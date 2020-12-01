Don’t Just Survive this Holiday Season…THRIVE!

If you get to spend the holidays with friends and family, you want to make the most of it. Eliminate Stress, Overwhelm & Triggers This Holiday Season to Have a The Best Time Possible.

Get the holiday season you deserve! Use this Holiday Feel-Good Checklist & Spreadsheet Idea that’s sure to remove holiday stress, overwhelm and triggers. Use my list to transform your holiday. Get the most out the season for you, your family & friends.

Holiday Feel-Good Checklist

This Holiday Feel-Good Checklist is going to change your holiday stress and overwhelm into a feel good experience for you and everyone else.

It’s a compilation of thoughts, ideas, actionable takeaways, things that you can do for any gathering, but particularly to reduce the stress and overwhelm of holiday gatherings with family and friends.



With the holidays coming up, it reminded me of holiday’s years ago when stress and overwhelm were a huge trigger for me to eat foods that made me feel yucky. After that, I’d go down that junk-food-eating rabbit hole.

Just Get Through and Survive

Back then, the holidays felt like something just to get through, just to survive. Luckily, it occurred to me that this is the stupidest thing in the world. Here I was with the people I love. I didn’t want to just survive. I didn’t want to just get through it. I wanted to have fun.

So, I made some major changes so I could feel good throughout the holidays. That’s what I’m going to share with you!

The Holiday Season

I celebrate Christmas and Thanksgiving and so when I say holiday I’m talking about family gatherings to observe a national or religious holiday not a vacation (in Europe, ‘holiday’ is akin to an American vacation).

As, this is about major holidays, I do hope you’re lucky enough to spend it with your family and friends. If not this one, then hopefully the next one. 🙂

Holiday Season vs Vacations

I thought it might help to draw an analogy between going on vacation (or holiday European style) vs the holiday season. So when you’re just taking a little trip or vacation are you the type to plan before you visit a new city or country? Do you buy the guidebook, make dinner bookings & schedule tours? Or are you a fly by the seat of your pants kind of traveler? You just enjoy what comes your way. You love to explore and just see what you find.



Both types of vacationing/holidaying have their benefits. And obviously you can be both depending on you who you’re with, where you’re going and the situation.

I’m the kind of person who doesn’t read the guidebook. In fact, sometimes I’ll find a nugget in the guide because I’m reading it on the plane on my way home! I do find things I wish I thought of doing that and then I get mad at myself for missing out.

Holiday Feel-Good Season with the Family

OK. Stay with me here. I’m comparing going on vacation and not using the guidebook with having a holiday season with my family. The point is that I don’t want to feel that disappointment, like I’ve missed something when I’m on the plane heading back home when the holiday is over.

I want to make the most of it, be there, be prepared and look forward to the things I love most.

I want that for you too!

The list that I’m giving to you is like your guidebook for holiday survival to set you up for success to have the most fun possible…get rid of the stress & overwhelm and remove the triggers.

Holiday Survival in a Parallel Universe

During the holiday season you step into a parallel universe. It’s not your norm. But while it can be fun, it can have pitfalls, whether it’s with family or on your own. You tend to get off schedule. Again, sometimes that’s a great thing. But sometimes it’s a disaster and along with holidays come expectations about what you need, what you need to do for others and what you need for yourself or what you want in your holiday.



While, as I said, I’m not a guidebook devotee when I’m out and about traveling, I kind of wing it. But, in my home when I’m hosting, I become kind of a control freak self-proclaimed. I’ve become painfully aware of this with my oldest and his brand-new wife living with us while they’re waiting for their new home to be ready and I keep sticking my nose in where it doesn’t belong. And I’m aware of it. That’s half the battle. Right? At least that’s what I keep telling myself.

Once a Parent Always a Parent?

These aren’t kids, they’re in their 30’s, but I still feel like I need to be in charge because I’m the parent. I have a hard time letting go, letting everyone do the things they do the way they do them in my home. And so this has been a really good exercise for me and they have been so much fun and we are going to miss them when their new home is ready.

So, you’re probably saying, Betsy, what does that have to do with the holiday season spending time with my family?

Holiday season with family can be really cool. There are things that happen though, when you get back together with families. Sometimes when you go home, you slip back into your old role as adults, maybe we start to act like kids again, that’s a problem because really, we’re adults now and we should be acting like adults. So enough about that.

Putting More in to More Holiday Feel-Good Moments

Let’s move on. We’ve all heard that the secret to getting more out of any situation or relationship is putting more in. Now that it’s all well and good to say it but to do it sometimes can be quite another thing. The list that I’m just about to share with you is a compilation of thoughts, ideas, actionable takeaways, things that you can do for any gathering, but particularly to reduce the stress and overwhelm of holiday gatherings with family and friends.

Listen, this is the first time I’ve ever done a Holiday Feel-Good Checklist

I’m really really embarrassed to say that I just thought of putting together a checklist like this, thinking, “Oh my gosh, what this is so obvious. Why didn’t I think of this before.” So, this is what I’m sharing with you here. Remember, using that ‘guidebook’ or making a plan ahead of time, is really important.

