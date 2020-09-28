“Don’t be pushy.” With Jilea Hemmings & Erin Jensen

Don’t be pushy — In the beauty realm it’s easy to try to push product on people, but this comes off as so disingenuous that it contributes to the idea that people need to change their appearance instead of letting people choose for themselves. It’s okay to be honest with your customer and to serve as a sounding board with ideas. You don’t want to, however, pressure your client into something they don’t need. You’ll form better relationships if you’re truthful and responsive to their needs.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Erin Jensen, PA-C and founder of The Treatment Skin Boutique. She is a leading expert in aesthetic medicine and is making a name for herself destigmatizing the world of injectables with making natural looking results a priority. She travels the country speaking and training for the likes of the Allergan Medical Institute and Galderma. After more than a decade practicing aesthetic medicine, Jensen founded The Treatment Skin Boutique in 2018. Following its wild success, Jensen opened a second location just a year later and will be opening a third location next year. In managing this fast growth and expansion, Jensen has also been meticulous in setting standards and protocols and personally training all injectors to ensure every client receives the best, most consistent treatment no matter which location they visit. To date, Erin Jensen has serviced over 50,000 patients, with 35,000 being injectable services.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up I had a lot of moles that needed to be checked out. After frequent visits to the dermatologist and having several pre-cancerous moles removed, I became really interested in that field of work. I love it because I’m never bored. Every client has different concerns with their skin, and no patients are alike. That makes every day very exciting. After more than 11 years of working with skin hands-on, I still love working in aesthetics.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Overall, the most interesting part of my career so far has been the steady influence of social media. Success did not happen overnight, but it steady built overtime with word of mouth, referrals and, most especially, a dedicated and growing social media following. Social media has been so giving to my business and overall brand, which I never thought when I started working in this field ten years ago. It’s also amazing to connect with our followers and offer additional value through added tips and advice.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The real “tipping point” was actually opening day of my first location in Claremont, California. We opened in January, which is typically a slower month for this type of business, but with the help of former patients, social media and word of mouth fully booked from day one and our online shop fully sold out in less than 24 hours. After such a great opening day, I had a sense that this was going to be a success thanks to the tremendous response. Just a few month later in April, we already planned to open a second location in Newport Beach, and then our extension facial bar attached to our first location in Claremont, CA. One of the biggest things I learned was just how scrappy and quick on your feet you have to be when you’re starting out. As the founder, you need to master all aspects. Then once you are successful and have a steady flow of business, you can start to hire out and expand your team.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, Linda Rank, a fellow med spa owner in Orange County, actually has become a close mentor and confidant. When I was wrestling with the idea of starting my own aesthetics boutique, I actually reached out to her via Instagram. We met up and have continued our friendship for years. In an industry that can be pretty competitive, it was so refreshing to find a fellow female entrepreneur that was willing to take the time to help and guide me in the right direction.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

I try to instill an artistic approach when it comes to skincare and more specifically Botox and injectables. Placing needles in your face didn’t use to be something considered part of one’s regular beauty routine, but in recent years that’s been changing to be more common. In my extensive training as an aesthetic injector, injectables are often given in a uniform, fixed approach from client to client, whereas it should be a more unique, customizable approach. Everyone’s face is different. While you can do a lot with injectables, they still need to work with the proportions of your features, and you have to avoid over enhancing them. We are in this shift toward “natural beauty,” which I’m delighted to see. Since opening The Treatment Skin Boutique, I have always strived to use injectables as a way to enhance natural beauty. Part of that is having an honest and open conversation with patients about what will look the best. Less is more when it comes to injectables, and I’ve become comfortable with saying “no” to patients who may be requesting too much.

