Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Don’t Ever Be Discouraged.

Life requires Patience. Because we are all experiencing who we are for the first time. You are experiencing who you are for the first time too. So it takes Patience to understand everything you are experiencing. And understand what it is you are experiencing too. It takes Patience to learn. Learn how to walk, learn […]

By

Life requires Patience.

Because we are all experiencing who we are for the first time. You are experiencing who you are for the first time too.

So it takes Patience to understand everything you are experiencing. And understand what it is you are experiencing too.

It takes Patience to learn. Learn how to walk, learn how to talk, learn how to swim.

It takes Patience to learn how to be in a relationship. And how to end one too.

It takes Patience to learn how Life simply is. And everything Life can also be.

And it takes Patience to unlearn too. Unlearn the old patterns of thought. Unlearn the old conditioning. Unlearn the bad habits too.

But every time you remember how you are still learning, you remember to be patient with you.

So don’t ever be discouraged. Because it takes Patience to understand this too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo. 

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.

Master your own mind. Isabel Mar teaches you how.

Isabel Mar, I teach you how to break out of your own thoughts. From the Understanding of everything your mind can do for you too.

Isabel Mar is changing how you see your own mind. From the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. To shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. Because your mind can do this too. Because you are the master of your mind. Your thoughts don’t master you. She is the founder and creator of Purejoojoo.com. Purejoojoo is a personal transformation program that begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of Who You Are. Not who you think you should be. Her latest book is "The Purejoojoo Guide to the Understanding: The Understanding of Everything Your Mind Can Do For You Too."

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Does Life feel heavy right now?

by Isabel Mar
Community//

Persistence & Patience

by Chris Prefontaine
Jorg Greuel/ Getty Images
Wisdom//

Learn These Super Skills Immediately to “Future-Proof” Your Career

by Thomas Oppong

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.