Life requires Patience.

Because we are all experiencing who we are for the first time. You are experiencing who you are for the first time too.

So it takes Patience to understand everything you are experiencing. And understand what it is you are experiencing too.

It takes Patience to learn. Learn how to walk, learn how to talk, learn how to swim.

It takes Patience to learn how to be in a relationship. And how to end one too.

It takes Patience to learn how Life simply is. And everything Life can also be.

And it takes Patience to unlearn too. Unlearn the old patterns of thought. Unlearn the old conditioning. Unlearn the bad habits too.

But every time you remember how you are still learning, you remember to be patient with you.

So don’t ever be discouraged. Because it takes Patience to understand this too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

