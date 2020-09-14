Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“Don’t be too hard on yourself; looks can be deceiving” With Chef Vicky Colas & Chef Jason Fullilove

Don’t be too hard on yourself — everyone running a business is dealing with the same stress. That large business down the block that you’re envious of could be mismanaged and bleeding money every day. A busy business is not necessarily a profitable one, looks can be deceiving. As part of our series about the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Don’t be too hard on yourself — everyone running a business is dealing with the same stress. That large business down the block that you’re envious of could be mismanaged and bleeding money every day. A busy business is not necessarily a profitable one, looks can be deceiving.

As part of our series about the lessons from Inspirational Black Chefs & Restaurateurs I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jason Fullilove.

Chef Jason Fullilove is the chef/visionary of Barbara Jean Los Angeles and current chef-in-residence at Abernethy’s, the downtown LA dining experience that features a quarterly rotation of emerging LA chefs, where he dishes up modern soul food. At Barbara Jean Los Angeles (named for his mother), Jason focuses on globally inspired soul food with an evolving menu, made from scratch dishes with natural-nutrient rich ingredients. A passion for the culinary arts took Chef Jason Fullilove from his home in Ohio to the glitz and glamour of New York, the rhythms and spices of the Caribbean where he was Chef de Cuisine at the five-star Ritz Carlton in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; to the fresh food capital of the universe: California since 2009.

Chef Fullilove has been featured on The Food Network, The Cooking Channel, Esquires Network and CBS The Talk. He’s also been featured in magazines such as 805, EaterLA, LAist, International Business Times, LA Magazine, Angeleno Magazine, Sunset Magazine and LA Times Chef of the Moment and a full-length article “pop-ups and perseverance”, as well as making the cover of LA TIMES FOOD section 2019 for his role as executive chef of the Magic Castle.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

I got my start in the business at age 15 in Massachusetts, got my first executive chef job at age 24 at a boutique hotel in Downtown Cleveland and spent several years working in New York City when I was recruited by an international luxury hotel brand and relocated to the Virgin Islands. In 2009, I moved to California in 2009 and in 2014, I had an idea for a restaurant concept and started to develop it. It started as a pop-up and grew into a residency. I was at the point in my career where I wanted to do something that was special to me that I owned. The timing seemed to be perfect.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

Up until about 2015, I was really known as a fine dining chef. So, the restaurant concept I wanted to develop was taking American Soul Food and approach it with a fine dining mentality. I wanted to take traditional soul food and comfort food dishes and use fresh, seasonal, farm-to-table, handcrafted ingredients to build the menu. No one had really done that before, and I saw a space in the market that I could occupy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The man who has no imagination has no wings” — Muhamad Ali

I believe imagination and creativity in all situations in life will take you to where you want to be. Elon Musk imagined Tesla before he created it.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

Owning your own business is never easy. You have to do everything from marketing the business, developing the business, keep the lights on, pay the rent, buying the supplies, engage with customers, paying your staff. To overcome these obstacles, you have to keep a level head, trust yourself and do the work necessary to get the job done.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

The dish has to be familiar in some way with new twists and refining. There has to be layers and textures to the dish, and it has to be fun to eat.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

Anything my girlfriend cooks.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

I’ve been working on building a large library of online cooking videos and tutorials during quarantine. The response has been amazing, and I plan on continuing this and growing it into some sort of online show.

What advice would you give to other chefs or restaurateurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

You have to take care of yourself. Get a hobby that will challenge you physically and mentally. I do martial arts and strength and conditioning training in my free time. Also travel as much as you can see new things meet new people.

Do you have any advice for “up and coming” young chefs who are in need of guidance to become successful in the culinary world?

Figure out what you want to do and put all your energy into it. Work with people who have done what you want to accomplish and learn from them.

COVID-19 has been a trying time for all of us. How are you growing your business during COVID-19?

All the restaurants I was involved in have closed. I’ve been focusing on partnering with brands to create online content as well as focusing on building the catering aspect of the business. I’ve also done several online cooking classes for various groups. In times like these, we have to be creative and resilient.

What advice do you have for any chefs who are trying to stay relevant during this time?

Focus on your social media. It’s free and can help you stay connected with your followers and fans. It will also help you develop new business opportunities and partnerships post-COVID.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

1: Before you start off on your own business you have to work and learn from the best in the business.

2: No business opens and is successful from day 1 — the grind takes time.

3: You will go farther faster if your product is superior.

4: The team you build, and your ability to lead and inspire them will make or break you.

5: Don’t be too hard on yourself — everyone running a business is dealing with the same stress. That large business down the block that you’re envious of could be mismanaged and bleeding money every day. A busy business is not necessarily a profitable one, looks can be deceiving.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

Diver Scallops | Pork Belly | Cauliflower Succotash | Smoked Carrot Puree | Calabrian Chili Hot Sauce

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to see more African American Restaurateurs, Hoteliers, Sommeliers, Financial Backers, Investment Firms, Tech Companies and Chefs work together and build larger stronger & more cutting-edge Hospitality companies.

How can our readers further follow you online?

My instagram Page is: @ChefFullilove my website is www.JasonFullilove.com

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!

Chef Vicky Colas, CHEF | NUTRITIONIST | ENTREPRENEUR | CONSULTANT at chefvicky.com

Chef Vicky is an award-winning chef in the Caribbean food arena. In 2012, Chef Vicky was awarded a silver medal for Caribbean Chef of The Year at the Taste of the Islands completion hosted by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. She was called to represent her country and be a part of the Culinary Team Haiti as a Culinary Chef Ambassador competing with 10 other Caribbean nations. The team was also awarded a silver medal for the Caribbean Team of the Year and received an Award for “Best Team for Taste of the Islands”. A published nutrition researcher, her study was selected in 2013 in the International Journal of Child Nutrition. Her recipe and interview have been featured in Essence Magazine online, Island Origin, and most recently the cookbook Toques in Black: A Celebration of 101 Black Chefs in America. In 2019, she was nominated in the “40 under 40” class of Legacy Magazine as one of South Florida’s “Black Leaders of Today and Tomorrow”.

Most recently, Chef Vicky was selected as one of twenty women candidates awarded for the 2019 James Beard Foundation Women Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) fellowship and is also part of a selective group of talented Chefs in the James Beard Foundation local food advocacy training programs. She is a wife, a proud mother of 3 boys, a business, and a food influencer in her community. Chef Vicky has been featured in her town local news stations such as WSVN CH 7, Deco Drive, WPLG Local 10 News, 6 on the mix CH 6 and Good Morning Miramar.
Vicky is also is a subject matter expert in the Hospitality, Culinary Arts, Restaurant Management, and Public Health (Dietetics and Nutrition) arena. She is a graduate of Florida International University (FIU) and Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Finding something that has that “cravability.” With Chef Vicky Colas, Michael & Kwini Reed

by Chef Vicky Colas
Community//

Chef Max Hardy: “Know yourself”

by Chef Vicky Colas
Community//

Tomo Takahashi: Kaizen, We can always strive for more. Success is something to strive for, but the target should continuously be moving or pushing you further

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.