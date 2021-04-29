Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Don’t be a slave for you mind…

You either control your mind or it controls you...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We can control our hunger, our angry, our sleep.. but one thing won’t come under control that much easy is controlling our thoughts. Controlling our mind, its quite difficult. We need more practice to control it. Once we practice to control our mind & thoughts anything will be possible to you. When we listen to our mind, we’ll do overthinking, its very dangerous. Better leave things let it go. Don’t take anything to your brain. Keep engage yourself in works show up.

Don’t dwell up on anything. You are the boss for your body & mind. Make them to listen to you, don’t let them to order you.

When you control your thoughts and emotions, you control everything

– Marshall Sylver

Control your emotions, don’t let them control you

If you learn self control you’ll master anything…

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Your desire to control life is controlling you

    by Isabelle Griffith
    Photo/model @elviradubinina
    Community//

    Is Anxiety Controlling Your Life?

    by Fraser Collins
    Photo Credit Aditya Saxena via Unsplash
    Community//

    Take Back Your Day with this Simple Morning Practice

    by Stephanie Chee Barea

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.