Judgement is learned.

Which is how we learn to think people are judging who we are. Which is how we learn to judge who we are too.

When you begin from the Understanding of how Judgment is learned, you can learn how to stop your own judgment of you. From the Understanding too.

The Understanding of how no one is allowed to judge how you live. No one is allowed to judge who you are too.

Because no one else can be you. Which is why there can be no comparison when it comes to you. Why there is no need for judgment too.

Because only you can be who you are. Only you can do what only you can do. Be you.

When you live in the Understanding of how you are the only you, you see how there is no need to judge anyone. Including you. Because you are someone too.

Don’t let people be your judge. Don’t be your own judge too.

Simply begin from the Understanding that we all learn how to judge. And how we can all learn to let go of the judgment too.

To return to the Innocence and the Comfort of the Understanding. The Understanding of how you are allowed to do this for you too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo.

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.