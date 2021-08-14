Donna Van Eekeren of Springboard Arts: “Be ready to embrace this fact and learn how to problem-solve to course-correct mistakes made along the way”

You’re going to get some things wrong. Be ready to embrace this fact and learn how to problem-solve to course-correct mistakes made along the way. It’s all a part of the process!

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Donna Van Eekeren.

Donna Van Eekeren, retired Executive Chairman of Land O’Frost, opened Springboard Arts in Chicago’s Wicker Park in 2020. Her love of — and longstanding involvement with — the arts, puts her at the helm of this venture in a way that promises education, inclusivity, and creativity in a new way. Donna is also involved with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, WTTW Chicago and Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory.

I grew up on the Southside of Chicago in a newly developed area outside of Roseland called Colonial Village in the 1950’s. My fondest memories are of the freedom we all felt to try new things — we set up lemonade stands in front of our house, I rode the bus to grandma’s house alone, and played outside for hours with my friends without a care in the world. I loved to try new things — even if they weren’t within the expectations of a girl’s role. At 14 I began my entrepreneurial journey by ordering greeting cards and selling them in the neighborhood, in addition to my various babysitting roles. I always wanted to work, even before it was my time. I tried to get a job at local store but was told by the grocer and dime store manager that I was too young to work in their businesses. Finally, at 16 I got a job behind the soda fountain in Walgreens. (Yes, Walgreens had soda fountains in those days!). It was one of the few part-time jobs that paid the minimum wage and gave me the opportunity to earn tips if I served the customers well. I then married my first husband at age 21 and together we had four children. I lost my first husband to cancer in 2001. Fortunately, I had been working in our family business, Land O’Frost (which produces and sells lunchmeat into all of the major grocery stores in the country), for ten years before he died, and I assumed the leadership of that company. It was an honor to be trusted by our family and employees that I would do what was best for them as well as our customers, and to show my children I could take care of them and maintain our household. I remarried in 2009 and retired from Land O’Frost in 2019.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The quote I heard frequently from my parents was “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” My family prided themselves on doing what was honorable and kind. I believe that when you’re running a business or in any leadership position, fairness and giving credit where credit is due brings out the best in people and makes the organization more viable.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The first is I’m a risk taker, with the caveat that I can determine when a goal is worth the risk. For example, I started Springboard Arts at my age with no background in the business. It fulfilled a long-held dream that I wanted to give unrepresented artists the opportunity to sell their work so they could continue to create their art.

Second, I believe that it’s critical to be trustworthy in all phases of life. I’ve been in situations where someone was encouraging me to take a shortcut in business or in my personal life that would be profitable but not honorable and I always refused to follow that path.

Third, I am fortunate that I am ambitious and love new challenges. When I retired from Land O’Frost, I jumped right into starting Springboard Arts, ready for the next challenge ahead of me.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

As mentioned above, prior to my husband’s passing in 2001, I was secretary/treasurer of Land O’Frost, Inc. and president and CEO from 2001 until my retirement in 2019. During my tenure there, our customer base increased; we introduced new product lines and built a new plant to support the growth.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

Opening an art gallery was certainly a shift from running Land O’ Frost. Art and lunch meat have very little in common except for package design and advertising messaging. However, even though it was entirely different industry, the principles are the same in running any business. I think that’s the beauty of a ‘second chapter.’ The same skills that made you successful in your first chapter will be useful in starting your new path. And, if you’re following your passion, the second chapter can be even more rewarding. With Springboard Arts, I followed the path I had always taken — learn the business and find the most competent people to help me run it.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

After retiring, I realized I prefer to be busy and productive. While I have plenty of hobbies and things to do to pass the time — including painting, writing, playing bridge with my life-long girlfriends, traveling and volunteering for many Chicago arts institutions — I have the energy to do so much more. I enjoy the challenge of starting a new business and creating new opportunities for others.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

