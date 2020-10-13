Life is once… everyone of us blessed live life as human beings with many blessings. We don’t know, where we go after death !! Life is between birth and death. During that period try to live happy and make others happy. Don’t hurt anyone in your lifetime. Hurting is a sin. You may not take it serious, but the one who get hurt will suffer a lot. Why you are the reason for others sufferings..

Try to help others, make them happy and stay blessed. If you are not in a situation to help others, please don’t hurt others. Everyone is fighting a battle unknown to you, everyone has a sad part in their life. Whatever the situation may be, please try to control yourself, your anger, don’t let your mouth to talk unnecessarily, abusive words. Don’t hurt others… Be happy & make others happy.