Donating While Sticking to Your Budget

Many people possess charitable instincts and yearn to help those less fortunate than themselves. However, not everyone has a significant amount of money to donate. Fortunately, however, individuals operating on a budget still may be able to support benevolent causes by adhering to the following suggestions:

By
Many people possess charitable instincts and yearn to help those less fortunate than themselves. However, not everyone has a significant amount of money to donate. Fortunately, however, individuals operating on a budget still may be able to support benevolent causes by adhering to the following suggestions:

Identify Individually-Important Causes

Persons beholden to financial constraints can participate in charitable donations provided they offer tidings to individually-driven causes. For example, someone touched by cancer might opt to donate to any number of organizations that provide scientific research towards identifying a cure or services to individuals stricken with the disease.

Make Sacrifices

People living on budgets who truly yearn to levy charitable endeavors might have to execute personal financial sacrifices. Perhaps such individuals might forego money originally designed for a luxury item or a vacation.

Explore the Possibility of Matching Donations

Some employers might have established programs in which such entities match charitable contributions made by employees.

Promote a Specific Charity

Public support for a specific charity can prove just as valuable as a small donation. The leaders of many charitable organizations understand that, while funds are critical, every little effort concerned individuals make can help educate the uninformed about their entity’s mission and raise public awareness. Greater public awareness often yields greater charitable coffers over the long haul.

Establish a Charity Account

Those serious about making benevolent contributions could open up a savings account strictly for charitable contributions. Funds can be added to this account whenever the donator possesses the spare resources to do so.

Engage in Other Benevolent Activities

Those who simply cannot afford to donate funds are encouraged to partake in other benevolent actions. Non-profit organizations appreciate people who volunteer. Giving of one’s time can be just as valuable as money. Oftentimes, such entities do not operate on boundless budgets either and might not accomplish certain critical tasks without the help of volunteers.

Donate Whatever Possible

Charitable organizations are sympathetic to individual plights by nature. Ergo, said agencies are more than likely to appreciate those with limited donating capabilities. Large donations given by wealthier patrons often make the headlines. However, the one dollar gifts here and five dollar gifts there offered by thousands, if not millions of hard-working people have a tendency to truly add up.

Sylvester Knox Thrive Global

Sylvester Knox, Wealth Management Advisor at The Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm

Located in Short Hills, New Jersey, Sylvester Knox is a financial professional with an interest in philanthropic ventures. Sylvester has experienced a great deal of professional success in his career and he has been able to help those around him who may be less fortunate.

Sylvester Knox has worked with the American Red Cross and the Newark Emergency Services for Families, an organization that provides a number of programs for the community. Working with Newark Emergency Services for Families has allowed Sylvester to interact with the local community and offer support to individuals who come from difficult backgrounds.

As a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sylvester Knox has been able to build a successful financial services career. As the President and CEO fo the Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm, Sylvester assists corporations, individuals, and families with their financial decisions. Sylvester is able to build key relationships with his clients and help craft a strategic plan for each one. Knox's intention is to make the investment experience as stress-free as possible for each client.

Outside of his regular 9-5 job and philanthropic endeavors, Knox helps educate his community members on how their financial decisions can affect their futures. Sylvester has taken his years of experience and turned every day financial topics into blog posts on his personal site. Sylvester aims to educate individuals on the importance of their financial health, make their financial goals achievable, show that anyone can be in good financial standing!

 

