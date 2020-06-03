Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Don’t Give Up on the Goodness of Humans

A prayer was answered today.

By

I don’t need to point out the darkness that’s been in our news lately. There’s been a lot of it.

Today I was feeling the heaviness of it all. It was a physical feeling in my body. A heart ache.

I stepped away from the computer to take a little walk in my yard, and I prayed as I walked.

“God, please forgive us. We continually disappoint you, and you love us anyway. Humans can be real *%#&@s.”

God wasn’t going to let me get beyond that thought. It was instantly interrupted with a reply,

“Don’t give up on the goodness of humans.”

We expect them to be complicated, but spiritual answers are simple.

Darkness is loud and shocking. It fuels itself by the attention our human egos give to it.

It’s hard to ignore, and easy to be aghast by the ugly examples of darkness.

When we think the answers to darkness have to be just as loud, or complicated we miss the point. It leaves us feeling enraged, angry and ready to fight or powerless, and helpless to do anything about it.

The world can’t afford for any of the workers-for-good to give up. When we get discouraged, it only makes the darkness feel stronger.

We all were created in the image and likeness of Good. That can never be lost. So don’t ever give up on the goodness of humans. See it. Fight for it.

Want my free 5-day Mastering Happiness PDF course? Visit me at christinebradstreet.com where you can get your download for free.

All images open source form pixabay.com.

Dr. Christine Bradstreet, Transformation Consultant and Inspirational Author

Dr. Christine Bradstreet is a renowned transformation specialist, an inspirational author, and a health and wellness expert. Through her teachings, people learn to create more of what they want in their lives - more health and wellness in their bodies, minds, and spirits. When she's not writing, she offers workshops and lectures, and she works individually with clients to promote healing in their lives. Visit her at www.christinebradstreet.com.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
