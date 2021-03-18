Don’t Let Others Opinions Stop You From Being Creative!

Told by a Woman from a Small Town

So this is something that you see an awful lot of when talking and scrolling through Social Media and that is people holding back from being their true selves because they are in some cases scared of the thoughts and opinions of those around them. Having been there before, this is something that I completely understand however, when I was initially starting as a digital creative, I was met with nothing but other peoples misconceptions of the industry and I quote the famous, “Those people are lazy, they don’t do anything.” I have always known different, as there are some major Digital Creators with huge businesses of their own.

Over the years the definition of a digital creator has changed and now the idea of simply being an influencer isn’t the same. Digital Creators are people who create Digital Content as part of their brand, where they are working towards starting up their own business. Whereas Influencers are paid by other companies to advertise their products and services, now these lines may become blurred as, during the process of starting, the Digital Creator may also advertise other companies that could potentially go hand in hand with their brand once they get set up by building their following across Social Media.

For example, many people who have started up their own business by becoming a Digital Creator have previously been branded by other people, as not knowing what they are doing, or not doing anything because they are sat down all of the time in front of their computer. Another reason why Digital Creators sometimes feel like they are undervalued as people who view Digital Content creators, often view them as being thin and not plus size and they often like the photos to appear edited as well, this automatically makes plus-sized people think that they can’t be themselves on Social Media without being judged, then this spreads to members of the public that are on Social Media as well this gives the impression that the majority of people on Social Media need to be thin to succeed.

This is not the case, as you can succeed no matter who you are, where you come from, your sexual orientation or your gender. This means that you should take the push and do whatever you need to do on Social Media to get your brand out there, as well as your personality. From a Life Coaches point of view, just take these peoples opinions and class them as the minority of people and try to make small changes to your content, it does you good to step out of your comfort zone every once in a while because only when you do that do you truly realise your full potential.