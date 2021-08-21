Donna Prosser of The Patient Safety Movement Foundation: “Adopt a continuous improvement mindset”

Adopt a continuous improvement mindset. There is a lot to fix in our healthcare system, and we can’t do it overnight. We also can’t delegate improvement to the quality department or risk management; everyone needs to be involved for change to be successful. One characteristic of high reliability organizations is that they have a preoccupation with failure. They are constantly looking for what might go wrong and then taking steps to improve before an error occurs. Luckily, most healthcare professionals have already been trained in the scientific method, so they are already experts at problem solving. Healthcare organizations need to determine creative ways to involve the frontline in identifying opportunities for improvement and getting their input on designing solutions without adding to their daily care burden.

Dr. Donna Prosser has been in the healthcare industry for more than 30 years and is currently the Chief Clinical Officer at the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. She spent the first fifteen years of her career at the bedside and transitioned into administration after a personal experience helped her to understand just how fragmented and unsafe patient care can be. This experience ignited a passion to improve healthcare quality and safety in her that continues to burn to this day.

Prior to joining the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, Dr. Prosser worked as a healthcare consultant, helping organizations across the United States to improve quality and safety, increase patient engagement, and reduce clinician burnout. Before beginning her consulting career, she was responsible for clinical practice improvement across Martin Health System, while also functioning as Site Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer for the system’s largest hospital. She previously held administrative, education, and clinical roles at both Carteret Health Care and the Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Prosser received a Doctorate in Nursing Practice at the University of Central Florida, a Master of Science in Nursing at Duke University, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at George Mason University. She is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, and is board certified as a Nurse Executive by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and as a Patient Advocate by the Patient Advocate Certification Board.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

Yes, and thank you so much for inviting me! I am the chief clinical officer at the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF), a global non-profit with a vision of eliminating preventable harm and death in healthcare by 2030. I started my career 31 years ago as a bedside nurse, and I was very proud to be part of what I thought was a fantastic healthcare system. But, like so many of my peers, my opinion was based upon my own practice. I wasn’t aware how the system affects patient care just as much as the skills and expertise of the individuals providing the care until my husband, John, was diagnosed with lymphoma and received a bone marrow transplant in 1997. I considered myself lucky, though, because I had the knowledge and the experience to help him safely navigate his very complex care.

In 2001, he died from his disease process, not from medical harm, but only because I prevented several errors from occurring. Losing John when our children were only five and seven years old was devastating, but it left me with a burning passion to improve the entire system of care by engaging patients and families as equal partners on the team. It just so happened that this experience coincided with the release of the 1999 IOM report, To Err is Human, which ushered in a new national focus on improving care quality and safety. I left the bedside and transitioned into administration in 2002 and was very fortunate that my leadership career grew right alongside the movement towards safer care.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

By 2015, I had been working diligently alongside many other passionate healthcare professionals to improve patient safety. At the time, I was the chief nursing officer and site administrator of a non-profit community hospital, and I also oversaw clinical practice improvement across the entire healthcare system. We were doing everything that every other healthcare system was trying to do: embrace a culture of safety, measure and improve publicly reported data, refine our readiness for unannounced regulatory surveys, focus on the patient experience, recruit and retain qualified staff and grow our profitable service lines to help pay for the critical community services that were not as profitable. I had an entire wall of charts, graphs and lean project plans to prove how successful our efforts were. But then my second husband was admitted to my hospital and was critically ill for several weeks. Suddenly, I found myself on the other side of the bed again, experiencing the same disjointed and fragmented care that I had seen nearly 20 years prior.

My system was full of well-meaning people who worked really hard to do the right thing for our community, but our improvement work was happening in silos. Out of necessity, we were focused on improving the many metrics that we were required to measure, and we didn’t see how all those data points were really patient experiences. We didn’t understand that our improvement efforts must also be collectively coordinated across the care continuum. This was an eye-opening experience for me, and one that truly changed my view of how we do improvement work in healthcare.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One day, when I was a young nurse manager, we were having a particularly bad day. One patient was coding, another was being airlifted out to another hospital, several needed to be prepped for the operating room and the emergency room had several patients who needed beds immediately because their waiting room was full. It was definitely not an “office” day for me, and I was on the floor doing my best to help my team. During this chaos, the patient safety officer sought me out to inform me that my unit had been chosen to simulate our fire drill response, and I needed to stop what I was doing to walk through the process with my team and complete a form for him. My irritation was quite perceptible as I told him that we were too busy to participate in this. He looked at me incredulously and said, “But this is about patient safety!” to which I responded, “Yes, and we don’t have time for patient safety right now!” Then I stormed down the hall to attend to the many crises we had going on.

