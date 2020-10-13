Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Don’t give up, never ever…

I never lose. I either win or learn - Nelson Mandela

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Having a successful life, living a happy life is everyone’s dream isn’t ??!!.. Everyone has something to achieve, to attain in their life. Everyday we are running towards it. But whenever an obstacles or struggle appear surely we’ll go a step back and we start think, whether to run further or to stop and surely we’ll go a step back. Instead of going a step back, just think how to overcome the obstacles and struggles and to make your dreams come true.

If there is a will, there is a way. Find the way to overcome. Don’t give up yourself easily find the way. Few will find the way soon, but few took long time to find. Simple thing have patience. Believe you can do it, don’t give up. Never, ever give up. Keep this motto in your life, to keep running and to achieve anything.

