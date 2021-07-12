Don’t Be Resistant to Change: Allow AIs to Transform Your Business

AI, which is primarily known as Artificial Intelligence, is a gain in today’s workforces.

Artificial Intelligence can manage repetitive and mundane tasks across companies, freeing up individuals in IT, marketing, HR, and other creative exercises that help resolve complex issues and focus more on achieving desirable work done.

In general, AI lets the newest knowledge employees focus on their work’s most attractive factor while creating their organizations more effective and productive.

Below are the 21 examples of Artificial Intelligence powered software and tools you can learn to help your workplace succeed.

How Artificial Intelligence is changing the process of employee hiring

Filling an open position in a company is sometimes expensive, frustrating, and time-consuming.

There are many areas where Artificial Intelligence is creating a significant impact. Hiring managers, HR departments, and recruiters are taking full advantage of various types of AI-powered tools to upgrade hiring for each person involved.

Textio. It uses Artificial Intelligence to help hiring managers and recruiters make captivating job descriptions. It collects data from the organization’s previous job postings. It allows suggestions or changes to formatting, content, and wording to create more interest and applications from people looking for jobs.

Montage. It uses Artificial Intelligence to allow job-seekers to schedule their respective interviews with the important people involved. It will enable hiring managers and recruiters to focus on the essential jobs and let the candidates find a time that works well. They can also reschedule their interviews if asked.

Koru and Stella. It uses Artificial Intelligence to make a better task for matching candidates to their right job opportunity. It uses tools or software to trace the right qualities, experiences, and credentials that both employees and employers are finding. Then they utilize the data to suggest ultimate matches.

Palatine Analytics. The AI-powered software provides recruiters and managers the tools to help them select a better worker for promotion, learn inclusion problems, and measure employee performance.

How Artificial Intelligence is removing repetitive task performance

There are several jobs that some workers spend lots of time on but give out little value.

For instance, a meeting is scheduled to get people on an important decision before taking any action for the company. But, to proceed with the forum, you need five individuals to join you. It’s easier to find an open slot on the worker’s calendar or spend time sending them emails. But, those actions might not be the most rewarding purpose of your time in a particular company.

Software tools like X.ai provide workers AI-powered assistance that can do administrative jobs like scheduling meetings, rescheduling, and canceling them.

Transcribing, recording, and distributing notes for the meeting is another best but practical use of time to send invites to workers. Zoom has an AISense-available feature that transcribes and publishes meetings automatically and becomes a searchable text.

How Artificial Intelligence is changing support and internal communications

People on each team that give workers support have several obligations, too. The IT teams sustain the organization’s system and keep all data safe and secure. The Office Managers mostly conduct many significant events like company anniversaries and holiday parties. On the other hand, the HR teams look to create efficient people who can help build an organization that individuals love working for.

These works are essential but are often difficult for each team to focus mainly on their primary purpose because they also get busy answering questions that routinely happen. Artificial Intelligence service software like atSpoke lets worker support teams establish balance commitments and other vital obligations by decreasing interruptions from repetitive requests and rote.

Workers can atSpoke and deal with things they need over email, web, SMS, and Slack. They also have a friendly AI feature that can give prompt answers automatically.

If it doesn’t know the answer to the questions from employees, atSpoke will provide a request to a specific team in the company. As the support worker tries to resolve and answer the requests, atSpoke learns and becomes more valuable.

Artificial Intelligence is changing the communication setup in a workplace by letting workers speak other languages into words that everyone in a real-time conversation can easily understand.

How Artificial Intelligence is modifying customer service, sales, and marketing

AI-powered chatbots are helpful as external support. The same thing with the internal support system like atSpoke, the chatbots learn from customer service representatives, salespeople, and real marketers. They can provide answers to queries as a knowledgeable individual.

For instance, the chatbot of Kayak for their messenger becomes helpful when a customer tries to plan their trips or vacation. It can book hotels, cars, flights, highlight tourist spots, and even answer customer questions like “Where can I go for $200?”