It was a poor example to set for my team, but it was before we went on our “safety journey” and understood that “patient safety” was not a department or a person, but rather a state of mind. In hindsight, it was pretty funny that the person almost everyone in the organization saw as one of the most passionate about improving patient care would discount safety processes in this way. Yes, he could have waited for a better time to simulate a fire drill, but my response could also have been much more focused on global safety issues than my own unit’s at that moment. A few years later, the patient safety officer and I began to use this story as an example for new staff during hospital orientation, and over time the story became funnier and funnier!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

John F. Kennedy said, “Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly.” In healthcare, when we fail miserably, people can die, so it’s not usually something we strive to do. We appropriately look to the evidence to guide improvement work, but sometimes, the evidence just doesn’t exist. That’s when we have to be brave and be willing to be the first to do something differently and establish the evidence for others. This thought process has guided me throughout my career: I start with a scientific mindset and seek out all the evidence I can find and ensure that it’s valid before I adopt it. But when it becomes clear that there is no best practice to follow, I quickly adapt to my creative side and encourage everyone to “think outside of the box.” Strange and bold ideas are what change the world, and we have to be willing to fail sometimes to improve safety in the long run.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Right now, the most exciting project I am working on is getting healthcare organizations across the world to make a commitment to achieving ZERO harm and death by 2030. I believe that zero is possible, as long as healthcare becomes as highly reliable as other high-risk industries, like aviation and nuclear power. At the PSMF, we provide free improvement coaching and training for any healthcare organization who makes this commitment. Everyone wants to provide safe and reliable care; they just don’t always see how their individual department or practice fits into the greater picture. I think we can save millions of lives if we can collectively work together to help hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and other organizations become highly reliable instead of just telling them they need to do better.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent healthcare provider is one who stays up to date on the latest evidence-based guidelines and follows them, and actively participates in creating organizational policies and processes that are understandable and easy to follow. They report “near misses” of patient harm so that issues can be addressed before anyone is hurt and don’t remain silent when they see errors occur. They look beyond their own practice to understand the patient’s journey and how their work fits into the larger picture of the entire experience. They meet patients where they are, seeking to understand what is important to them and actively engaging them as equal partners in their own care.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

This pandemic has taught us an important lesson: we can never have patient safety without healthcare worker safety. Lack of appropriate protective equipment, adequate staffing and clear communication of new guidelines has impacted our frontline clinicians in a way we have never seen before. It has led to severe burnout, causing many talented clinicians to leave the bedside, and created apathy among many of those who have remained. Severe moral distress has become the norm, leading to widespread depression and even suicide. It’s only going to get worse as the fall approaches and new viral strains are identified, and although healthcare systems recognize the strain this has put on their healthcare workforce, many are at a loss as to what to do about it.

This is a system issue, by which I mean the entire U.S. healthcare system, not just a hospital system. We can’t continue to behave as if what is happening in one state does not affect another. Clinicians, patients, medications, supplies and equipment move across all regions of our country and putting healthcare leaders in the position to compete for them is just adding to the problem. We need region-appropriate regulatory oversight to ensure not only patient safety, but healthcare worker safety as well.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

You are so right: our healthcare professionals have been true heroes throughout this pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk to take care of the rest of us. I think that healthcare administrators and the general public understand the burden that clinicians are under now more than ever before, and this is the first step in helping to address the burnout we were just discussing.