It’s vital to pay attention to what you need to feel like yourself so you can have the most fun and help make it fun for everyone else too. This isn’t selfish to look out for you. This is about giving self-care, it’s back to the old oxygen mask analogy put yours on first. So then you can help others put on theirs.



Remember, you have the power. You have the power to do what’s right for you. So, use it for good.

Respect the Needs of Others

I’ll start the list off with a biggie respect others need. If others in your family or group need to go for a walk or run, spend some time alone in their room or wants to do Yoga. Respect that. Let everyone have their space.

7:42 Here’s one that’s near and dear to my heart. If you’re currently a dieter and you are in that mode where ‘’you are bad if you eat something ‘bad’, then you know how rapidly you can be triggered into eating more junk and feeling bad about it. Then just continuing to eat more and more because you already feel bad.

If that’s your go to, then when you’re surrounded with lots of people, lots of good foods, lots of activity and maybe lots of triggers it can be really damaging to feel so ‘bad’ about YOU.

When I Finally Diet Ditched – My True Holiday Feel-Good Season Had Arrived

Several years ago, when I’d finally diet ditched, the thing that was most important to me was to front-load my day with feel-good foods. Eggs and avocado with blended coffee (butter and protein-powder). When I started my day feeling great a bit of junky food wasn’t such a big deal. I now make sure that I bring my breakfast stuff along and ask my host if it’s okay if I make myself breakfast because I’m an early riser.

And here’s another Biggie – schedule ‘ME’ time. Meditate, do yoga, go for a walk. Invite others to come along. We’ve done group yoga before during Christmas holiday and it was fun! Yoga with Adrienne.

This one I love. Think about who you really want to catch up with, spend time with and make sure that you make time for that person. Is it your grandmother or a cousin that lives far away or just a friend you haven’t seen in forever? Make sure you say “I want to talk to you and catch up. How about after dinner.” Great! Make that happen.

The Amazing Holiday Feel-Good Spreadsheet

A couple of years ago, we had family members come over to the UK to spend Christmas with us. We were really excited. But I was getting stressed just thinking about all the big meals etc and I mentioned it to my oldest son. And he said “Mom, how about we make a spreadsheet, everyone has to sign up for some responsibility, whether it’s cleaning up cooking a meal entertainment?”

Thankfully, he did that and sent it round to the family. It made the biggest difference. I cannot tell you, everyone pitched in. Everyone had a responsibility. They knew what they were going to be doing. There was also a column for who was in charge of entertainment – games, going somewhere, etc. It was fantastic.

We also asked, “What’s your favorite tradition?” Then we scheduled that in too. Hot chocolate in front of the fire, singing Christmas Carol’s, watching Christmas movies.

If someone is new to your family or you’re new to a family and you have a tradition that you absolutely love ask your host if it’s ok to bring this along ingredients to make a certain dish or whatever it takes to observe that tradition. Learn a little bit more about that new person and make them feel more comfortable and included.

If You’re In Charge (As Host)…

There are a couple of big things to remember. This is your opportunity to let go. Yes, you’ve written your ‘guidebook’, you have your plan but remember to step back and enjoy. Release your inner control freak.

Say a big ole YES to help. That’s what’s so great about the Excel spreadsheet you’ve already said YES in a very constructive way. Work is divided up. Everyone buys-in. Everyone’s excited to be in charge of something.

This one can be tricky… Anytime a group gets together, whether it’s family or friends, there is an opportunity for a misunderstanding or some hurt feelings or stepping on someone’s toes. But don’t let that ruin your and everyone else’s holiday. If something disappoints you or there’s a problem, try to let it go for the good of the group (for the good of your enjoyment) Go for a walk, get outside use one of my walk hacks from Podcast #107. Change the environment, change the situation change who you’re with, just try to let it go.

Cut Yourself Some Slack To Get Holiday Feel-Good Going

Holidays are not perfect. Holidays are messy. Perfect is not the goal. Just have fun. And help everyone have fun.

So, remember me, the one who would look at the guidebook on my way home from the holiday and feel like ‘Oh shoot, I missed out’. Don’t be that person, be the one that now makes the plan. Avoid overwhelm. Avoid the stress, bring the fun, make a difference, be conscious, be present. And you will find such a difference in how you approach your holiday and what you get out of it.

Yes, this list is a game changer. And there’s a lot there. But I’m not suggesting that you have to do all of it to make a big difference. And Heck, you might already be doing a lot of the things that are on this list. Take what means something to you, the things that you can use so that you can reduce your overwhelm. You can reduce your stress you can bring the fun.

This is YOUR Holiday Survival Plan



One last thing to add. Remember, this is your list. This is your plan. You’re taking responsibility for your actions and your happiness. It’s not something you can make everyone else do. Does that make sense? This is about you making the most of your holiday and in turn helping everyone else have a good holiday but you can’t force anyone to decide to do what you’re doing. That’s their choice and their responsibility.

I’d love to hear how the checklist works for you. The download link is in my bio. ENJOY your holiday season!