As far as product innovation goes, I’m a big fan of the Cosmelan peel. We’ve seen an increase of peels since the beginning of the pandemic since people are staying close to home and we are able to virtually evaluate patients to determine if the treatment is right for them. With our telehealth appointments, we’ve been able to prescribe this peel to our patients, walk them step-by-step through a home application and then do a Zoom follow up to check in.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The stigma around injectables is being broken down, particularly by the younger generation. They have a mind-set that in many ways is really admirable: “It’s my body. It’s my choice. It’s my money.” People are now more encouraged to take control of how they look and feel confident. This influx of younger patients opting for preventative treatments sooner rather than later. Younger people are starting to get treatments younger, which will immensely help with their skin, muscles and volume loss. The earlier you start Botox, the better since it is best used as a preventative measure to avoid getting fine lines and wrinkles. One area with a major opportunity for growth is diversity in the beauty industry. We’re starting to see social media becoming more diverse and it’s inspiring people to have head-on conversations about the need for diversity. Consumers want brands in which they see themselves represented and that have products that work for a multitude of ethnicities.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The beauty industry is guilty of bringing out people’s insecurities that aren’t really there. It can make people think they need to change certain features about themselves, especially the younger generation. This is a cause for concern since they aren’t able to separate their self-esteem from that. Especially as a mom myself of a young girl, that’s the most worrisome. Online presence for beauty brands help drive the market. Social media has added benefits and complexity in equal measure, with users sharing their experiences, reviews and advice about products with thousands of others at the click of a button. This can be great for exposure if the review is positive, but if not, product sales can really suffer. Since not all products are right for everyone, and any product has to be used the right way for that person’s skin, this can be misleading at times. Unrealistic expectations are definitely a cause for concern, especially in this industry. It’s very important for the industry to have responsibility when dealing with clients that could be impressionable. My belief is that we are here to make people happy. If you have an imperfection that bothers you that can be fixed, why live with it? The line is drawn when someone comes to us with such high and unrealistic expectation that nothing we do will make them happy.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful?”

First and foremost, the beauty industry does not make you feel more beautiful. It may be cliché, but beauty starts from within and things like Botox and fillers will not fill any void you may have about how you look. I’ve found that getting up in the morning and instilling some type of routine for self-care helps with starting that baseline to feel good about yourself. Taking time for yourself and showing your body love is one of my favorite ways to feel confident, thus beautiful. The pandemic truly rocked everyone’s routine. That being said, even while staying at home, it’s important to keep some type of self-care in place! It can be as easy as washing your hair, implementing a skincare regimen and changing out of your pajamas.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Don’t be pushy — In the beauty realm it’s easy to try to push product on people, but this comes off as so disingenuous that it contributes to the idea that people need to change their appearance instead of letting people choose for themselves. It’s okay to be honest with your customer and to serve as a sounding board with ideas. You don’t want to, however, pressure your client into something they don’t need. You’ll form better relationships if you’re truthful and responsive to their needs. Find your niche — With so many different areas of specialty in the beauty industry, it’s important to find your passion and grow from there. If you’re too broad it can lead your business to get lost in the clutter. When I started The Treatment Skin Boutique, my main focus was natural looking injectables. I’ve trained my employees to follow that and created a whole business around it. Now current and prospective patients associate me with being an expert in natural looking injectables. Pivot when needed — With things changing in this industry all the time (not to mention the pandemic), you need to learn how to pivot and roll with the punches. It’s not all glamourous — A big misconception about the beauty industry is that it’s all glamourous and fun playing with skincare products all day. It’s a lot of hard work to run a business, read up on trends and be a source of expertise for your patients. Ask for help — If you don’t have a business background, you need to find someone who does and bring them onto your team. You can’t do everything and mistakes can cost you a lot when you’re starting out. It’s very easy to overspend and quickly overextend yourself. Focus on what you can provide and then outsource when appropriate.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There is great power in going out of your way to do something nice for someone else. It could take as little as five minutes to make the world a better place.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes actually came from a poster in my third-grade art teacher’s room. “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. ’Til your good is better and your better is best,” from St. Jerome. This quote reminds me to always strive to do better. There’s always room to do better, especially as a business owner.