One of the other things we did really well was sharing knowledge readily and quickly as the clinical evidence began to unfold. We communicated better than we ever have before about the best treatments and care processes and showed that we can be nimble and change in the moment when we have to. It just takes a collective approach. At the PSMF, we were helping to disseminate the evidence as it was produced, and at the same time I was getting many calls from friends and family affected by COVID asking for my input. I was so impressed that, regardless of the location in the country, every hospital my loved ones were in were up to date with the latest standards of care. The technology we have at our disposal to share information to every corner of the world is phenomenal and gives me so much hope for the implementation of future global change in patient safety.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Be honest about the challenges we have in healthcare. It’s natural that hospitals and healthcare systems are concerned about their reputation in the community and want to be able to highlight what they are doing well. As human beings, we don’t like to admit what is not going well, and this is particularly true in healthcare. But pretending that we provide the best care possible when we clearly have room for improvement is not helping anybody. Medical harm is considered inevitable and the “cost of doing business” by some. If the airline, nuclear power or oil and gas industries took this stance, there would be a public outcry. They don’t have a choice: they can’t opt out of being highly reliable, and those of us in healthcare shouldn’t be able to do that either. It’s time we all make a commitment to achieving ZERO preventable harm and death by adopting the same high reliability principles. Require that healthcare safety data be transparent. You can’t fix what you don’t measure, and right now, we can’t really measure the problem. The current data we have about preventable harm are only estimates because healthcare systems are not required to report anything beyond the quality and safety metrics for traditional Medicare patients as determined by the government. Those who have private and employer-sponsored insurance, such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield, are not counted in these metrics. As a result, there is a tremendous amount of information missing from these datasets and they don’t provide a full picture of patient safety. Although extremely serious incidents, called “never events,” must be reported when they occur in hospitals who receive Medicare funding, they do not represent all events of harm. Organizations are often afraid to report such events or even disclose them to patients and families for fear of litigation, and so the public doesn’t really know how safe their healthcare system is. We have to start a serious national dialogue now about how we can measure and report safety events transparently, or we will never see improvement. Eliminate the “name, shame and blame” culture. The fear of transparency also cultivates a “culture of silence” throughout the organization and discourages the reporting of potential and actual errors by frontline clinicians and staff. Nobody likes to admit that they have made a mistake, and this is doubly true when they know that the mistake will be met with harsh punishment. All too often, when an error occurs, people want someone to “pay”, and we end up blaming individuals for what very often is a system error. Recently, a nurse in Tennessee was charged with reckless homicide for administering the wrong medication to a patient. Although we don’t know the specific facts of this case, she was not acting with reckless abandon with a deliberate intention to harm this patient, and there were system breakdowns that allowed the error to occur. Organizations should apply “Just Culture” principles when investigating events and be very clear whether an outcome was the result of human error, at risk behavior or reckless behavior. If we continue to shame those who make mistakes instead of addressing the root causes that allow them to happen, this culture of silence will continue to prevent us from moving forward. Involve the patient and family as equal partners in their care. We all know that patient and family-centered care is an expectation, and many organizations claim to have this model, but in reality, we clinicians don’t really like to do this. It often requires a lot of patience and can be very trying when we perceive that our knowledge is being challenged by people without the proper educational background. I once had a physician tell me “I know that patient and family-centered care is the right thing to do, but honestly, I just want to be able to tell people what to do and have them do it.” I appreciated his honesty, but our reality is that expectations are changing. Although older adults may often still just do whatever the doctor says, many baby boomers and most GenXers and millennials expect to be a part of their care decisions. After all, it is their care, not ours. That means finding out what matters to the patient rather than imposing our care goals on them. Adopt a continuous improvement mindset. There is a lot to fix in our healthcare system, and we can’t do it overnight. We also can’t delegate improvement to the quality department or risk management; everyone needs to be involved for change to be successful. One characteristic of high reliability organizations is that they have a preoccupation with failure. They are constantly looking for what might go wrong and then taking steps to improve before an error occurs. Luckily, most healthcare professionals have already been trained in the scientific method, so they are already experts at problem solving. Healthcare organizations need to determine creative ways to involve the frontline in identifying opportunities for improvement and getting their input on designing solutions without adding to their daily care burden.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

We can’t continue to expect that physicians will sacrifice their personal life for their commitment to patient care. Millennials and GenZers appropriately expect a work-life balance, and we need to design systems that can deliver that for them. We need to remove the barriers to practice that exist in many states for nurse practitioners and physician assistants, who have been shown to provide excellent care in primary care settings and utilize telemedicine much more effectively than we have in the past. The pandemic has shown us that this is possible; we just need to develop new care delivery processes and stop doing things the way we have always done them.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

We can start by making medical school more affordable. Many qualified individuals from diverse backgrounds would be more likely to consider medicine as a career if it didn’t come with a boatload of student debt. It’s critical that we address this issue, because patients from disparate groups are much more likely to seek care when they feel understood and can relate to their healthcare providers. Medical schools also need to make diversity a priority, both in admission practices and in hiring faculty.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

The care environment has become ridiculously complex. We have to make it easier for frontline clinicians to do what they got into medicine to do and eliminate the complexity of the Electronic Health Record (EHR), simplify organizational policies and procedures and provide real time access to the latest evidence-based protocols. Technology can be amazing, but it can also add unnecessarily to the workload of caregivers, and if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we need to seek to understand their environment from an unbiased perspective. I have met very few physicians during my career who weren’t outspoken about how they felt about the organization, administration and what they perceived to be unnecessary processes, but all too often these concerns were seen as complaining and not taken seriously. We need to listen when they tell us there is a problem and create more efficient processes that reduce caregiver burden as well as patient safety risks.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

We have to improve the safety of our healthcare system, and none of us can do this alone. Corporations and leaders can make a commitment to creating highly reliable systems, but they are not properly incentivized to do this. Therefore, we need individuals and communities to demand that we create this change and to advocate for legislation and regulation that improve patient safety. After all, technically, we are all patients!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I don’t feel like I need to inspire a movement, because I am already part of one! The Patient Safety Movement Foundation didn’t start this effort, but we are working to build more momentum every day with all the stakeholders involved to bring about the change we need to see in healthcare. This effort has become global, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated September 17 as World Patient Safety Day each year. They have also recently released the first ever Global Patient Safety Action Plan and we are helping to advance the objectives in that report. We need everyone to get involved in this movement, so please join us for our free conference, #UniteForSafeCare, on September 17, 2021! You can learn more here: https://patientsafetymovement.org/events/world-patient-safety-day/

