Don’t Expect 2021 to Be Any Better

2020 was tough. We’ll all be glad when it’s behind us. Now for reality: 2021 isn’t going to magically be a great year. That doesn’t mean it can’t be a great year, but without putting your mind to it, 2021 isn’t going to be any better.

Don’t let it catch you by surprise.

Right now, take a realistic assessment of your life. Give yourself an honest rating. On a scale of 0–10, how do you rate the following pillars of your life?

Relationships

Finances

Career

Physical Health

Mental/Emotional Health

Spiritual Health

Hobbies/Fun/Recreation

Social Connectedness

Rate yourself without judgement. If it helps, pretend you’re a neutral observer looking in from the outside. There’s no “should have”, “wish I had”, or guilt.

You’re gathering these numbers to help you focus your attention where it’s most needed.

Keep it simple.

If you rated yourself a 10 in some of the pillars of your life, woo hoo! If not, all I want you to do is ask yourself this simple question:

“What’s the next, single, practical, small step I can take to move this score up one notch?”

That question will determine the quality of your 2021.

You have limited control over the outside events going on in the world, but you have all the control when it comes to your own personal growth and experience.

The decisions you make, and the small, but consistent, actions you take will make 2021 a better year for you.

You make a great life one steady step at a time.

It’s easy to look at a grand, distant goal and get discouraged. The beauty of setting small, precise intentions is that you’re very likely to meet them.

Cheer yourself on like you would a small child. Give yourself credit for each small step along the way.

The key to a great 2021 isn’t complicated. Do an honest day’s work, have fun, and do something good for humanity. Spread love outward and feel it as it returns to you. Exercise your body with movement. Rejuvenate your mind with laughter. Nourish your soul with spiritual connection.

Next, who do you have to BE to reach the goals you want to reach?

What character traits and behaviorsare common to the people who’ve reached the goals you want to reach?

You’ll have more success reaching a goal if you first write a list of charactertraitsneeded to reach the goal and focus on that list before you do anything else.

Ask yourself, “Who do I have to be to have….”

Traits should come to mind. Conscientious? Committed? Focused? A clear communicator? Energetic? Loving? Prompt? Patient? A good listener? I could write an endless list.

“Who do I have to be to have….”

Take an inventory of the traits needed to make 2021 a great year.

Rate these traits within you. Are some weaker and some stronger?

Exercise those weaker traits to build them and make them permanent parts of who you are.

Not only will you more easily reach your goals, you’ll see the benefits spill over to all aspects of your life.

2020, whether interpreted as good or bad, had hidden blessings.

As uncomfortable as 2020 was at times, I know if you look for them, you’ll find bright spots. What did you learn? What did you accomplish? Who did you connect with? What did you release?

Ask people to share their 2020 successes with you if you want inspiration. People around us showed incredible strength and resilience. Some learned new skills. Others survived homeschooling their kids. Some opened new businesses.

In 2020, I wrote a book. That was a feat that felt overwhelming and impossible to me in the past. But not in 2020. I challenged myself to make the pandemic give birth to my book, and it happened.

I wish you the best.

