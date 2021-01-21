Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Don’t Die with the Music Still in You

Serena Dyer on Miracles, Love and Life

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What an absolute Miracle and what an incredible pleasure it was, to have interviewed Serena Dyer, daughter of the late, Dr. Wayne Dyer, on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald!

Let me start off by initially saying, (as I believe was mentioned publicly while LIVE on the airwaves) Serena is undeniably…her Father’s, Daughter! What appeared  abundantly clear to me was that Dr. Wayne Dyer practiced privately what he professed publicly, for the expressed sentiments of his teachings, completely rung true, and echoed back to me (as I am sure was equally the case for listeners and podcast subscribers) the embodied spirit of Dr. Wayne Dyer through Serena’s own messaging! A remarkable job well-done in the parenting arena! Serena’s innate vibrancy coupled with her inherent old-soul wisdom, had my bumps-a-goosing on more than a few occasions throughout the duration of our interview.

Through the lens of Serena’s own soul, she spoke with such grace and conviction in the sharing of who this legendary man was. The man whose spirit and brightness penetrated the lives of millions worldwide. This man, Wayne Dyer, who was and who to this very day, remains a unifying source. This man, Wayne Dyer, who embodied everything that is right and pure with humanity. This man, Wayne Dyer, who cultivated that everlasting, unbroken chain of lightness and brightness in the co-creating of his beloved daughter, Serena.  What we as on-lookers, fans, students, listeners, and readers of all of Wayne’s diversified bodies of work, have had the privilege to receive and to embrace into our own lives, is exactly the same Wayne Dyer as experienced by his daughter, Serena. 

Serena being quite the storyteller herself, was able to very eloquently convey and capture the profound essence of who, Dr. Wayne Dyer, was…which will continue to transcend all time and space in both the here and now as well as in the ever-after. The extraordinary legacy of this man is so vibrantly alive and very much still at play within the lineage of his beautiful children and grandchildren. For one to co-create a nucleus of deeply grateful, effervescent, thoughtful, introspective, pay-it-forward, and be of service, clan of Dyer offspring…is not only a tremendous gift to all of humanity, it is the foundation for which earns the proudest feather in anyone’s cap in my humble opinion. Wayne was the light. Wayne was the change he wished to see in this world, and the torch has thankfully been passed along to many others including to his beacon of light, Serena! If this is not a snapshot of an encapsulated life purposefully, deliberately, and well-lived – I do not know what is or could be by contrast. What a stellar example of leadership. This is what being at the helm without ego looks like. This is what depicts the fulfillment of ones roles and responsibilities, while also choosing to make the adventure of it, both joy-filled and purposeful.

 The spiritual well of Dr. Wayne Dyer was consciously and voluntarily always overflowing. To be the daughter of a man who was so consistently filled up, lit up, and living in a flow state of loving, appreciating, valuing, respecting, and honouring all of life…is truly…the greatest gift one could ever bestow upon their children. Wayne knew the journey started with him first and foremost. He knew that in order to genuinely give his children what they were rightfully deserving of, which was the best of him…he had to intrinsically be that to himself before anyone else. The journey of altruism, self-actualization, self-love, perpetually living within the sphere of gratitude is the most meaningful and life-transforming gift one could ever offer another. Serena wholeheartedly understands and embraces this truth as her children, Dr. Wayne Dyer’s grandchildren, are now drinking from the same bountiful saucer passed down and inherited from one generation to another. 

I will continue to be eternally grateful to both Serena, and her dear father, Dr. Wayne Dyer, for their beautiful teachings, and for their remarkable spirit. The imprint now etched upon my soul will also transcend to my children and my children’s children. The gift of inextinguishable lightness and brightness! Thank you, Serena! Keep Shining our friend!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More! 

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero. 
Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend! 
Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa
#Grateful #ThriveThursday #ThriveGlobal #LivingFearlessly

Who is Serena Dyer?

Serena has co-authored a book about growing up with spiritual parents with her father, Dr. Wayne Dyer, called “Don’t Die With Your Music Still In You.”

Serena is passionate about human rights, travelling the globe and blogging about it while also maintaining her hobbies of cooking, reading, working to combat human trafficking, being with her seven brothers and sisters but above all…focusing on the journey of motherhood with her cherished children and lovely, husband.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6ZUDZKvXbiCVi0FY4H4g3l?si=3DcC2gO_QLaW6U_gGwq6fw

Lisa McDonald, Author, Writer, Speaker, Radio & TV Show Host, Mentor, Coach, #LivingFearlessly

Lisa McDonald is a successful Author, motivational speaker, TV and radio host, podcaster, blogger, mentor, personal development coach, and mother. In 2017, Lisa became a blogger for Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global, a website dedicated to offering readers sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both well -being and performance. Her podcast, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, can be heard on both C-Suite Radio and Contact Talk Radio Network. You can watch her television show, Living Fearlessly, broadcast online at 365TVNetwork.com. Lisa's first nonfiction adult book is scheduled for release May 2018, her first foray into non-fiction writing following the success of her four bestselling children’s books: Little Boy Gan From Passion-Filled Everland, Reimburse the Universe, Planet Pome-Granite and Kismet Tales from Happy Trails. She is also a contributing author to several motivational bestsellers: 365 Moments of Grace, 365 Life Shifts, Thought Leaders: Business Expert forum at Harvard Faculty Club, and Shine Your Light: Powerful Practices for an Extraordinary Life. Lisa holds degrees from McMaster University and Mohawk College and is licensed as a Passion Test Facilitator. Lisa’s personal and professional life are embodiments of her teachings; she is fiercely passionate about ‘uplifting people to fear less and to live more’.
http://livingfearlesslywithlisa.com/

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

I expect Miracles by #LivingFearlessly with Lisa McDonald
Community//

I Am Realistic – I Expect Miracles

by Lisa McDonald
Wonder//

Father Figures

by Lisa McDonald
Community//

Creating Everyday Magic

by Maria Venardis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.