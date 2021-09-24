Don’t Ask Why

So many of my weight loss clients want to figure out why. Why aren’t they doing what they know they need to do in order to reach their goals?

Intellectually we know what we need to do.

Increase exercise

Decrease processed food

Increase vegetables

Decrease sugar

To name a few….

Why do I keep sabotaging myself? Maybe you just don’t want it bad enough you think.

I disagree!

It’s not that we don’t want it. Trust me. When I was 198 pounds with high blood pressure and high cholesterol I wanted to lose weight. I knew I should be exercising more and eating less Ben & Jerry’s. But until I hired a coach who helped me focus on building new healthy habits I didn’t reach my goal of 135.

I spent years reading books, researching articles online, and even joined weight watchers trying to figure out why I wasn’t doing the “right” things. I processed all my excuses with anyone who would listen. I had a long list. Maybe you do too?

I am too busy at work to exercise.

I deserve that ice cream because I had a bad day.

I have kids, carpools, basketball.

I hate to cook.

I could go on…..

But here’s the thing. If you want to reach your health and fitness goals you have to focus on the present moment and the future you. When you change the questions you ask yourself you can move the needle.

How can I fit in a twenty-minute workout a few times a week?

How can I add more vegetables to my diet?

What can I delegate?

What can I do to get support to reach my goal?

As James Clear talks about beautifully in his book ATOMIC HABITS, tiny changes build remarkable results.

Start asking yourself empowering questions that ignite changes in your daily habits.

That is how you will reach your desired outcome!

There’s no time like the present to take one tiny step toward your goal.