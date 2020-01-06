Log In/Sign Up
Don’t Let People Be Your Judge.

Judgement is learned.

Judgement is learned. 

Which is how we learn to think people are judging who we are. Which is how we learn to judge who we are too.

When you begin from the Understanding of how Judgment is learned, you can learn how to stop your own judgment of you. From the Understanding too. 

The Understanding of how no one is allowed to judge how you live. No one is allowed to judge who you are too. 

Because no one else can be you. Which is why there can be no comparison when it comes to you. Why there is no need for judgment too. 

Because only you can be who you are. Only you can do what only you can do. Be you.

When you live in the Understanding of how you are the only you, you see how there is no need to judge anyone. Including you. Because you are someone too.

Don’t let people be your judge. Don’t be your own judge too. 

Simply begin from the Understanding that we all learn how to judge. And how we can all learn to let go of the judgment too. 

To return to the Innocence and the Comfort of the Understanding. The Understanding of how you are allowed to do this for you too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo. 

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.

Master your own mind. Isabel Mar teaches you how.

Isabel Mar, I teach you how to break out of your own thoughts. From the Understanding of everything your mind can do for you too.

Isabel Mar is changing how you see your own mind. From the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. To shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. Because your mind can do this too. Because you are the master of your mind. Your thoughts don’t master you. She is the founder and creator of Purejoojoo.com. Purejoojoo is a personal transformation program that begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of Who You Are. Not who you think you should be. Her latest book is "The Purejoojoo Guide to the Understanding: The Understanding of Everything Your Mind Can Do For You Too."

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