The GrowthBot mines public data of a company to give prompt answers to all other marketing or business-related questions. For instance, if you want to learn which of your website posts or content are the most famous, you can ask GrowthBot and attain accurate answers without the need to scan on your Google Analytics data. If you want to look for certain clients in your CRM, GrowthBot can also provide the exact list of what you need.

How Artificial Intelligence is enhancing training and onboarding

Artificial Intelligence coaching software initially learns by discovering how various workers perform their jobs. These software and tools can walk through workers on how to complete their job or even train them on the effective ways to achieve their tasks on time.

Chorus, for example, is the best tool in this technology. It examines activities like sales calls in real-time, providing helpful ideas for sales representatives in managing meetings and utilizing the most effective way to give a message. It can also record the sales calls and the statistic compilation for every sales representative, giving them tools that can help them perform more calls and close deals.

Cogito is another example. It’s a tool that can combine behavioral science with AI to support customer service workers by providing excellent phone systems. It can monitor incoming and outgoing calls through voice signals, giving real-time recommendations to customer service reps on enhancing their communication.

How Artificial Intelligence changing analytics and business data

It isn’t easy to manage a business in a competitive market today without having all the critical data you need. But, even if you have tons of data, it can’t help you without ways to change it into more valuable insights. It’s the reason why some companies hire a data expert or scientist who can help them out in this task. It just happens that this position is hard to fill.

Artificial Intelligence is helpful to many companies by using their important data even without the help of a data scientist.

For example, Domo can centralize all organization’s important data on the system. It combines data from several locations to become available to everybody in a searchable and central source. Artificial Intelligence abilities let Domo’s clients know important patterns and changes in the data and analyze the critical business factors.

Another example is the ThoughtSpot which scans the source data and gets the vital information just like any data expert performs. Users can segment data in just a few clicks, isolate trends, create detailed reports, and uncover anomalies.

How Artificial Intelligence is transforming security and fighting fraud

Have you experienced taking an important call from a bank to tell you that someone has used your card without your knowledge? It means that your bank has utilized an important artificial intelligence form to know the fraud transaction happened and decline it as soon as possible.

Employing the same technology method to a workforce will help identify the safety risks and keep employees, company data, and customers secure. AI software can automatically address and detect the threats from the thousands of signals that individuals would never perceive.

Below are some of the examples:

Darktrace enhances its capability to deal with cybersecurity threats like a human immune system deals with many illnesses and viruses.

Exabeam uses Artificial Intelligence to know the potential threats and alert the security team.

SparkCognition’s DeepArmor uses Artificial Intelligence to avoid the attacks of malware.

How Artificial Intelligence is enabling the innovation and problem solving

Artificial Intelligence is not only transforming the work environment for office employees. All sorts of occupations and industries can also benefit from it. One of the best examples is the use of IBM’s Watson.

For example, in the field of education, Watson becomes helpful to teachers by identifying the preferences of each student and the learning styles applicable to their teaching. It helps build customized learning programs.

In the healthcare industry, Watson provides tools for oncologists to utilize while treating their patients with cancer. The devices can process reams of data about cancer care from various systems and supply healthcare professionals with customized treatment recommendations and plans for every patient.

How Artificial Intelligence is improving productivity

While Artificial Intelligence is changing the workforce in various ways in different industries, it’s primarily affecting the business’s productivity. Even if you don’t scroll the calendars to find incoming meetings, spend a day answering questions all over again, or create reports to find important information, you can still be productive.

Employees are free from the mindless and redundant tasks and provide more time to perform jobs that matter. It helps them solve issues and show their creativity even more.

Other tools utilize Artificial Intelligence to boost and track productivity. For instance, Deloitte LaborWise gives organization managers and leaders a complete analytic report of their productivity that helps the company learn business areas where it needs additional staff, impediments that slow workers down, and labor costs.

What Artificial Intelligence means to future businesses

Research from Deloitte regarding their future work states that while jobs are being automated, the essentially human factor of the workforce is becoming valuable and essential.

Generally, the automation system will free many employees and companies to develop empathy and focus on employee engagement, workplace culture, and customer experience.

The final process is that Artificial Intelligence is changing the workplace by making it more human.