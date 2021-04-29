Don’t be a slave for you mind…

We can control our hunger, our angry, our sleep.. but one thing won’t come under control that much easy is controlling our thoughts. Controlling our mind, its quite difficult. We need more practice to control it. Once we practice to control our mind & thoughts anything will be possible to you. When we listen to our mind, we’ll do overthinking, its very dangerous. Better leave things let it go. Don’t take anything to your brain. Keep engage yourself in works show up.

Don’t dwell up on anything. You are the boss for your body & mind. Make them to listen to you, don’t let them to order you.

When you control your thoughts and emotions, you control everything – Marshall Sylver

Control your emotions, don’t let them control you