order to stand up as a company (in the long term) you have to make sure all pieces of the puzzle are remarkable, aligned and make sense. I am fully involved in Touchland on a daily basis. I love to talk to our ambassadors, get on customer service calls and hear what our customers say and need; engage on social media, etc. I want to believe that having a good vision of every side of the company helps me ensure that it all makes sense as a company (only time will tell!).

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Always! We are working on the next product releases for Touchland that will make life easier, happier & healthier. We are also gearing up for upcoming retail distribution with Urban Outfitters, Riley Rose and Amazon, which is very exciting!

What advice would you give to other female leaders to help their team to thrive?

To surround themselves with a team of people who share the same goal, values and vision. Your team is your family in business and since you’ll face many ups and downs and obstacles. So, the only way to go through those obstacles with enthusiasm, is if your team shares in the vision.

What advice would you give to other female leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

To lead by example, you cannot expect others to give their 200% if they don’t see you as the hardest worker.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Roberto Schianchi, the CEO of Zobele, our strategic manufacturing partner, a multinational of 4500 employees and main supplier of some of the largest consumer package goods in the world. Zobele had never worked with a startup before, and they started the program Join & Win, to select a startup to work with for the very first time. Roberto, the CEO of Zobele, was the person in particular who believed in Touchland and decided to support us to launch in USA, with a strategic investment and manufacturing support. Roberto once said: “We believe Touchland is disrupting, and will ultimately innovate a massive world-wide industry: personal sanitization. After much deliberation, our company chose to back the growth potential of Touchland by not only providing highly-scalable, exclusive manufacturing and logistics services, but also placing a substantial cash investment during the company’s founding stages. We believe in Touchland.”

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Yes, we started a social initiative called touchlives — where we dedicate part of the profits to help developing countries with hand hygiene education. Every day, 1400 kids die in developing countries due to infectious diseases that spread through hands. We collaborate with NGOs, provide our waterless hand hygiene solutions and educate kids on the importance of hand hygiene to stay healthy. Up to now we have completed two projects in Gambia:https://cdn.embedly.com/widgets/media.html?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fembed%2F0IjXlP9L4hg%3Fstart%3D30%26feature%3Doembed%26start%3D30&display_name=YouTube&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D0IjXlP9L4hg&image=https%3A%2F%2Fi.ytimg.com%2Fvi%2F0IjXlP9L4hg%2Fhqdefault.jpg&key=a19fcc184b9711e1b4764040d3dc5c07&type=text%2Fhtml&schema=youtube

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

– Work / Hire / Collaborate with people who share your goals, vision and values. There’s no better incentive than sharing a common goal to be fully engaged.

– Always have a plan B. things don’t always go the way you expect, so as a leader you always have to adapt to the circumstances and make the best outcome of what you have in front of you.

– Lead by example:

– Bad news up, good news down. CEO = Chief Energy officer. You always have to inspire people and give them the energy to fight for the goals.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe Touchlives is a good example. Developing countries have a lack of water that results in the impossibility to have hand hygiene practices that help people stay healthy. We want to make sure that with the success of the company, we support in increasing amounts, those who suffer from water scarcity and infectious diseases that spread through poor hand hygiene.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t let success get to your head, don’t let failure get to your heart”. As an entrepreneur, you will face many ups and downs, life is a cycle and you do not have to let success get you to believe you are better than anyone else. I come from an entrepreneurial family; had a good life and then lost everything when I was young because of an economic crisis. So it’s good to be true to yourself, to be humble, to work hard every single day and to love what you do. That’s what in the end makes a good and meaningful life.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Ray Dalio, without a doubt. I learned a lot of life lessons through his book: Principles.