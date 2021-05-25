“Don’t get mad at other people for taking credit of your work”, With Jason Remilard and Julie Walleshauser of Avanan

Oftentimes I have been the youngest or only woman on my team. When I was just starting out I would question my abilities and think I wasn’t qualified because I didn’t have as much experience as other people on my team. As I got older I realized that being young actually has its advantages in tech because you easily adapt and are hungry to learn new things. I turned around my doubts and put energy into learning as much as possible.

The cybersecurity industry has become so essential and exciting. What is coming around the corner? What are the concerns we should keep an eye out for? How does one succeed in the cybersecurity industry? As a part of this interview series called “Wisdom From The Women Leading Cybersecurity Industry”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Julie Walleshauser.

Julie Walleshauser is a Solutions Engineer at Avanan. Currently her focus at Avanan involves educating people on the concerns and threats regarding email security. She helps people adapt a new way of threat hunting by working with API based solutions built on AI and Machine learning.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in a house of six children and I was the second youngest. I’m not really sure how I decided on engineering as a career path because no one in my family is an engineer or even in the technology field. From a young age, I was always curious about math and science, but I remember having to work extra hard in those classes in high school and college. I think most people assume if you are interested in something like STEM it comes naturally to you. For me, STEM is something that challenged me and that’s what kept my interest. After high school I pursued a degree in Industrial Engineering which was probably the hardest but most rewarding years of my life. In my first year I actually did not pass Calculus. I was told I might want to switch my major because everything in engineering builds off that class. I don’t like being told I shouldn’t do something, so I stuck with it, retook the class, and ended up passing all four semesters of the required Calculus classes I needed to graduate on time. While engineering did not come easy to me it was the best decision I made as far as opening doors to my career path and ending up in the technology field right out of college.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I read 1984 by George Orwell in high school for an English class. I always think of that book in relation to the good and evils of technology. For every new experience and advancement that we create with technology, we are opening up ways that they can be used for bad intentions. It’s a very dark dystopian narrative but I think understanding that we need to balance good and evil in technology is why Cybersecurity exists and has definitely shaped how I think about tech in general.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue a career in cybersecurity? We’d love to hear it.

My interest in technology and engineering led me to a career in Cybersecurity. When the whole Edward Snowden scandal happened, I think it made me realize how big Cybersecurity is going to be a part of our future. Not only from a protection standpoint but how much data is out there and how a breach can happen to anyone.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have probably made a lot of mistakes and none of them are ever funny at the time. As a Sales Engineer, I am constantly giving presentations and demos where I am sharing my screen. Sometimes technology gets the best of you and you lose the internet, or your computer does the “blue screen of death” mid-presentation. The lesson I learned from this is no matter how tech-savvy you are there will always be days where things are broken, and you just have to go with the flow and move on as annoying or embarrassing as it can be.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Avanan is constantly refining its product, making it even more powerful and reducing phishing reaching the inbox, which will continue to prevent against major data loss or attacks.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The Cybersecurity industry seems so exciting right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? Can you explain or give an example?

AI/Machine Learning — Working for a company that leverages this technology with Cybersecurity, it’s exciting to see the possibilities of where we can expand the capabilities of Machine Learning to solve problems and improve our decision-making capabilities. Job Opportunities — I think the pandemic has had a huge impact on people’s careers and many jobs were lost across various industries. I am excited to see that Cybersecurity remains in high demand and there are countless directions you can take your career in this industry Endless Learning — It would be impossible to learn everything there is about Cybersecurity so it’s exciting to continue to explore and be educated constantly.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the Cybersecurity industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

Phishing — Phishing attacks are what I see on a daily basis and while we have tools that are very good at detecting and preventing these attacks, they are always changing and getting more sophisticated. Cryptocurrency — I’ve seen a lot of interest spark over the last few years over cryptocurrency and while it may be the future of our money I think the regulations and security concerns around it are creating new doors for attackers to open and leverage that we need to stay on top of. Cyber Warfare- I think this has the potential to be very dangerous as nation-states are often looking for new ways to disrupt economies and politics for their advantage

Looking ahead to the near future, are there critical threats on the horizon that you think companies need to start preparing for? Can you explain?

I think today the primary concerns around Cybersecurity involve companies and their customers’ personal data. However, in the future, as more and more technologies are interconnected, I only see the entry points for hackers increasing. With smart cars and cryptocurrency and voice-enabled devices, a lot of new technologies are just starting to take off. It’s definitely an exciting time to see the world around us change at such a fast rate, but as we are evolving, we also are adding more entry points that attackers can find ways into. In that sense, I think Cybersecurity is going to be changing constantly just to keep up with the world around us. I also think AI and Machine learning are going to be some of the key pieces we can use to help us with the abundance of data we will need to protect.

