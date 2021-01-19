Don’t forget a key lesson of 2021 – Beautiful Boundaries

“Boundaries help us to maintain Brilliance.”

My Boundaries

Boundaries are fundamental for high achievers. Here are mine, I talk about these a lot on Instagram and I’d love to hear what yours are?!

I value creative flow so I need minimal calls and meetings and will honour this by scheduling when critical.

I value quality time, so I need focused 1 on 1 connection and will honour this by switching my phone off and making sure my client has all of my attention in their time. The same applies when I’m out of work and with my fiancé, family and friends.

I value focus and depth so I need a few “Hell Yes” projects, and I honour this by saying no to everything else.

I value my wellbeing so I need rest, play “off hours” and will honour this by no work on weekends.

“I love connecting brands with high-end audiences.”

My story

I didn’t always have this business , or this life. In-fact a few years ago you could have found me working myself into the ground becoming a computer addicted coffee drinking fierce and nervous person. Neglecting my relationships, my fitness and my wellbeing and putting clients needs into every second of the day, evening and weekend. Working for people that had no idea of boundaries or how to maintain healthy relationships with those that they work with. We are all mirrors and as recovering Workaholic and people pleaser, my game changer has been about boundaries.

Which is why I now practice what I preach and I’m obsessed with making sure my clients not only get and maintain success but they do so with real integrity and balance.

When we work in a service industry serving people with energy, time, expertise, experience, wisdom, teaching, coaching, guidance … often boundary issues are predominant.

We all need to be taught and retaught monthly and weekly that boundaries make us brilliant!

People that have longevity in business success and have invested wisely and accumulated wealth… these are the people that truly understand about balance and boundaries.

You cannot show up 24/7 brilliantly, you are human we all need rest and recovery to maintain wellbeing and balance. How you choose to show up magnetises what shows up for you. Energy is reciprocated and we need to be responsible for the energy, we bring to others. Therefore, without boundaries you will be attracting less than you deserve and have worked for.

To support you with setting boundaries alongside your goal and intention setting, here’s some things to remember …

Choose discomfort over resentment, no is gold.

What you say no to in business is just if not more important than what you say yes to.

If it’s not good for me, it’s not good for them

If it’s not a hell yeah, it’s a no thanks

Every choice you make should nourish you

Now you can probably find me running in the morning or doing a Tracy Anderson class! Or walking our two gorgeous chihuahuas Coco and Rio. Meditating or doing yoga or sipping an illy black coffee and mapping out a new business venture. Getting ridiculously excited because my clients just quadrupled her income. Or that one of my unique social psychology method sales strategies and outreach just landed a clients with a multimillion pound contract. (This happened after 2 days of implementation, I made it look easy, it wasn’t it took us 6 months of listening in and due diligence, but it was so worth it to see my client and his team light up like that)

Want to know what lights me up? What makes me stay? What makes me keep doing what I do after over 10 years in business?…. it’s that!

It’s being part of the change… changing people’s lives and livelihoods… it’s seeing them light up with self-belief and celebration.

You see ideas are a dime a dozen I’ve heard thousands of great ideas, but it’s execution that matters and that big bit everyone forgets in-between strategy and execution it’s integration , it’s conducting the work plan like an orchestra and keeping everyone playing so that what’s delivered is unforgettable. It’s how you keep moving forward and stay motivated and on track to get the goals.

I create and can support you all the way on this journey with a bespoke strategy and 1.1 success coaching and strategy implementation should you need it.

“Simple but proven action steps, that’s how we are going to make this happen for you and your business!”

