Don’t be Comfort-Zoned

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post-consumption.

This week’s content is here.

If there was only one book I could read for the rest of my life it would easily be, The Untethered Soul.

I recently felt discomfort arise in my chest as I was deciding between two decisions. My mind started chatting a bit too much so I opened the book and it landed on the perfect page.

It read…

“Eventually, you will realize that it cannot hurt you to go beyond your psychological limits. If you are willing to stand at the edge and keep walking, you will go beyond.



Would you like to feel no edges? Imagine a comfort zone that is so expanded that it can easily fit into the entire day no matter what happens.” (Michael Singer,125)

We all have different comfort zones that we’ve created in different areas of our lives. For some, it’s work, for some it’s relationships, for others it’s finances.

Anytime we feel ourselves start creeping out of our comfort zone, we tend to pull back and run to what feels safe. But running back is exactly what leaves us feeling incomplete and dissatisfied in our lives.



When you feel your chest close and your mind starts chatting do this simple habit:

Put one hand on your chest and one hand on your stomach Breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth & say “I got this!!” Do anything to get your energy HIGH (dance, take an ice bath, watch a funny video) Make the decision that will bring the most growth

YOU can push past your limits in any area of your life.



Everything is interconnected. That’s why in OM we focus on all areas of your life. Typically when you uplevel one area (aligning your energy, physical health, relationships…) that will elevate other areas (career, finances, public speaking).



This is shown by one of our OM members here. By aligning her energy she grew her business 20% in the first 3 months of OM.



Cheering for your success,

Gabi