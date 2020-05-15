Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Don’t Let It Blend!

Add Some Transitions

By

When your days blend, it’s time to create transitions.  

When we wake up, leave our home, drive, walk, bus or bike ourselves to work, arrive, and get settled, transitions are happening. The same occurs when we leave a meeting to attend another meeting in another city, conference room or building.  

When your days are in the same location all day or virtually all day, using the same screen to navigate, it’s easy to lose sense of when things happened, what day it was and who was present, because the variables are mostly unchanging.  

How can you create transitions in a screen filled world? 

  1. Plan breaks every 60-90 minutes. Create the space on your calendar or set an alarm. Physical movement helps immensely.  
  2. Drink water. It will help with needing breaks, and also makes you get up frequently for refills. Don’t keep everything within reach – snacks or beverages. 
  3. Every meeting should only be as long as it needs to be, it’s not mandatory for them to be in 30- or 60-minute increments. 
  4. Stand for meetings whenever possible. Sitting is too pervasive in our screen centric worlds. 
  5. Go for a walk outside. Take two or three 10-15-minute walks outside every day you can. Instead of one long walk, break it up. 
  6. Use your phone, zoom and slack. All things don’t have to involve video these days. 
  7. Turn off your view of yourself in meetings (if possible). You will focus on others and it “feels” more like being in a face to face meeting. 
  8. Take great notes on paper – it moves you away from a screen and engages your brain differently. 
  9. Find hobbies that don’t involve more screen time. Nature, puzzles, art, crafts, sports, crosswords, sudoku, books…create breaks in your day to enjoy a hobby break. 
  10. Take an actual lunch break. Stop working, pay attention to what you’re eating and be present. If you choose to engage with co-workers over zoom for lunch or as you work (not on something together, just like sitting in a common area working on separate projects), it allows for a periodic interruption and exchange as well. 

Don’t let it blend, adding some transitions can be a game changer. 

    Sue Hawkes, CEO, Speaker, Best-Selling Author and Entrepreneur

    Sue Hawkes helps CEOs and their leadership teams succeed. As a bestselling author, keynote speaker, Certified EOS Implementer, Certified Business Coach, WPO Chapter Chair, and globally recognized, award-winning seminar leader, Sue brings over twenty-five years of experience to her clients. She is CEO of YESS! and has designed and delivered dynamic, transformational programs for thousands of people. Sue has received numerous awards including the Dream Keeper award recognized by the Governor’s Council for her leadership program, the Regional U.S. Small Business Administration Women in Business Champion of the Year award, the Exemplary Woman of the Community award, WomenVenture’s Unsung Hero award, Women Who Lead from Minnesota Business Magazine, NAWBO Minnesota’s Achieve! Vision Award and named a 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year. Her most recent book, "Chasing Perfection- Shatter the Illusion; Minimize Self-Doubt & Maximize Success," is available now.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    These 5 Meeting Strategies Help Minimize Stress and Maximize Result

    by Danielle Moga
    Well-Being//

    Building Transition Windows Into Our Busy Lives

    by Anchal Khanna, LCMFT
    Jayson Wayne Brown / EyeEm/Getty Images
    Work Smarter//

    Trying to Ease Back into Work After a Vacation?

    by Kiki Roeder

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.