Can you share a story from your experience about a cybersecurity breach that you helped fix or stop? What were the main takeaways from that story?

The fun part of my job is we do an analysis of potential customers’ security posture every day. We are constantly finding new attacks that are evading their current security systems when we do trials of our software. It is nice to be able to offer a solution to not only find these threats but remediate them in real-time. A lot of the attacks we see are sophisticated zero-day events that would be believable to most users. It’s crucial to have AI help find these threats and indicators as attackers are getting better at coming up with new threats.

What are the main cybersecurity tools that you use on a frequent basis? For the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain what they do?

At Avanan we use Smart Phish, Smart DLP to scan for phishing attacks and data loss prevention across several SaaS applications, and the Microsoft Stack. I always like to compare attacks we see against open-source tools as well when investigating an event. When a new attack comes through it’s not seen by reputation engines initially and that’s where Smart Phish and AI can really help to do the heavy lifting to identify new and zero-day attacks.

As you know, breaches or hacks can occur even for those who are best prepared, and no one will be aware of it for a while. Are there 3 or 4 signs that a layperson can see or look for that might indicate that something might be amiss?

1) If you are getting several password reset emails you did not send

2) If you notice suspicious login information from your devices or if you are a company — strange login patterns from your users from different countries

3) You notice strange activity on your financial accounts

After a company is made aware of a data or security breach, what are the most important things they should do to protect themselves further, as well as protect their customers?

Secure any data or risks that are identified Change any access codes, passwords or authentication methods that may have been compromised Communicate information in a timely manner to customers and be transparent about it

What are the most common data security and cybersecurity mistakes you have seen companies make? What are the essential steps that companies should take to avoid or correct those errors?

Not testing their incident response plans and security procedures. I think forming an incident response plan is crucial to any security event but practicing how that plan would take place is important so that everyone knows their role and what to do in the event that something goes wrong.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in broader terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? If not, what specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I definitely think women will continue to have challenges in STEM and particularly cybersecurity. While a lot of companies are supportive and proactive about hiring women in tech, there are still very few women in this industry. I think a big part of this that needs to be changed is having mentors and women in leadership positions so that women can see a career path for themselves outside of the one they are currently in. While it’s still possible to grow professionally without mentors and leaders that are women I think that piece could be improved overall in this industry.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about working in the cybersecurity industry? Can you explain what you mean?

Not every technical person in cybersecurity knows how to code. I think a lot of times when I tell people I work at a software company they automatically assume I am writing code all day (which couldn’t be further from the truth) There are definitely a variety of ways you can be in a technical role without coding. Although coding is something I have dabbled in as side projects it has never been my core responsibility as an engineer. More of my responsibility is configuration and understanding complex scenarios. I would say if coding intimidates you there are a lot of roles that are available for people that like and want to be a part of the cybersecurity industry.

Thank you for all of this. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in Tech” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t let imposter syndrome get in the way of your career.

Oftentimes I have been the youngest or only woman on my team. When I was just starting out I would question my abilities and think I wasn’t qualified because I didn’t have as much experience as other people on my team. As I got older I realized that being young actually has its advantages in tech because you easily adapt and are hungry to learn new things. I turned around my doubts and put energy into learning as much as possible.

2. Don’t get mad at other people for taking credit of your work

I’ve had professional situations where I worked really hard on something and then another team member presented it to executives or took credit for it. Initially, I got mad thinking this person was trying to steal the spotlight but over time I have realized if someone likes the work that you are doing it’s a compliment and don’t get too hung up on it. When you work hard it will work out in your favor.

3. Establish friendships with your coworkers

You don’t have to become best friends with the people you work with but being able to talk to them about things outside of work or call them on the phone makes working with them easier when things get tough. It also helps you establish a professional network that will come in handy for whenever you work at different companies or cross paths in the future.

4. Be able to take criticism

I think this is probably the hardest lesson I have learned but everyone needs to be able to handle this professionally. I think it’s hard to not take things personally sometimes but the more you are able to realize what you need to improve the better you will be able to grow professionally.

5. Don’t take yourself too seriously

Part of the culture of working in a male-dominated industry is being able to take a joke or have a sense of humor. You don’t need to act like a guy to fit but if you have to realize that everyone jokes around with each other.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Susan Wojcicki would be a cool person to talk to with her early days discovering YouTube and how she was able to help transform them into a major platform. I think YouTube is one of the more interesting social media platforms with how many people have launched full-time careers off of making videos and how accessible content is to people now. I’m sure she has some great stories about how she was able to balance her family life while being in such high-level positions and would be a great person to learn from.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success in your great work!