Don’t hurt others..

Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them at least don't hurt them - Dalai Lama

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Life is once… everyone of us blessed live life as human beings with many blessings. We don’t know, where we go after death !! Life is between birth and death. During that period try to live happy and make others happy. Don’t hurt anyone in your lifetime. Hurting is a sin. You may not take it serious, but the one who get hurt will suffer a lot. Why you are the reason for others sufferings..

Try to help others, make them happy and stay blessed. If you are not in a situation to help others, please don’t hurt others. Everyone is fighting a battle unknown to you, everyone has a sad part in their life. Whatever the situation may be, please try to control yourself, your anger, don’t let your mouth to talk unnecessarily, abusive words. Don’t hurt others… Be happy & make others happy.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

