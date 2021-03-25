Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Don Welch – Set your goals and make them happen

Lots of us have dreams. We know what makes us happy, what we'd love to try out, and we may have a vague idea of how we'd go about it. But setting clear goals can be beneficial in several ways, above and beyond wishful thinking. Focus on progress, not perfection. If you can learn from your mistakes, you'll become stronger and savvier, and this can help you become successful far faster.

Don Welch
Lots of us have dreams. We know what makes us happy, what we’d love to try out, and we may have a vague idea of how we’d go about it. But setting clear goals can be beneficial in several ways, above and beyond wishful thinking. Focus on progress, not perfection. If you can learn from your mistakes, you’ll become stronger and savvier, and this can help you become successful far faster.

Having goals for things we want to do and working towards them is an important part of being human. The path towards our goals may not always run smoothly or be easy, but having goals, whether big or small, is part of what makes life good. It gives us a sense of meaning and purpose, points us in the direction we want to go and gets us interested and engaged, all of which are good for our overall happiness.

If you want to succeed, you need to set goals. Without goals, you lack focus and direction. Goal setting not only allows you to take control of your life’s direction; it also provides you a benchmark for determining whether you are actually succeeding. Think about it: having a million dollars in the bank is only proof of success if one of your goals is to amass riches. If your goal is to practice acts of charity, then keeping the money for yourself is suddenly contrary to how you would define success.

Texas’ favorite rapper Don Welch is set to warm up Summer 2021 even further with his second full-length album, entitled “Anomali”. The “Melting Pot” emcee will guide us into the album via two singles dropping in April and May, respectively. In addition to effortlessly blending his influences, it’s that sort of extra vision and effort that separates Welch from most of the pack. This visual series will be entitled “Story of an Outlaw”. 

https://open.spotify.com/album/4GkvNXQepRkG42DjtHcKVu?si=Dne8a3OgS7CuQJjUTuGSfA

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