It ultimately wasn’t about a new skillset, it was about rethinking how I put those skills to work. This time it was marrying the skillset of an entrepreneur with the mindset of an art collector. I’m still learning, but it’s been a very rewarding journey.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

The art market is a really tough one to get into — especially in the midst of a global pandemic. Although our first year presented challenges we never could have expected, we are a team of entrepreneurs who have been able to pivot and address challenges. Our city is opening back up, and we have a beautiful space that we’re excited to start hosting more events in and taking advantage of additional opportunities to promote our artists. We are also fortunate to provide an eCommerce option to clients who are not yet comfortable coming in person, or who may be located in other parts of the country.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My first husband, Paul, who I mentioned passed away in 2001, was a natural entrepreneur, as is his sister Marie. Each had their own area of expertise, but neither feared the risk that accompanied new businesses. They were wonderful mentors to me. My husband and I discussed the business every night when he came home. When he brought me into Land O’Frost as Secretary/Treasurer, I was ready for the challenge. My sister-in-law, Marie, is a master at finding sites for and building shopping centers and industrial parks. She would take me with her when she drove around looking at sites. She explained the opportunities they offered, and it was fascinating to see the wheels turn as she considered these locations and their potential. As a woman, it was powerful to see another woman making her own way in a space that was normally not welcoming to us.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Since the beginning of Springboard Arts, we’d been trying to court interior designers. We knew designers would be our lifeline to art buyers around the city. Recently, one of my team members reached out to a friend who knew Ari Smjekal. He’s on the HGTV show ‘Windy City Rehab.’ On that show he is well known as a carpenter, but he also creates art in his free time. He was starting to sell his work, and we brought him on board at the gallery. Working with our PR team, we put together a party for interior designers to come in and see the gallery making Ari the featured guest. The response was fantastic. Ari’s work is stunning, and his ‘local celebrity’ status was just the catalyst we needed to get those interior designers in our space, not just to see Ari’s work, but also to see the work of the other artists we are proud to represent.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?



I was lucky to have a family who supported me. My mother and father were a true partnership, and they made us feel loved and made our home feel safe and welcoming. I spent hours with my grandparents and aunt who told me the stories of our family. Being surrounded with that kind of love helped to build my confidence. I knew that if I worked hard enough and was willing to ask for help from people who were more knowledgeable than me, I could accomplish any goal that was important to me.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?



I was working with an art consultant to put art in the new headquarters building at Land O’Frost in Munster, IN. When I retired and chose this venture, I hired her to help me select our first round of artists and scout out locations. Now I’ve got a team I trust to help run the business now that it’s off the ground.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?



I think it really comes down to hiring the right people and trusting your instincts. The interior of the space needed to be designed in a way that was both pleasing and functional. I hired an architect/designer to create a plan for the space. She not only created a great design but added many multifunctional aspects to the rehabbed space.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are the things you wish someone told you before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

First, be ready to pivot. I wish someone told me there would be a global pandemic in the year I decided to open my gallery! There’s no crystal ball, but it’s important to be ready to adapt for whatever life may throw your way.

Second, learn as much as you can about the industry you’re entering in your second act. As much as I could apply the knowledge and experience I gained from my years of running Land O’ Frost, at the end of the day, the demand for food is always going to be higher than the demand for art. Art is considered a luxury purchase so we need to sell it on more of an emotional basis than one would an essential product like deli meat. But, while deli meat feeds the body, art feeds the soul. Without art in our lives, we wouldn’t be able to see perspectives outside of our own or understand other times in history.

Third, get advice from experts, but trust your instincts as well. While I value the opinion of experts, sometimes you have to rely on your intuition when making decisions for your passion project.

Fourth, you’re going to get some things wrong. Be ready to embrace this fact and learn how to problem-solve to course-correct mistakes made along the way. It’s all a part of the process!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It might be interesting to ask that of someone who is currently finding walls they cannot climb because of limitations forced on them by society. I fought for women’s rights many years ago. While I know there is still work to be done, I’ve been lucky to be surrounded by people who don’t think of being a woman as a disadvantage.

